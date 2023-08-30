Blood Drive
The Floyd County Library will host a community blood drive with the American Red Cross on Friday, Sept.1 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the library’s auditorium at 180 West Spring Street, New Albany.
To schedule an appointment, go to www.redcrossblood.org and search for sponsor keyword “NAFCLibrary” or call 1-800-RED-CROSS. Walk-ins are welcome.
Advanced Crochet Club
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will host Advanced Crochet Club on Friday, Sept. 1, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at its Clarksville location.
Do you have the basic skills to crochet and want to go to the next level?
If so, this crochet program is just for you. Instructor Kim Lillis will lead the group on how to make a hexagon blanket. Please bring the following supplies for this class: three different yarn colors of your choice, worsted weight #4.
First Friday Fish Fry
Cardinal Ritter Council 1221 Knights of Columbus, 809 E. Main St., New Albany, First Friday Fish Fry on Sept. 1. Lunch drive-thru-only service is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and sit-down or carry-out will be available from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. All your seafood favorites plus homemade desserts. Proceeds to fund the Knight’s Coats for Kids initiative. For more information, call 812-944-0891.
Heartland Harp Ensemble concert
Enjoy enchanting Celtic music performed by 15 harpers during a free Heartland Harp Ensemble concert on Friday, Sept. 1 from noon to 1 p.m. at The Floyd County Library.
The Heartland Harp Ensemble will take guests on a musical journey to Wales with traditional songs, stunning photographs, and a bit of history too.
All ages are welcome. Registration is recommended, but not required.
Register online at https://nafclibrary.libcal.com/event/10564928 or by phone at 812-944-8464.
Season of Creation
The Jeffersonville Downtown Clergy has a special prayer service, “Season of Creation,” scheduled for Friday, Sept. 1, at the Jeffersonville Overlook on Riverside Drive in downtown Jeffersonville. The event will begin at 6 p.m. and is open to the public.
The event in celebration of World Day of Prayer will reflect on an individual’s place in creation. It is a global movement for the Season of Creation, an annual monthlong season when Christian communities pray and act to protect creation, leading up to World Communion Sunday on Oct. 1.
Those in attendance will dig deep into their faith and come away feeling refreshed in the unity and their love for each other and the creator.
Read & Roast
Calling all coffee lovers and book lovers. The Floyd County Library presents its 2nd annual Reads & Roasts, a coffee-themed reading program for adults from Sept. 1 through Nov. 30. Participants 18 years and older can read books, attend library events, and visit local coffee shops to earn points and win great prizes. Prizes include a decorative coaster and a retro fall mug. Earn tickets for grand prize drawings, including gift cards, a French press and more.
A Reads & Roasts Launch Party will take place on Friday, Sept. 1 from 5 to 6 p.m. at Mickey’s coffee shop at 624 Vincennes Street, New Albany. Stop by for sweet treats as you mingle with library staff and community members.
Beginning Sept. 1, participants can log their hours of reading on Beanstack and then pick up prizes at The Floyd County Library. Learn more and sign up at www.floydlibrary.org/reads-and-roasts/
Reads & Roasts is made possible through partnerships with Starlight Coffee Co., Mickey’s, Coffee Crossing, True North Coffee House, Kolkin Coffee and Village House Coffee.
Sports Injury Clinic
Baptist Health Medical Orthopedics Group, 2125 State St., Suite 5 in New Albany, will host a sports injury clinic every Saturday through Oct. 21.
Sports medicine specialists will offer evaluation and treatment of athletes with sports-related injuries during the Saturday morning clinic.
No appointment is necessary. Registration begins at 7:30 a.m. and patients must be signed in by 8 a.m. and will be seen on a first-come, first-served basis. Most major insurance plans are accepted.
For more information, call 812-944-2663.
Beyond Hoosier True Crime
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will host Beyond Hoosier True Crime on Saturday, Sept. 2, from 2 to 3 p.m. at its Clarksville location. Beyond Hoosier True Crime examines notorious cases of true crime in the United States. We will explore how our criminal justice system handles these crimes and ultimately resolve its outcome. Attendees are encouraged to participate in the discussion and to suggest future cases to be covered. Due to the mature content being discussed, this program is for adults 18 and older.
