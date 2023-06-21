Charlestown Founders Day events
• Family Fun Night — 6 to 9 p.m. at the Family Activities Park. The first 100 guests will enjoy a free hot dog and a scoop of Blue Bell Ice Cream on us. The Family Activities Park will be open free for families to enjoy a nigh out. Plus, there will be a water slide, a bounce house, a scavenger hunt, and mini golf contests.
• Amateur Corn Hole Tournament — 7 p.m. at the Family Activities Park. The blind-draw tournament is for amateurs and recreational players only. Trophies and prizes for the top two teams. Registration day of event.
Bourne-Schweitzer Gallery
A Gallery Talk will be Friday, June 23 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Bourne-Schweitzer Gallery, 137 E. Main St., New Albany.
Artists from the Three Brothers Exhibit, LaVon Van Williams Jr. and Edward White, will be at the Gallery Talk to answer questions.
Bicentennial Park Concert Series
The annual Bicentennial Park Summer Concert Series in New Albany’s historic downtown Bicentennial Park at Spring and Pearl streets, will be from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., Friday, June 23. Music provided by Zu Zu Ya Ya and Gemevva.
Concerts in Warder Park
Concerts in Warder Park, presented by Jeffersonville Main Street and Jeffersonville Parks Department, will be every Friday beginning at 7 p.m. through Aug. 25 at the Sonny Brewster Bandstand in Warder Park, 109 E. Court Avenue. You can dine at a downtown Jeffersonville restaurant or bring your own food and picnic in the park during the concert.
Performing June 23 will be Take Two & Company
Jeffersonville Riverstage Concert
Summer will be full of fun and live music every Friday through Aug. 11 at Jeffersonville Riverstage where concerts are free and open to the public. Attendees may bring chairs, but not tents or tables. Small coolers are allowed, but no outside alcohol. Pets are not allowed on the lawn and no smoking on the lawn.
Music on June 23 will be 100 % Poly
Cornhole Tournament at Shrine Club
Tri County Shrine Club, 701 Potters Ln., Clarksville, will sponsor a cornhole tournament starting at 7:30 p.m., Friday, June 23 at the club. Food and drinks will be available to purchase.
• 8:30 a.m. — Pirate Dash 5K – 8:30 a.m. at Charlestown State Park. A cross-country style 5K race kicks off the Triple Crown of Charlestown. The Pirate Dash 5K is hosted by the Charlestown
• Founders Week Parade — Start time, 10 a.m. The parade route begins at Charlestown High School and heads down Market Street to the City Square before returning to the high school. Enter the parade or join along the route. The Miami Nation of Indians will be the Grand Marshals.
• Backyard Classics Car Club 25th Annual Car Show — 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the Charlestown City Square. Cars will line Main, Main Cross, and Short Street. Music, food, fun, and games. Car registration forms can be picked up at City Hall.
• Saturdays on the Square Pop-Up Market — 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Greenway Park. Vendors range from local artists, craft makers, bakers, food, authors, civic groups, and more.
• Miami of Indiana Living History Village — 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.. at Greenway Park. The Miami Nation of Indians will set up a living history village with wigwams, drums, artifacts and more to share their culture and history.
• Rock and Glow, Balloon Glow and Concert — 6 to 11 p.m. at Charlestown Little League Park. Tethered balloon rides will be offered to give a fantastic view of Charlestown. Once the sun sets, the hot air balloons will light up the sky. On the stage, The Lost Boys takes the stage at 6:30 p.m. Award-winning singer, songwriter, and musician, the Jason Lee McKinney Band, headlines the event at 9 p.m. McKinney, with 11 studio albums, fronts the band bringing raw, soulful modern-day roots music. Various food vendors will be set up at the fields.
Disability Fair
Advocates of Indiana are co-hosting the Second Annual New Albany Disability Fair, Saturday, June 24 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at IU Southeast, 4201 Grant Line Rd. New Albany. The event will be in the Hoosier Room in University Central North Building.
The event is free to the public and there will be interactive activities and raffles.
