Lewis & Clark Junior Ranger Program
Lewis & Clark Junior Ranger Program, 1 p.m., Nov. 12, at Falls of the Ohio State Park, 201 W. Riverside Dr., Clarksville
Fall Festival
Fresco Tea Bar, 223 Pearl St., Jeffersonville, is hosting a fall festival, Saturday, Nov. 12 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. featuring vendors, wine servings and a food truck.
Art at the Falls
Art at the Falls, 3 p.m., Nov. 13, at Falls of the Ohio State Park, 201 W. Riverside Dr., Clarksville.
Installation service
First Trinity Missionary Baptist Church would like to extend an invitation to the City of Jeffersonville and surrounding areas to attend the installation service of Rev. Michael Moore and family, 3 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 13 at First Trinity Missionary Baptist Church, 1506 Spring Street, Jeffersonville. There will be a reception immediately following the program at Community Action of Southern Indiana, 201 E. 15th St., Jeffersonville. Please join us in welcoming Rev. Michael Moore to Jeffersonville.
Shred event
Jeffersonville First Financial Bank, 3539 E. 10th St., Jeffersonville, will host a document shred event Monday, Nov. 14 through Friday, Nov. 18 at the bank during normal hours, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Local residents are invited to bring personal paperwork they would like shredded in a secure and confidential manner. Papers that might be destroyed include medical records, cancelled checks, bank/financial statements, documents with SSN or credit card information, legal papers and more.
Document shredding gives consumers peace of mind in knowing their information has been destroyed the correct way and provides a safe way to take care of trash.
Jingle Walk
Jingle Walk 2022 in downtown New Albany will be Saturday, Nov. 19, from 2 to 6 p.m. VIP ticket holders entry an hour earlier at 1 p.m.
Sample wine from local Indiana wineries at downtown New Albany businesses and enjoy a day of shopping. Check-in begins at the Develop New Albany office at 406 Pearl St., New Albany. Tickets are general admission, $25 and VIP, $30 plus fees. A wine sampling glass and wine bottle bag are given to each participant.
Remembrance Service
Hosparus of Southern Indiana will sponsor a Remembrance Service, Sunday, Nov. 20 to honor and celebrate those community members lost over the past year. The service, to be at the New Albany office at 502 Hausfeldt Ln., will be conducted by the Hosparus Health Grief Counselors. The remembrance will include music, a time for reflection and a brief ceremony. Online registration is preferred at https://bit.ly/2022RememberHSI or call 888-345-8197.
Family Nature Club
Family Nature Club, 3 p.m., Nov. 20 at the Falls of the Ohio State Park, 201 W. Riverside Dr., Clarksville.
