Caesars Foundation online grant application open
The Caesars Foundation of Floyd County fall online grant application process is now open at www.CaesarsFoundationFC.org. Applications must be completed through the online process by Aug. 31, 2021. Charitable organizations, educational institutions, and governmental agencies benefiting Floyd County citizens and that fit the grant guidelines are welcome to apply.
Charitable organizations interested in learning more about the Caesars Foundation’s grant application process are invited to attend an online webinar on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. To register for this online webinar, email: Josh@CaesarsFoundationFC.org.
During the grants seminar, staff will answer questions about the online grant process, how to make your proposal stand out, and pitfalls to avoid when submitting a grant application. Organizations that have never submitted an online application or organizations that need a brief refresher are invited to attend.
Grant program guidelines, policies and grant application forms are available on the Foundation’s website: www.CaesarsFoundationFC.org. All previous final grant reports must be completed.
Caesars Foundation of Floyd County was established in 1999 for the benefit of Floyd County. The Caesars Foundation of Floyd County has been able to award $5.6 million to local organizations in Floyd County through the annual grant cycles, scholarships, and major grants because of the contributions of Caesars Southern Indiana Casino.
For additional information, contact Josh Kornberg, executive director, or Rose Schilmiller, program director, at staff@CaesarsFoundationFC.org or 812-945-4332.
Division Street School program
Friends of Division Street School, New Albany, will sponsor a special program, Saturday, July 24 at 1 p.m. at Division Street School, 1803 Conservative St., for the dedication of a clay bust of Frederick Douglass. The clay bust was created by Artist David Ross Stevens.
Those in attendance will be able to tour Division Street and learn about Douglass and other icons in the fight for racial equality and justice.
Gilt Edge Baptist Church
Gilt Edge Baptist Church, 1713 Green St., Jeffersonville, will celebrate the 100th anniversary of the church with a special worship service beginning at 10 a.m. Sunday, July 25.
The service is open to the public.
A Variety of Pastels and Oils
The artwork of Susan E. Brooks will be on display at the main location of the Jeffersonville Township Public Library, 211 East Court Avenue, Monday, Aug. 2 — Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021.
This exhibit will showcase a variety of her works including portraits, works about grief, plein air landscapes and birds. "Ever Changing: describes her pursuit of growth through ever-changing subjects and media, as well as the ever-changing color and light she tries to capture in her art.
Brooks' artwork is on display now as part of the Kentucky Refugee Ministries “Art Makes Home” project as banners displayed in public places around Louisville, including the Bridwell Art Library at the University of Louisville and the outside of the Family Health Center on Broadway.
Her art can also be seen in the Louisville City Hall as part of the year-long “Art in City Hall” exhibition. She also has a large landscape painting in the lobby of the AC Hotel, and her work is always on display at KORE Gallery, where she is a member artist. From July 1 until Dec. 31 of this year, her work will be on display in the State Capitol in Frankfort as part of the “Team Kentucky” exhibition.
Brooks' exhibit will be available in the second-floor gallery of the main library building during regular hours of operation.
Corydon Capitol State Historical Site
“Homeschool at the Capitol” and a lunch series called “Famous Hoosiers in Politics” are the next events at the Corydon Capitol State Historic Site, 202 E. Walnut St., Corydon.
• Aug. 17, 1 to 4 p.m., Homeschool at the Capitol (ages 5-14)
$8/child, 25 percent discount for Indiana State Museum and Historic Sites members.
Join in an afternoon of discovery and learning at Corydon Capitol. Explore Indiana’s first state Capitol building, play pioneer games, create your own constitution and more. Registration required by Aug. 13 at indianamuseum.org/corydon, by calling 812-738-4890, or at the door pending availability.
• Aug. 21, noon to 1 p.m. Famous Hoosiers in Politics: A Lunch Series (ages 15 and older.) The series will continue on Sept. 18 and Oct. 16.
$5/person, 25 percent discount for Indiana State Museum and Historic Sites members
Bring your lunch and get ready to learn as we discuss famous Hoosiers in politics. Learn about a variety of governors, senators and representatives who contributed to the Hoosier state while in — and out — of office.
Corydon Capitol State Historic Site is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. Visitors can learn about Indiana’s beginnings at the first state capital by touring the Federal-style limestone Capitol building, seeing the Constitution Elm and more.
Corydon Capitol will be open on Labor Day, Sept. 6.
LifeSpan Resources Rides To Go
Lucy Koesters, LifeSpan Resources Chief Business Development Officer, unveiled a new name and a new look for its pick-up transportation services. The transportation service will officially be called “Rides to Go!”
The new logo is similar to the agency’s Meals to Go! brand in keeping with the organization’s corporate look and colors. “We are excited to have this new look to go along with our expanded transportation services,” Koesters said. “We have updated and expanded our fleet of vehicles and can now serve many more in need and make their ability to get to and from the grocery, the pharmacy, and doctor’s appointments, easier, more comfortable and more convenient for them.”
LifeSpan Resources transportation program has been in operation in southern Indiana for more than 35 years. It furnishes transportation to life-sustaining therapies such as renal dialysis, chemotherapy, wound care, radiation treatments, etc., as well as to health care providers, social service organizations, grocery stores, pharmacies, senior centers and other life-enhancing locations.
The LifeSpan Resources transportation team continually strives to accommodate all requests for transportation as the organization aims to be as dependable and efficient as possible while providing transportation that is safe and reliable. All drivers are background checked, screened for drugs and alcohol, and highly trained for safe transport of often frail passengers.
“Transportation has been shown to be one of the most needed services in our area, for seniors and disabled individuals to remain independent,” said Koesters. “LifeSpan Resources is one of a very few nonprofit providers of this service in southern Indiana. Our program offers safe, comfortable, escorted transportation that is door-through-door to your appointments.”
The new Rides to Go! logo will be used on all the vehicles as well as in all promotional material going forward.
LifeSpan Resources serves a four-county region that includes Floyd, Clark, Harrison and Scott.
For more information about LifeSpan Resources, Rides to Go! contact Ramona Miller, Director of Nutrition and Transportation at: rmiller@lsr14.org. To register an individual for the transportation program, call 812-948-8330 and ask to speak to an Options Counselor. Registration is free, does not require a health care provider’s certification, and takes no more than 24 hours.
Civil War Program
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will sponsor a program on Civil War Jeffersonville, 6:30 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 2, at the library, 211 E. Court Avenue.
The small city of Jeffersonville (about 4,000 people circa 1860) played a vital role during the Civil War (1861-1865). The presenter will examine Jeffersonville's unique setting geographically, the importance of Jefferson General Hospital, Clark County troops who fought, cemeteries with Clark Country troops interred, and the experience of contraband and Black refugees during the Civil War.
The presenter, Kraig McNutt is a graduate of Jeffersonville High School and Indiana University Southeast (B.A. Philosophy) where he studied under Dr. Curtis Peters of New Albany. He also holds a Master of Science in Library and Information Science from The University of Kentucky. McNutt is a historian, author, and frequent speaker and presenter for historical societies, Civil War Round Tables, and local history groups.
He specializes in the personal experience of the soldier and civilian during the Civil War, particularly focusing on the suffering and struggles the soldier endured, both on the field, and in the Civil War hospital setting. He collects original letters, documents and images of Civil War soldiers and civilians. He is a member of the Sons of Union Veterans.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.