Goodwill Fights Indiana Dropout Rate With Free Adult High School
October is National Dropout Awareness Month. U.S. Census Bureau surveys show more than 12% of Hoosier working-age adults lack a high school diploma. The Excel Center, Goodwill’s free high school for adults, is working to decrease that rate by providing adult students the opportunity to pick up where they left off in school, providing support and resources to meet their academic and career goals.
Goodwill’s adult high school has demonstrated success over the past 10 years, including:
• Rapidly expanding to 15 locations across central and southern Indiana
• Supporting over 6,000 adults to graduate with a Core 40 Indiana high school diploma
• Nearly 100% of graduates earned a college or career-readiness credential
• 7,059 industry-recognized certifications earned
• 13,422 college (dual) credits earned
• A $9,828 average increase in annualized wages and job prospects for graduates
“We know the multi-generational impact that education has on economic prosperity, equity and quality of life,” said Betsy Delgado, senior vice president of mission and education at Goodwill of Central & Southern Indiana. “The Excel Center model helps to remove educational barriers that our students previously faced to reach their full potential.”
With expedited curriculum and flexible scheduling, The Excel Center helps students graduate quickly and prepare for college and careers. Free onsite child care, transportation assistance, dual-credit courses and industry-recognized certification opportunities are available to students, all at no cost.
“Through the integration of industry-recognized certifications and dual-credit courses, The Excel Center positions graduates for careers that offer better-than-average wages,” said Delgado. “We recognize that the Indiana workforce is in need of more qualified candidates to fill open positions, and we ensure our graduates are highly skilled and prepared to help meet those demands.”
To graduate from The Excel Center, students must fulfill the graduation requirements established by the Indiana Department of Education. Highly qualified, licensed instructors help students work toward a Core 40 diploma. Life coaches help remove and address barriers to education, both inside and outside of the classroom.
Goodwill of Central & Southern Indiana changes lives every day by empowering people to increase their independence and reach their potential through education, health and employment. The organization serves 39 Indiana counties and operates more than 70 retail locations, as well as charter schools for adults and youth, a maternal-child health program, a child care center and more.
For more information, or to enroll, go to excelcenter.org.
Drive Thru Chili Supper
Cook Memorial Methodist Church, 1025 Allison Ln., Jeffersonville, will sponsor a drive-thru chili supper, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., Friday, Oct. 22.
The menu will be chili, hot dot and dessert for $7. Extra chili will be available.
Scarecrow Competition
Destination Georgetown is sponsoring a scarecrow competition with cash prizes for first, second and third place.
Create your own, one freestanding, no taller than six feet scarecrow to be displayed at Floyd Farm & Feed in Georgetown. One entry per family must be turned in by Oct. 22 followed by a week of voting by the community on ballots located at the store.
The winners will be announced Oct. 29.
Annual Turkey Supper
Grace Lutheran Church, 1787 Klerner Lane, New Albany, will sponsor its annual Turkey Supper on Saturday, Nov. 6 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. This event is drive-thru only.
Menu includes turkey, dressing, dumplings, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, cranberry sauce, slaw, carrot salad, roll, and pie, all for $10 per meal. You may pre-order online at Glcna.org by noon Nov. 6 to guarantee your turkey supper order. If you do not wish to pre-order, dinner will be available while supplies last. Payment options online, and you can also pay in person the day of with credit card, cash, or check.
Contact church office at 812-944-1267 for more information.
Community Blood Drive
American Legion Post 42, 4530 Paoli Pike, Floyds Knobs, will sponsor a community blood drive, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 6.
The event will be in the Community Room at the Legion Post.
Surgeon Joins Baptist Health Medical Group
James Armstrong, MD, has joined Baptist Health Medical Group General Surgery. Dr. Armstrong earned his medical degree from the University of Louisville School of Medicine. He completed a residency in general surgery at the University of Louisville Hiram C. Polk Department of Surgery. He is board certified in general surgery.
Dr. Armstrong’s office is at 2125 State St., Suite 3, in New Albany. He is accepting new patients. To make an appointment call 812-949-5575.
Baptist Health Medical Group is a comprehensive network that includes more than 1,100 physicians and advanced clinicians across Southern Indiana and Kentucky. Providers represent more than 75 specialties.