Chicken Barbeque Dinner
Edwardsville United Methodist Church, 4830 State Rd. 62, Georgetown, will hold its 33rd annual chicken barbeque dinner at the church on Saturday, June 24, from noon to 6 p.m. (or until sold out). The dinner consists of half chicken, baked beans, slaw, dinner roll, dessert and tea or lemonade. The price is $12 and carry-outs will be available.
For more information on this or other programs, or to pre-register, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar or call 812-285-8609.
Kids Create
Clarksville Library is hosting Kids Create on Saturday, June 24, from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. at the Clarksville location. This month’s program is all teamwork. Participants will work together to complete a STEAM challenge with limited materials. Be sure to bring your resourcefulness and ingenuity. The program is for grades K – 5 and requires registration. Children in grades K-2 must be accompanied by an adult.
Men’s Health program
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library, 211 East Court Avenue, Jeffersonville, invites the public to a bi-monthly program devoted to men’s health with Dr. Giavonne Rondo on Saturday, June 24, from 2 to 3 p.m. at the library.
June is National Men’s Health Month, so this class will encourage men to take care of their bodies. Dr. Rondo would like for everyone to come with questions for her. In addition to asking questions, it’s important for everyone to listen to what she has to say, as listening can be very therapeutic. Listening involves hearing her answers to the questions asked. Altogether, this spells QLA: questions, listening, and answers!
Dr. Rondo is the sole practitioner of an adult-only practice called GObileMD. Her specialty is internal medicine, as she has been practicing for 21 years in Kentuckiana.
Beck’s Mill Paint Party
Historic Beck’s Mill’s, 4433 S. Becks Mill Rd., Salem, in the open-air dining room, is the location for a paint party, Sunday, June 25 beginning at 1 p.m.
For a donation of $30, all materials to paint a hot air balloon masterpiece plus refreshments will be provided. Instructor Dusty Baker will happily guide you.
Please register at austys.com or call 812-896-3447 after 5 p.m.
Bottorff Reunion
The 92nd Bottorff reunion will be Sunday, June 25 at the Ladies Union Club, 6348 Charlestown Pike, Charlestown.
A pitch-in luncheon will begin at 1 p.m. After lunch a brief meeting will be held. Please bring Bottorff memorabilia to share with those in attendance.
Jeffersonville
Jeffersonville Farmers Market (Summer-Fall Season) is Saturdays, 9:30 a.m. to noon at Big Four Station Park, 233 Pearl St., Jeffersonville.
Tuesday Farmers Market is from 3 to 6 p.m. every Tuesday through Oct. 31 in the parking lot of Faith Lutheran Church, 2014 Allison Ln., Jeffersonville.
New Albany
New Albany Farmers Market is Saturdays, 8 a.m. to noon, Bank and Market Streets (downtown square, 202 E. Market Street), New Albany. The summer/fall Farmers Market is through Oct. 28.
Charlestown Farmers Market
Charlestown Farmers Market will be every Wednesday through Oct. 25 at Community Presbyterian Church parking lot, 1370 Monroe St., Charlestown. This is a community outreach program of the church. All products sold at the market are farm-raised, hand-crafted or home-baked.
Charlestown Pop-Up Market
The Saturdays on the Square Pop-Up Market in Charlestown at Main and Market Streets will continue through Aug. 26 from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on the City Square. A record number of vendors are slated to set up on Saturdays, offering a variety of crafts, baked goods, food, arts, and more. Go to www.CharlestownParks.com to learn more.
Floyds Knobs
The Floyds Knobs Farmers Market, every Sunday through Oct. 29 from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Location is Lawrence Banet Road/Hwy 150 (parking area next to Landmark Dental Care), Floyds Knobs in Highlander Point Shopping Center.
New Vendors this season and your favorite locally raised meat, juice and shakes, honey, produce, holistic jams and jellies, crafts, goat milk soaps and much more.
For more information email: floydsknobs.fm@gmail.com
Bingo Night
Bingo Night at the Tri County Shrine Club, 701 Potters Ln., Clarksville, Tuesday, June 27 from 6 to 10 p.m. at the clubhouse. For those wanting a snack, food will be available to purchase.