American Legion Chicken Dinner
American Legion Post 204 at 412 N. New Albany St., Sellersburg, will sponsor an all-you-can-eat fried chicken dinner, Sunday, Sept. 3 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the post home. The cost is $11 per person.
Learn About the Catholic Faith
St. Mary’s Inquiry Classes: If you or someone you know are interested in learning more about the Catholic Faith, St. Mary’s Church will begin inquiry sessions on Sept. 5 at 6:30 in the school cafeteria at 420 East 8th Street, New Albany. If you have any questions about the classes, you can contact the parish office at 812-944-0417.
Game Day at the Library
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will host A Very Special Game Day on Wednesday, Sept. 6, from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. at its Clarksville location. This game day is for special needs young adults ages 16 to 30. This is a great opportunity to meet new friends, have fun, and maybe win a prize or two! This will be the first of many special programs we are planning, so come help us kick off the fun! Registration is required for this event, and participants must be accompanied by a caregiver.
Falls of Ohio Genealogical Society
Falls of the Ohio Genealogical Society monthly meeting will be Thursday, Sept. 7, 6:15 p.m. in the Elsa Strassweg Auditorium of the New Albany-Floyd County Public Library, 180 W. Spring St., New Albany.
The speaker will be Karen Schwartz, president of the Harrison County Historical Society and the discussion will be “Journey Along Blue River.”
Refreshments will be served.
Clarksville Library Hosts Crochet Club
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will host Crochet Club on Friday, Sept. 8, from 11 a.m. to noon at its Clarksville location. Whether you are an experienced crocheter needing help with a particular technique or a novice crocheter just beginning, this group is for you! Join us to learn, work on projects, and socialize. If you are new to crocheting, fiber artist Kim Lillis will teach you the skills needed to crochet, so no experience is necessary. Lillis asks beginners to bring a 5.5 mm crochet hook and number 4 yarn. If you are an advanced crocheter, bring your projects with you.
Celebrating A Superhero
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library invites you to Let’s Learn with Dr. Daniel Boone at the Jeffersonville location on Friday, Sept. 8, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
There is a global celebration day to honor the infamous superhero from Gotham City annually on the third Saturday in September. This event was first organized in July 2014 by DC Comics and coincided with Comic-Con International in San Diego. This year’s celebration is on Sept. 16, but the library is starting the fun a week early by having Dr. Boone give a presentation on the favorite caped hero. Now retired, Dr. Boone’s specialty is clinical psychology, and he is the historian for the Jeffersonville Arts Alliance.
Galena Library Birthday Bash
Celebrate Galena Digital Library’s sixth anniversary with a Birthday Bash on Friday, Sept. 8 from 2 to 4 p.m. at 6954 Highway 150, Floyds Knobs.
Enjoy balloon creations from the Balloon Lady, face-painting, and a birthday cake. Guests can also meet a historical interpreter from the 1840s, and learn about the history of the house where the library is located.
This event marks the 180th birthday of the building, the Charles and Elletha Frederick House, which was recently recognized in the National Register of Historic Places by the United States Department of the Interior and the Indiana Department of Natural Resources Division of Historic Preservation and Archaeology.
Galena Digital Library is a branch of The Floyd County Library, offering books, story times, and a Makerspace featuring a 3D printer and laser engraver.
This free event is for all ages and no registration is required.
Chicken Dinner
Knights of Columbus, 225 E. Market St., Jeffersonville, will sponsor all-you-can-eat chicken dinner, dine-in or carry-out, 5 to 7 p.m., Friday, Sept. 8 at the K of C Hall.
The menu will include chicken, green beans, macaroni and cheese, potatoes and gravy, slaw, drink and dessert. Cost, $12 per meal. A large portion of the proceeds will be given to charity.
New Albany Historic Home Tour
Develop New Albany, Indiana Landmarks and the City of New Albany are again presenting the annual New Albany Historic Home Tour from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept 9. The tour will feature 11 buildings and homes in New Albany’s numerous historic neighborhoods.
Tickets are available in advance for $20 and $25 day of the tour, with $5 for kindergarten through 12th grade. Advance ticket sales with cash or check are available at Strandz & Threadz, Dress & Dwell, YMCA, Madhouse, Regalo, Seeds & Greens and Saturdays at the New Albany Farmers Market. Tickets are also available online at www.developnewalbany.org. For more information, contact the Develop New Albany Office at (812) 941-0018.
