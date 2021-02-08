Lunch and Learn at Carnegie Center
The Carnegie Center for Art and History will host Terry Boyle of the Collector’s Art Group Framing and Restoration of Cincinnati as the Feb. 16 Lunch and Learn presenter.
The program will be from noon to 1 p.m. By the time this program goes live, the museum’s G.W. Morrison at 200 exhibition will be on the walls and open to the public. Show dates for this important Indiana art exhibition are Feb. 5 – April 10, 2021.
The Floyd County Library through its branch, the Carnegie Center for Art and History, preserves and presents the largest collection of paintings by this rare artist who made New Albany his home for over 50 years. Terry Boyle has been the art restorer and conservator on 15 of the 20 Morrison paintings in the museum’s collection.
A lot can happen to a work of art over the years and the Carnegie Center’s latest Morrison exhibition highlights several recent discoveries that have required conservation and restoration. It is always a delight to help bring the public’s attention to rare survivors and long-forgotten and neglected works of art that aside from their aesthetic appeal also have great value as historic primary source documents.
Such undertakings, however, are costly and require great care and expertise. The Floyd County Library and the Carnegie Center for Art and History would like to thank David and Donna Reinhardt for their generosity in helping to underwrite the conservation of the museum’s newest Morrisons and for helping the Carnegie Center further fulfill its mission to collect and interpret Indiana history.
Within the G.W. Morrison at 200 exhibition are four newly-discovered paintings that were cleaned and repaired by Terry Boyle and debut in the Carnegie Center galleries. From the Connersville, Indiana area are three important and early livestock paintings by Morrison that had remained in the area since the late 1840s.
Bringing two works to our attention and later generously donating them to the collection are Patsy and Rick Slack and their friend, Cheryl Johnson, who also found and later donated an important painting.
Returning the great Indiana landscape scene in Prize Livestock of Thornburgh Farm, Posey Township, Fayette County, IN to peak condition and the public’s eye again is one of the joys of this most recent Morrison exhibition. A fourth great discovery and also in this exhibition is Morrison’s Daniel Jr. and Eugene Howard, a rare double portrait of brothers from 1865 that was also cared for by Terry Boyle and is now in the collection of The Filson Historical Society of Louisville.
Terry Boyle began his artistic journey as an artist before switching to art restoration. He is president and owner of the Collector’s Art Group Framing and Restoration, a company he started in 1994 in Cincinnati. Boyle has more than 40 years of experience and has worked for the Cincinnati Art Museum as well as the Taft Museum of Art and many private collectors in the region.
Register at https://nafclibrary.libcal.com/event/7525734 to receive a Zoom link to join the event. For more information, email info@carnegiecenter.org
New officers, members at Purdue Extension
The Purdue Extension Board provides guidance and advocacy for Extension programs in Floyd County. At its Jan. 13, 2021 Extension Board meeting, the Floyd County Extension Board welcomed three new members: Justin Brown of Georgetown and Tony Kruer and Phillip Love, both of Greenville. The new Extension Board president is Becky Gardenour, vice president is Jeremy Paden and secretary is Jeannie Young.
New committee members include: Nominating Committee — Joe Evinger, Justin Brown, and Tony Kruer; Budget Committee —Tom Pickett and Becky Gardenour, and Annual Meeting Committee — Connie Schilmiller and Jeannie Young.
Lifespan Resources' live virtual concert
Lifespan Resources of Southern Indiana will host a live virtual concert on Feb. 28, 2021 featuring some of the area’s most talented students and young adults 20 and younger. It is designed to raise awareness and funds for the local agency.
LifeSpan Resources is a non-profit organization that helps people in our community live independently for as long as possible by connecting them to resources, options and services, including home-delivered meals, transportation, and numerous other in-home services. Their clients include the elderly and persons of any age with disabilities in Clark, Floyd, Harrison and Scott Counties.
“The goal of this fundraising concert is two-fold. This will be a showcase of premiere talent. But the part that really warms my heart, is that these community-minded performers are doing this knowing how it can benefit people right here in our own area," said Lora Clark, CEO of LifeSpan Resources.
“Voice and Vino at the Casino is our annual autumn fundraising talent showcase for adults. We are thrilled to now have the opportunity to host an event that will feature the youth of our region," Clark said.
The livestreaming concert is not a singing contest, but a fundraising contest. Each performer is challenged to raise the most funds through donations, matching donations, and sponsorships. The performer who raises the most money wins the “Golden Microphone Award."
The event, produced by Mark Maxwell, will be livestreamed from Maxwell’s House of Music.
“You have to see this. These performers are absolutely incredible. I wish I would have understood performance and stagecraft like that at their age," Maxwell said.
When asked why they wanted to participate, he responded, “Each one of them and their parents said the pandemic has kept them idle long enough. They all want to be a part of something that allows them to do what they love, but also to make a difference right here in our community. Save the date and tune in, because it’s going to be something special!” Go to Sing.LSR14.org for more information.
K of C chicken dinner
Knights of Columbus, 225 E. Market St., Jeffersonville, will sponsor a chicken dinner — curbside order and pick-up only — Friday, Feb. 12, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the K of C parking lot.
The menu will include chicken, green beans, macaroni and cheese, potatoes and gravy, slaw. Cost, $9 per person for white meat and $8 for dark meat. A large portion of the proceeds will be given to charity.
$45K in grants to Center for Lay Ministries
The Center for Lay Ministries recently received a $20,000 grant from the Samtec Cares grant program and a $25,000 grant from the Campbell Soup Foundation.
The Samtec grant was made to the CLM Food Pantry to fight hunger in Clark County. The Samtec Cares Grant Program was created to positively impact and assist charitable organizations within the communities where its employees live, work, and play. Samtec is in New Albany.
The Campbell Soup Foundation focuses its giving on increasing healthy food access. This includes work like food distribution programs, food rescue, food incentives, new and improved food access points, school feeding programs, and local agriculture.
The foundation forwarded these comments with the grant: “Congratulations on receiving a COVID-19 Community Recovery Grant. We are proud to support the important work CLM is doing in our community, thank you.” The grant was made to the CLM Food Pantry to fight hunger in Clark County.
Kara Brown, executive director for the Center for Lay Ministries, noted that one out of eight people is struggling now with hunger and expressed the organization's thanks and gratitude for both grants.
“We truly appreciate being the recipient of one of the Samtec Cares’ grants. ...Samtec Care’s support will assist in meeting the needs of Clark County" and went on to add "we are so excited to have been included in the Campbell Soup Foundation’s grant program through the Jeffersonville Campbell Snacks location. The CLM Board and I are grateful for their generosity.”
The purpose of the CLM food pantry is to provide services to vulnerable populations in the local community with compassion, dignity and respect.
For questions regarding donations or the CLM mission, contact CLM at 812-282-0063. The food pantry, at 213 East Maple Street, Jeffersonville, is open for Clark County residents Monday-Friday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
