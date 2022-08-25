Charlestown
Charlestown on the Square Farmers Market is open on Saturdays through Oct. 30, 10 a.m. to noon (weather permitting). Arts and crafts vendors will be set up around the square and gospel music will be provided each Saturday.
Wednesday Charlestown Farmers Market will continue weekly through Oct. 26. The location is Community Presbyterian Church parking lot, 1370 Monroe St., Charlestown.
Jeffersonville
Jeffersonville Summer/Fall Farmers Market is Saturdays, 9 a.m. to noon through Oct. 29, at Big Four Station Park, 233 Pearl St., Jeffersonville.
Tuesday Summer/Fall Farmers Market is every Tuesday through Oct. 25 from 3 to 6 p.m. in the parking lot of Faith Lutheran Church, 2014 Allison Ln., Jeffersonville.
New Albany
New Albany Farmers Market summer/fall season, every Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon, Bank and Market Streets (downtown square, 202 E. Market Street), New Albany.
Wednesday Summer Farmers Market is from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at downtown square.
Veggie Rescue
Let Us Learn Inc., connecting families to food, is sponsoring a Veggie Rescue, saving the world, one vegetable at a time, Saturdays, through Oct. 29, from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at Let Us Learn, 419 E. Market St., New Albany. The Veggie Rescue is a free event.
The vegetables are collected from the New Albany Farmer’s Market, local school gardens and from local home gardens. For more information contact letuslearnky@gmail.com
Floyds Knobs
Floyd Knobs Farmers Market is open on Sundays from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., at 411 Lafollette Station, off Lawrence Banet Road and Hwy. 150, Floyds Knobs, next to Landmark Dental Care and across from McDonald’s. The Farmers Market, featuring fresh pasture-raised poultry, seasonal produce, crafts, jams, jellies and much more, will be open every Sunday through Oct. 30.
Serv Safe Food Manager training
ServSafe Food Manager training and exam, taught by ServSafe certified Purdue Extension Educators, will be Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. with exam following the training at 5 p.m. The location is the Purdue Polytechnic Building, 3000 Technology Ave., New Albany, Shine Meeting Room on second floor.
Register online through Cvent: https://cvent.me/kAyXmK. Registration deadline is Aug. 31, 2022.
Class on ensuring safety of water used for ag production
Food safety has become a major issue in the production of fresh fruits and vegetables.
On Sept. 14, Purdue Extension will present a full day of water treatment programming. The program will be from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Clark County Extension Office, 9609 Indiana 62, Charlestown. The program is ideal for produce growers who are interested in treating agricultural production water to reduce their food safety risk and is especially useful to growers who use surface water or overhead irrigation in their production practices. To register for the program, contact Purdue Extension Floyd County at 812-948-5470 or email Gina Anderson at gmanders@purdue.edu by Sept. 7.
Water used for agricultural production is an important produce food safety consideration. Depending on the water source and irrigation method used, water has the potential to introduce or vector contaminants such as human pathogens into growing crops.
Produce growers may deal with the food safety risk presented by irrigation water by several methods. One method that has recently garnered interest is the treatment of agricultural water using sanitizers or antimicrobial devices.
The program will cover various aspects of treating production water, including tools and devices that may be used for water treatment, basic sanitizer materials and their chemistry, and development of an on-farm water treatment program. Various hands-on demonstrations and activities will be included.
Pig Roast dinner
The Sellersburg United Methodist Church will host a pig roast dinner, 4:30 p.m. – 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 9. The dinner will be eat in or carryout. There will also be a drive-thru in front of the church and a bake sale inside the church.
The dinner will feature pork barbeque, slaw, potato salad or baked beans, cookie, and drink ($12) or a hot dog, chips, cookie and drink ($5). Tickets are on sale now! For more information call 812-246-2502 or www.sellersburgumc.com
Sisters to host ‘Peace in the Mourning’
Join the Sisters of Providence of Saint Mary-of-the-Woods in person for the upcoming retreat “Peace in the Mourning,” set to begin at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 16, and conclude at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 18. The retreat will be facilitated by Sister Connie Kramer, SP, who is a grief specialist.
The registration deadline is Sept. 9 and space is limited.
Come experience the consolation and peace that awaits you during this grief retreat, which will include time for personal and communal prayer, reflection and small group sharing as participants continue to mindfully mourn the loss of a loved one.
“The truth is that loss is a common lifelong experience for all persons,” Sister Connie said. “While grief is really the solution, not the problem, that invites us to work through all of the emotions that are the result of any significant losses in life. The outward expression of our grief is called mourning.