Karaoke Night
Karaoke Night at the Tri County Shrine Club, 701 Potters Ln., Clarksville, Wednesday, June 28 from 6 to 10 p.m. Food and drinks will be available to purchase..
Littlest Scientist program
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will host Littlest Scientist on Monday, June 26, from 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. at its Clarksville location. Mrs. Q will work with some of our youngest scientists as they explore the science of water! There will be plenty of giggles and wiggles as these little scientists practice new concepts and maybe get wet. Caregivers are required to stay and help the children complete the projects. Please register online to ensure that we have enough materials for all participants.
Housing Stability Clinic
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library invites Clark County residents to join for a Housing Stability Clinic on Monday, June 26, from 4- 6 p.m. at the Jeffersonville location at 211 East Court Avenue, Jeffersonville.
Pro Bono Indiana and Indiana Legal Services, through its partnership with the Indiana Bar Foundation and Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority, will offer a free Housing Stability Clinic with access to legal navigation services and eviction resources.
Floyd County Historical Society
The Floyd County Historical Society will will meet on Tuesday, June 27, at 6:30 p.m. in the Elsa Strassweg Auditorium of the Floyd County Public Library, 180 West Spring Street, New Albany.. The program titled “New Albany Automobile Dealerships” will be presented by retired Judge Glenn Hancock. Several years ago, he presented a program to the society on “New Albany Neighborhood Grocery Stores.”
The program is free and open to the public. You can visit the society’s website at FCHSIN.org for a complete schedule of meetings.
The Padgett Museum, 509 West Market Street, operated by the Floyd County Historical Society is open every Saturday from 1 to 3 p.m. through Dec. 9.. The current exhibit is highlighting “New Albany Baseball Through the Years.”
National Association of Retired Federal Employees
National Active and Retired Federal Employees will meet Wednesday, June 28, at 11 a.m. at Tucker’s American Favorites restaurant, 2441 State St, New Albany.
Paige Petty, BSN, RN, Wellness Nurse Consultant for Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield, will present a program on recommended daily exercises and activities for wise healthy choices.
Kasandra Ramsey will update members on legislative issues. The group will continue plans for a July 26 visit with State Sen. Chris Garten. No reservations will be required. For details, please contact Vickie Fessel, chapter president, at 812-364-6950.
World War II Round Table
The World War ll Round Table will meet at 9:30 a.m. on Friday, June 30, at the Clarksville Public Library, 1312 Eastern Blvd., Clarksville. Socializing begins at 9 a.m. Mike Stock will talk about “The Brains Behind the Doolittle Raid.”
Military veterans, history buffs and the general public are invited to attend. For more information call 812-246-4983.
Evening of Music
American Legion Post 204 at 412 N. New Albany St., Sellersburg, will sponsor an evening of music with Triple Play, 7 to 10 p.m., Friday, June 30, at the post home.
Bourne-Schweitzer Gallery opening reception
Opening reception for James Russell May’s paintings on aluminum exhibit will be Friday, June 30 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Bourne-Schweitzer Gallery, 137 East Main Street, New Albany. Drop by to meet the artist and see his astonishing work in person.
James Russell May was born in Savannah, GA, and is a graduate of The Savannah College of Art and Design. After graduation he lived and worked in Savannah, drawing inspiration from the city and its many local artists. In 2005 he moved to Louisville, taking the opportunity to alter his artistic style and embrace realistic techniques. He has since had multiple solo shows and has participated in group exhibitions throughout the country.
In his recent work he has sought to move away from ostentation and focus on distilled representations of the human form. Working with oil colors on metal, the reflective surface serves as a blank canvas for contemplation. The sometimes sparse compositions and refined gestures invite viewers to immerse themselves in the scene. By isolating and emphasizing specific body parts, he aims to evoke a sense of universality and empathy. In the absence of elaborate context, viewers are prompted to project their own experiences, emotions, and narratives onto the artwork.
The exhibit and reception are free and open to the public
For more information, contact Julie Schweitzer at 502-649-3320 or julie@artseed.art. The gallery is open Thursdays and Fridays from noon to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 1 to 3 p.m.