Your tour day will begin at the New Albany Farmers Market (corner of Bank and Market streets) where you will pick up your Tour Guide before 3 p.m.
Plan to enjoy a day of touring some of New Albany’s finest properties and you may even want to enjoy lunch at a downtown or uptown New Albany restaurant.
Howard Steamboat Museum Car Show
The sixth annual car show fundraiser for the Howard Steamboat Museum, 1101 E. Market St., Jeffersonville, will be Saturday, Sept. 9 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Rain date, Sunday, Sept. 10). Admission is free for spectators. For those wishing to enter a vehicle in the car show, the entry fee is $20 per vehicle.
Horticultural Presentation on Cave Hill Cemetery
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library invites you on Saturday, Sept. 9, from 11 a.m. to noon at the Jeffersonville location for a horticultural presentation about Louisville’s Cave Hill Cemetery and Arboretum, courtesy of Sarah Shaffner, head horticultural manager.
Cave Hill is a 296-acre Victorian-era National Cemetery and Arboretum in the Highlands of Louisville. Founded in 1848 as a rural, garden-style cemetery, Cave Hill’s landscape has been a continual source of beauty and inspiration to the community. Many prominent people are buried there such as Muhammad Ali, Colonel Harland Sanders, and Sen. Georgia Powers.
In this program, Shaffner will present the unique beauty of Cave Hill Cemetery & Arboretum, including the variety of trees. These trees have been nationally recognized in contests. They include the Japanese Pagoda, Sweet Bay Magnolia, Weeping Beech and the Carolina Silverbell.
Crochet Classes
At the Jeffersonville location of the Jeffersonville Township Public Library on Saturdays, Sept. 9 and 23, from noon to 2 p.m. a class will be offered to learn how to crochet or fine-tune your skills.
Joyce Ellis, the instructor, would like each participant to bring a size H needle and a solid color skein of yarn. Time spent at the library among old and new friends is a wonderful way to enjoy your weekend!
Indian Creek Baptist Church Gospel Singing
The Indian Creek Baptist Church,. 3431 Georgetown Greenville Rd., Georgetown, will host the Baker Family and Sons of Liberty for a special afternoon of music on Saturday, Sept. 9 at 4 p.m. The Sons of Liberty will also perform at the Sunday, Sept. 10 morning service at 10:45.
Southern Gospel singers, The Bakers, are based out of a small town called Means, Kentucky. Charlotte began singing gospel music with her parents, Wayne and Gayle Sons, at the age of 12. They were known, then as the Sons Family and traveled across their home state and surrounding states singing at churches and revivals. Charlotte married her husband Eric in 1991, and they continued traveling with the family group. In 2001, they soon gained the attention of Nashville Producer, Eddie Crook. While under Eddie’s record label, Cross & Crown, they released several top-charting songs and were nominated for fan-based awards such as Singing News magazine’s Fan Awards and The Diamond Awards. Now, with the addition of their daughter, Abbi, they are carrying on the family tradition of gospel music as The Bakers.
The Sons of Liberty formed in the 1980s. The group consists of Jeff Childers, Jerrod Childers and Eric Muse. They have made a special place in gospel music by mixing southern gospel, bluegrass, and country to make a unique sound. During the years, the Sons of Liberty have had several songs that have gained national radio attention including “In My Father’s House,” “For His Glory” and “He Never Left Me.”
This event is free, and all are welcome. For more information, call 812-951-2196 or go to indiancreekbc.org.
Bible Study Fellowship
Bible Study Fellowship will begin its women’s Bible study titled “People of the Promise: Kingdom Divided” on Tuesday, Sept. 13.
This Old Testament study unpacks a fascinating period in Israel’s history across 15 books, from its split into two nations, through dozens of kings and prophets and ultimately to the heartbreaking exile into Babylon. Discuss questions around the goodness of God amidst calamity, mercy, ultimate allegiance, judgment, and salvation. Join others in finding answers and how they apply to modern life.
The morning class meets at 10 a.m. Tuesdays at Eastside Christian Church, 2319 Veterans Parkway, Jeffersonville and offers a preschool program for ages six and younger. The evening class meets at 6:55 p.m. Tuesdays at Eastern Heights Baptist Church, 4202 Helen Road, Jeffersonville. Morning and evening online options are also available.
Any woman interested in the study is invited to register at www.mybsf.org