“And, for those willing to come meet companions on their grief journey in a beautiful, peaceful retreat setting, there awaits the gifts of comfort in knowing they do not walk this journey alone, consolation in sharing their grief journey with others and the peace that only the God of their own understanding can give to them.”
Cost is $250 per person with on-campus housing or $110 without housing. The cost includes all materials, five meals and refreshments.
“The sessions for this weekend retreat will take place in the Providence Hall Large Parlor and housing will be at the newly dedicated Woodhaven Retreat and Guest House on the property of the Sisters of Providence,” Sister Connie said.
Register online at Events.SistersofProvidence.org or by calling 812-535-2952 or emailing provctr@spsmw.org.
Rauch, Inc. Golf Scramble
Rauch, Inc. 2022 Golf Scramble will be Friday, Sept. 9 at Champions Pointe Golf Club, 1820 Champions Club Ln., Henryville. Registration will be from noon to 12:45 p.m. with tee time at 1 p.m. Dinner to follow.
For more information contact Scout Hardin at 502-295-2262 or devdir@rbralliance. org
Historical Home Tour
Develop New Albany and Indiana Landmarks are again presenting the annual New Albany Historic Home Tour from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. On Saturday, Sept. 10. The tour will feature 12 buildings and homes in New Albany’s numerous historic neighborhoods, including the downtown. The tour day will begin at the New Albany Farmers Market (Corner of Bank and Market streets) where you will pick up your Tour Booklet, prior to 3 p.m.
Tickets are available in advance for $20 and $25 day of the tour, with $5 for Kindergarten through 12th grade. Advance ticket sales with cash or check are available at Strandz & Threadz, Dress & Dwell, YMCA, Madhouse, Seeds & Greens and Saturdays at the New Albany Farmers Market. Tickets are also available online at www.developnewalbany.org. For more information contact the Develop New Albany office at (812) 941-0018.
Plan to enjoy a day of touring some of New Albany’s finest properties and enjoy lunch at one of the downtown or uptown New Albany restaurants.
Fall Book Babies registration
The Charlestown-Clark County Public Library System would like children and parents to know that they can begin registering for the Fall Book Babies (ages 0-16 months), Tot-Time (ages 17-35 months), Storyhour (ages 3-5 years-old) programs. These programs will run seven weeks in September and October beginning Sept. 12.
• Fall Book Babies — Sellersburg Library, Thursdays from 10 a.m. -10:30 a.m.
• Tot-Time— Charlestown Library, Mondays from 11 a.m. -11:30 a.m.; Sellersburg Library, Thursdays from 11 a.m. -11:30 a.m.
• Storytime — New Washington Library – Mondays from 1 p.m. -2 p.m.; Sellersburg Library – Tuesdays from 10 a.m. -11 a.m.; Henryville Library – Tuesdays from 1 p.m. -2 p.m.; Charlestown Library – Wednesdays from 10 a.m. -11 a.m.; Borden Library – Fridays from 10 a.m. -11 a.m.
Go to the library’s website – www.clarkco.lib.in.us for for more information or call your local branch library – Charlestown Library – 812-256-3337; Sellersburg Library – 812-246-4493; Henryville Library – 812-294-4246, New Washington Library – 812-293-4577 and Borden Library – 812-258-9041
Wesley Chapel blood drive
Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church, 2100 U.S. 150 in Floyds Knobs, will sponsor a blood drive from 2 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 15 at the church.
For more information or to make an appointment to donate, sign-up online at redcrossblood.org using the code wesleychapelUMC.
Jeff High Class of 1960 reunion
The 1960 graduates of Jeffersonville are having a Class Reunion on Thursday, Sept. 29 to celebrate 62 years since their graduation. They will be gathering with old friends, as well as to meeting new ones. The reunion will be from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Upland Brewery, 707 W. Riverside Dr., Jeffersonville. Casual dress, plentiful hors d’oeuvres, tea, lemonade, cash bar.
Planning for the meeting was held over Zoom. The reunion is being organized by David Arnold in Connecticut, Becky Prentice Carel in New York, Ann Adair in Maryland, Phil Caughran in Virginia and Leta Watson in Louisville.
Graduates from the classes of 1958 through 1962 are also invited and encouraged to attend. The suggested cost is $30 per person. The committee needs to know if you plan to attend, even if you plan to pay at the door. Checks made payable to Ann Adair (reference Reunion) and mail to Ann Adair, 705 Cockeys Mill Rd., Reisterstown, MD 21136 or email anncadair@aol.com
If anyone has information regarding members of the 1960 class or questions regarding the reunion, contact Leta Watson 502-724-8790, leta.watson@gmail.com or Ann Adair 443-910-0289, anncadair@aol.com.
