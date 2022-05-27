Memorial Day celebrations
Saturday, May 28
• Star Valley Strawberry Festival Memorial observance
Star Valley Strawberry Festival Memorial observance will be at 5 p.m., Saturday, May 28, at Borden Community Park, E. Main St., Borden.
Sunday, May 29
• Clarksville Memorial Day Observance
The Town of Clarksville will continue its tradition of honoring our fallen service members with a special Memorial Day Celebration this weekend. The event will take place Sunday, May 29 at 2 p.m. at the Veterans Place Memorial, 2000 Broadway, Clarksville, located behind Clarksville’s Town Hall.
• Union Cemetery Memorial Day pitch-in luncheon
A pitch-in luncheon will be at 1 p.m. Sunday, May 29, at the Ladies Union Club, 6348 Charlestown Pike (off Indiana 62), Charlestown.
After lunch there will be a brief business meeting, followed by a tour of Union Cemetery.
Monday, May 30
• New Albany Veterans Day programs
Veterans of Foreign War Post 1693 of New Albany, will sponsor a memorial service, 11 a.m., Monday, May 30, at New Albany Plaza, Market St., New Albany. American Legion Post 28, New Albany and Floyd Knobs American Legion Post 42 will also participate in the program.
American Legion Post 28, New Albany, will sponsor a Memorial Day program and wreath ceremony at National Cemetery, 1943 Ekin Ave., New Albany, Monday, May 30 at 2 p.m. Floyds Knobs American Legion Post 42 will also participate in the wreath ceremony
• Sellersburg American Legion
Sellersburg American Legion Post 204 will sponsor a Memorial Day program, 11 a.m. at Wilkerson Park, N. New Albany St., Sellersburg.
After the program an afternoon celebration will be at the Sellersburg American Legion Post, 412 N. New Albany St., Sellersburg. A free lunch will be served. All are invited to attend.
Interfaith Prayer Gathering
The Jeffersonville Downtown Clergy and SoIN Interfaith Initiative will host an Interfaith Prayer Gathering for World Peace followed by a family picnic, Sunday June 5, at 4 p.m. at Big Four Park in downtown Jeffersonville.
Bring a prayer for peace to share as those in attendance raise their voices in prayer and song. Bring a dish for the pot-luck or a picnic for your family.
Itty Bitty Kitty Shower and Block Party
Animal Protection Association (APA), an all-volunteer, no-kill rescue for homeless cats and kittens, invites the public to an afternoon of fun with their newest additions — the 2022 kittens. The Itty Bitty Kitty Shower and Block Party will be Saturday, June 4 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the APA Shelter, 702 East 11th Street, Jeffersonville.
The Itty Bitty Kitties are in need of: Breeder’s Edge feline milk replacer (powder); Royal Canin Baby Cat Dry Food; Royal Canin Baby Cat Wet Food; Gift Cards (Petsmart, Wal-Mart, Target.)
Annual Shredding Event
First Trinity Baptist Church, 1506 Spring St., Jeffersonville, will sponsor a shredding event, Saturday, June 4, 9 to 11 a.m. in the church parking lot.
A-Plus Shredding will be on site. Donation starting at $25 minimum.
Monarch Festival
The Arts Alliance of Southern Indiana and Mount St. Francis Center for Spirituality will jointly sponsor the Monarch Festival 2022. On June 4 from noon to 8 p.m., the annual Monarch Festival and Art Fair will be on the grounds of Mount St Francis, 101 St. Anthony Dr., Mt. St. Francis, IN.
It will be a day filled with live entertainment, butterflies, food, and art.This event is free and open to the public.
Clark Memorial Health Fair and Car Show
Clark Memorial Health 2022 Health Fair and Car Show will be Saturday, June 4 from 9 a.m. to noon at the hospital, 1220 Missouri Ave., Jeffersonville,
Clark Memorial and community partners will offer information and resources for the entire family, including women's, men's and children's health, mental health, wellness and prevention, chronic disease management and healthy lifestyle education.
