Community Kitchen open Christmas Day
The Community Kitchen, 1611 Spring St., Jeffersonville, will serve Christmas Day 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. There will also be some gloves & coats available.
Tailgate dinner
DePauw Methodist Church, across from New Albany High School at 925 Vincennes St., will hold a Tailgate Dinner before the NAHS basketball game on Tuesday, Dec. 28 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
The menu will include pork roast, potatoes, California-blend vegetables and dessert. The dinners are $8 each and carryout orders will be available. For more information, call the church at 812-945-6537.
Pleasant Grove Home Extension Club
The Pleasant Grove Home Extension Club met at the Prather Community Center, a one-room schoolhouse in Jeffersonville, for a holiday meeting and party. The program began with the reading of the Christmas story, followed by a Christmas carol sing-a-long and a gift-trading game. The members also enjoyed a gift exchange.
Those present were Lana Abbott, Jean Bowen, John and Orelyn Hallows, Janice Jones, Lois Ketterer, Rebecca Smitson, Wanda Vandeventer, Ruth Howes, Patty Baxter and Maureen Atkinson. Guests included Mr. Abbott and Mr. Bowen and a new member, Jenny Collins.
A delicious buffet was enjoyed by all. The next meeting will be Feb. 9 at 11 a.m.. New members are always welcome. For more information, call Jeanie at 812-256-3448.
Eagle Watch event
Patoka Lake is hosting several programs during its 34th annual Eagle Watch Event, which will be Jan. 8 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Patoka Lake Nature Center.
Eagle Interpretive naturalist Wade LeHue will present a live bald eagle, and Dana Recklehoff will share the stories of Patoka Lake’s raptors. Brian Finch, Patoka Lake wildlife specialist, and his team will lead groups on driving tours to hot spots for eagle viewing around the lake. There will also be a presentation on the success of the Eagle Reintroduction Program that took place in the 1980s.
Lunch will be provided. Children’s activities and crafts will be available from 12:40 to 2:30 p.m.
Cost is $20 per person. Advance registration is required by calling the Patoka Lake Nature Center at 812-685-2447 and is limited to the first 50 participants. Dress for the weather and bring binoculars, spotting scopes, and cameras if you have them. Be sure to have vehicles fueled for the driving tour.
Patoka Lake (on.IN.gov/patokalake) is at 3084 N. Dillard Road, Birdseye, IN 47513.
Floyd County Livestock updates
Floyd County families are urged to attend the livestock family meeting to ask questions and learn about the Floyd County 4-H Fair. The meeting will be at 6 p.m. Jan. 10 at the Purdue Technology Building, 3000 Technology Ave., New Albany. For more information call 812-948-5470.
Master Gardener Program
If you want to sharpen your gardening skills and you have an interest in sharing your knowledge with others, Purdue Extension has the ideal program for you.
Beginning Feb. 1, 2022, a statewide Purdue Master Gardener Program training session will be offered. Both Floyd and Harrison Counties will host the program.
The Purdue Extension Master Gardener Program is a volunteer training program that provides a learning framework for participants to increase their knowledge on a wide variety of horticultural subjects. Participants will be exposed to a wide range of subjects including soil and plant science, diagnosis of plant problems, pesticide safety, and care of vegetable, flower, landscape, and fruit plants. In turn, participants commit to volunteer 40 hours of their time to be a certified Purdue Extension Master Gardener. As volunteers, participants grow by sharing knowledge while providing leadership and service in educational gardening activities within their communities.
The training will be offered virtually for 14 weeks on Tuesday nights. There will be a Local County Connection Hour also included each week on Thursday nights. The cost of the program is $180 per person or $280 for two people sharing materials. Because this training is virtual, the registration process is a little different. Please contact Gina Anderson at Purdue Extension Floyd County to find out the specific steps to register. Gina can be reached at 812-948-5470 or gmanders@purdue.edu
Due to the popularity of Master Gardener Training, classes fill up quickly. If you are interested in the program, reach out to Gina Anderson, ANR/CD Extension Educator Floyd County. The deadline to register is Jan.11.
Livestock & Poultry 101
Purdue Extension for Livestock & Poultry 101 — a beginner’s course to learn what you’ll need for safe, strategic and successful production has four sessions planned from January through April.
The first two sessions cover the following need-to-know topics:
• Animal nutrition
• Animal reproduction
• Processing
• Purpose of different species
• Laws & regulations
• Production resources
• Animal health care
• Animal behavior & well-being
• Marketing & budgeting
Then, choose from the in-depth sessions to learn more about your species of interest (pigs, rabbits/cavies, sheep and goats, horses, beef cattle, and poultry). Check out the details on your local workshop and register today.
Sessions will be from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at 3000 Technology Ave., New Albany.
General session 1: Jan. 18
General session 2: Feb.15
Poultry session: March 15
Rabbit session: April 19
Cost, $50 for the first family member, $15/additional person. Register at: https://cvent.me/l7A9dm
