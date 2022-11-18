LifeSpan Resources receives grant
As communities continue to feel financial strain due to the rising cost of basic necessities, the Duke Energy Foundation is investing nearly $100,000 to support nonprofits dedicated to helping those in need in Indiana.
LifeSpan Resources, Floyd County, received $11,000 to support specialized transportation services for elderly and disabled residents through its “Rides to Go!” program.
Dean’s List recognition
Brandon Cooke of Sellersburg has been named to the summer 2022 trimester Dean’s List at Palmer College of Chiropractic’s Main Campus in Davenport, Iowa. Palmer College of Chiropractic is the first and largest college in the chiropractic profession.
Floyd County Historical Society
The Floyd County Historical Society will have its November meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 22 at 6:30 p.m. in the Elsa Strassweg Auditorium of the Floyd County Public Library, 180 West Spring Street, New Albany. Randy Moser will present the program “Floyd County Streams, Watershed and Boundaries.”
Moser is a lifelong resident of Floyd County and is a graduate of New Albany High School and Purdue University with a degree in Forestry. He was a member of the New Albany National Guard from 1970 to 1976. He worked in the forestry business until he retired in 2016 and has served as a volunteer to the Floyd County Historical Society, Falls of the Ohio, and Southern Indiana Hiking Club. He also enjoys spending time with his family, especially his grandson.
The program is free and open to the public. Go to the society’s website at FCHSIN.org for a complete schedule of meetings.
The Padgett Museum, 509 West Market Street, operated by the Floyd County Historical Society is open every Saturday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. through Dec. 10. The current exhibit is highlighting “Duke Energy’s Gallagher Station: A History of Powering Indiana for more than 60 years.”
NARFE meeting
The New Albany NARFE chapter will meet at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 23, at Tuckers Restaurant, 2441 State St., New Albany. The speaker will be Susan Algood, a representative for Aetna Insurance. She will answer questions and distribute brochures on Aetna federal health insurance and Mailhandlers federal health insurance. Federal health insurance open season has begun. Reservations are not required. For details, call Chapter President Vickie Fessel at 812 364-6950.
American Classic Car Club
American Classic Car Club will sponsor a car show, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Friday, Nov. 25, at Sellersburg American Legion Post 204, 412 N. New Albany St., Sellersburg.
Family Fun Drop-In Activity
The Carnegie Center for Art and History, 201 E. Spring St., New Albany, will sponsor a Family Fun Drop-In Activity, 10 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Nov. 26, at the center. The activity will be Gingerbread House activity. This event is the last Saturday of every month.
Beginner Yoga Classes at Floyd County Library
Explore the fundamentals of yoga with free classes for beginners. Beginner Yoga classes for adults will take place on Saturday, Nov. 26 and Saturday, Dec. 10 from noon to 1:15 p.m. in The Floyd County Library’s auditorium at 180 West Spring Street, New Albany.
Led by Brenda Edgar, the classes will serve as an introduction to the practice of yoga, with slower-paced movements, focusing on developing clear and safe alignment in traditional poses. Participants are encouraged to dress comfortably and to bring their own yoga mat, as a limited number of mats will be available. Registration is required for this free class. Register online at https://nafclibrary.libcal.com/ or call (812) 944-8464.
Fossils of the Waldron Shale
The Waldron Shale is perhaps Indiana’s third best-known fossil deposits. The first is the Devonian fossil beds, known before Indiana was a state. The second is the Crawfordsville crinoid beds discovered in the 1820s. The Waldron Shale was discovered during quarry operations near the village of Waldron. Until 1994, Waldron fossils were only known from one location in Clark County. A number of quarries have exposed the fossil-rich shale and collecting piles from quarries have been at the park since 1995. This program looks at the diverse and well-preserved fossils and focuses on the unusual fauna found in Clark County. Alan Goldstein, park naturalist and paleontologist, will talk about this amazing fossil deposit. Nov. 26, 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Meet the Paleontologist
Fossils provide a history of life on Earth. This program will highlight some interesting fossils. Park paleontologist Alan Goldstein will pull select fossils from the park collections and tell their story. Free program in rotunda. Nov. 27, 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Specialized Alternatives for Families and Youth
Specialized Alternatives for Families and Youth of Indiana (SAFY) is expanding to Southern Indiana, with an office opening in Clarksville this month.
Driven by its mission of Preserving Families and Securing Futures, SAFY of IN has provided services in the Hoosier state for over 30 years, with offices in Fort Wayne, Indianapolis, and Mishawaka. “At SAFY, we work each day to not only care for children who have experienced trauma, but to work with families in crisis to prevent abuse from happening,” shared Executive Director Camron Whitacre, PhD, LMHC.
Programs include therapeutic foster care, family preservation, and adoption services offering families the tools they needed to develop and maintain stable mental, physical and emotional foundations.
The initial Southern Indiana office is opening with a small staff and is looking to hire additional therapist and case managers.
The new division’s Southern Indiana Treatment Director is Gloria Whitcraft, M.S. Ed, LMFT Director of Mental Health Services. Whitcraft has an extensive therapeutic background.
The Lead Case Manager helping with TFC home licensure and case management is Amanda Florence, MSFS, Honorary Ky Colonel, with a Teaching Certification in Family Studies. Florence transferred from the SAFY of Indianapolis division.
The Family Preservation Case Manager Kevin Dixon, BA has several years’ experience in home base case management and support services. Dixon comes to the Southern Indiana team from SAFY of Louisville.
SAFY is hosting an open house for the grand opening. SAFY invites the community to the Grand Opening, Nov. 29 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 1400 Main St. Clarksville, within the Bolt and Tie building or go to SAFY.org to learn more.
Gingerbread House Holiday Extravaganza
Kick off the holiday season by visiting Santa and one of his reindeer during the upcoming Gingerbread House Holiday Extravaganza on Saturday, Dec. 3 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Floyd County Library at 180 West Spring Street, New Albany.
A total of 1,500 gingerbread house kits, assembled by the Library’s merry elves, will be available as gifts for guests. Pick up a free gingerbread house kit and create your own edible masterpiece. Limit one kit per child. Guests can also enjoy delightful crafts, games, and sweet treats.
Entertainment will include a Celtic Christmas Concert featuring the group na Skylark. This trio shares the rich beauty of ancient traditional Celtic music through voice, Irish harp, Irish uilleann pipes, fiddle, flutes, and a little Appalachian Mountain dulcimer for good measure.
To support the Library’s Community Corner food pantry, guests are encouraged to bring a canned good or shelf-stable food, such as peanut butter, pasta, cereal, or granola. All participants who donate an item during the event will be entered in a raffle to win a snow cone machine.
All ages are welcome to attend this free event, which is sponsored by The Friends of the Library and RE/MAX Pat Harrison.