Screenings will include blood pressure checks, cholesterol and diabetes. A food truck will be on site as well as a Farmers Market. The morning will include lots of giveaways. No appointment necessary but must be at least 18 years old for screenings.
For more information call 812-283-2101 or go to ClarkMemorial.org.
Summer Reading Kick-Off
Celebrate the start of the Summer Reading Program with a festive kick-off at The Floyd County Library, 180 West Spring Street, New Albany. The Day of Wonders will take place on Saturday, June 4 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Explore booths with fun activities, games, crafts, and more. The event will feature a petting zoo, where guests can see llamas up close, plus food trucks, and music for the whole family to enjoy. All ages are welcome to attend this free event.
Children, teens, and adults can sign up for the World of Wonders Summer Reading Program during the event and read books to earn prizes. The Cultural Pass will also be available for youth ages 0-21 years old, providing free admission to over 50 arts & culture attractions, including the Louisville Zoo and Kentucky Science Center. Online registration for the Summer Reading Program and Cultural Pass is available at www.floydlibrary.org
Additional kick-off activities will take place at The Floyd County Library's branches, Galena Digital Library and the Carnegie Center for Art & History.
Get Walk IN’ program
Join a free Purdue Extension email-based Get Walk IN’ program that begins Monday, June 6, 2022. Receive weekly emails with research-based information about the benefits of walking and motivational messages. To participate in this free program send an email to Janet Steffens, Extension Educator, jsteffens@purdue.edu by June 1. Each person who registers will receive a free glow-in-the-dark armband to increase visibility when walking in the evening.
Charlestown Library Summer Book Babies
The Charlestown-Clark County Public Library System is accepting registrations for the Summer Book Babies (ages 0-16 months), Tot-Time (ages 17-35 months) Storyhour (ages 3-5 years old) and K-5th Grade Summer Art Programs. These programs will be for four weeks in June beginning June 6.
Go to the library’s website – www.clarkco.lib.in.us for dates and times or call your local branch library – Charlestown Library – 812-256-3337, Sellersburg Library – 812-246-4493, Henryville Library – 812-294-4246, New Washington Library – 812-293-4577 and Borden Library – 812-258-9041.
Give a Plant /Get a Plant
From Wednesday, June 8, at 9 a.m., until Saturday, June 19, at 4 p.m. Jeffersonville Township Public Library will host Give a Plant/Get a Plant. The event will be hosted outdoors on the library’s 2nd floor terrace. From the beginning of June until the end of the event, you are invited to drop off excess houseplant starts and garden seedlings that might otherwise go to waste. Best of all, you can browse the plants others have dropped off and take some home, with no obligation to bring an item.
While at the library drop by the seed library for a seed packet and check out the garden programs. The library will provide a limited number of containers and plant labels for participants in the plant swap. To find more information on programs, visit jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar, or call 812-285-5641.
Morgan Township School reunion
The graduates and friends of Morgan Township High School will hold their annual alumni dinner on Saturday, June 11. The dinner will be at the Morgan Elementary School cafeteria with the social hour starting at 5 p.m., followed by a buffet dinner at 6 p.m. The dinner will be catered by LaDonna Mitchell owner of Country Cookin' in Salem.
The price of the dinner is $13 per person. For information or reservations, please call committee members Anna Book at 812-364-4252 or Ruth Graeter at 812-967-3196.
Berea College graduate
Ben Leis of Jeffersonville was a 2022 spring graduate of Berea College in Berea, Ky. He received a Bachelor's degree.
DePauw University
DePauw University, located in Greencastle, IN, Spring 2022 Dean's List recipients have been announces. The Dean's List recognizes students who achieve a semester grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale.
Local students include Gabrielle Beury. Georgetown and Olivia Storz, Jeffersonville. Storz graduated Summa Cum Laude with a BA in Political Science and Hispanic Studies.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.