Art of Anne Borders
The Arts Alliance of Southern Indiana, 810 E. Market St., New Albany, presents the art of Anne Borders through March 19. All of Annie's work on display is for sale on the website shop (sointoart.org). Due to recommendations issued by the CDC, regular business hours have been cancelled until further notice but all programming continues on a virtual platform.
A reminder, art scholarships are still available for high school seniors. Application deadline has been extended to March 21. Go to sointoart.org/scholarship
Sunnyside extends thanks
Sunnyside Master Gardeners would like to thank the community for its support of programs through the pandemic. Monthly in-person meeting will continue to be suspended until further notice. Please check out SMG website https://sunnysidemg.org and facebook page for updates and gardening tips.
Camelot at Derby Dinner
Derby Dinner Playhouse will present Lerner & Loewe’s CAMELOT Feb. 19 through March 28, 2021. All seating is socially distanced and masks are required. For ticket information, call 812-288-8281 or go to www.derbydinner.com
One of the oldest tales of love and betrayal, this medieval legend is brought to life in a newly reimagined take on the delightful classic that was nominated for five Tony awards and has been performed in theaters around the world since. CAMELOT has been adapted to a small cast version that puts a sharp focus on King Arthur, Guenevere and Sir Lancelot, transforming it into an intimate story of love, hope and leadership. Audiences will enjoy beloved songs from the original show with a more slick and modern feel.
CAMELOT was written by Allan Jay Lerner with music by Frederick Loewe. The rich score boasts such gems as “If Ever I Would Leave You,” “The Lusty Month of May,” and of course, “Camelot.” Derby Dinner’s production is under the direction of Lee Buckholz with choreography by Heather Paige Folsom and Musical Direction by Scott Bradley. The cast will include Blake Graham as Arthur, Harli Cooper as Guenevere and Corwyn Hodge as Sir Lancelot.
Ohio University Dean's List
The Fall Semester 2020 Dean's List at Ohio University includes two local students:
Willard Brumfield from Georgetown in the Scripps College of Communication
Shannon Reel from Borden in the College of Business
Students must earn at least a 3.5 grade point average for the semester with a schedule of classes totaling at least 15 hours, 12 of which were taken for letter grades, to achieve this distinction.
Blackburn College Dean's List
Quentin Parmenter of Otisco was named to the Blackburn College Dean's List for the Fall 2020 semester. Students named to the Dean's list must earn a grade point average of 3.6 or higher for the semester.
Founded in 1837, Blackburn College is a four-year, Presbyterian-related, co-educational liberal arts college in Carlinville, IL.
Miami University Dean's List
Inaara Ladha from Floyds Knobs was named to the Dean's List at Miami University for the 2020-21 fall semester.
Miami University students who are ranked in the top 20% of undergraduate students within their division for first semester 2020-21 have been named to the Dean's List recognizing academic performance.
