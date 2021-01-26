February blood donation sites
The American Red Cross typically has a tough time keeping the blood supply strong during the winter months when inclement weather and seasonal illnesses can impact donors. This year the pandemic adds another challenge in keeping the blood supply strong. The Red Cross is urging healthy individuals to make an appointment to give blood or platelets this month.
• Feb. 1, 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., Knights of Columbus New Albany, 809 E. Main St., New Albany
• Feb. 8, 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., Calvary Christian Church, 605 Norman Drive, Sellersburg
• Feb. 8, 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., Clark County Community Drive-Knights of Columbus, 225 E. Market, Jeffersonville
- Feb. 8, 4 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., Trinity United Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall, 215 North Poplar St., New Washington
• Feb. 9, noon to 5 p.m., Kaiser Home Support Services, 2633 Grant Line Road, New Albany
• Feb. 10, 2 p.m. to 7 p.m., Eastside Christian Church, 2319 Veterans Parkway, Jeffersonville
• Feb. 10, 2 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., St. John Paul II Catholic Church, 2605 West Saint Joe Road, Sellersburg,
• Feb. 15, 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., Jeffersonville High School, 2315 Allison Lane, Jeffersonville
• Feb. 15, 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., Knights of Columbus New Albany, 809 E. Main St. New Albany
BMV announces two-hour closure Feb. 4
All Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicle (BMV) branches will be closed Thursday, Feb. 4, from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. to engage in planned programming intended to foster a diverse, highly skilled and professional workforce. All branches will resume regularly scheduled business hours on Thursday, Feb. 4, at 10:30 a.m.
For a list of branch locations and hours, to complete an online transaction, or to find a 24-hour BMV Connect kiosk near you, go to IN.gov/BMV.
League of Women voter suppression film Series
Voter suppression doesn’t end after elections. A powerful way of suppressing the vote occurs every 10 years, after the U.S. Census, when legislative districts are redrawn.
In Indiana, where the redistricting process is done by state legislators, both chambers and the governorship are now controlled by one party. Single-party control over redistricting increases the risk of gerrymandering, which is the process of manipulating district lines to favor one party. Because legislators are guaranteed re-election, gerrymandered districts allow legislators to disregard the will of their voters, even on issues that the majority of Hoosiers support.
The League of Women Voters of Indiana is sponsoring a three-film series offering deep insights into voter suppression and gerrymandering. These documentaries will be free and shown by Zoom. Q&A panels will follow each film.
The first film, Suppressed: The Fight to Vote, will be shown on Thursday, Jan. 28, 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. The film shares personal accounts from Georgia voters who faced deliberate voter suppression in the 2018 midterm election. The 35-minute documentary will be followed by a Q&A with panelists Sarah Ferraro (election official, Calumet LWV) and Olisa Humes (President NAACP chapter, Columbus, IN).
The second film, UnCivil War: U.S. Elections Under Siege, will be shown on Thursday, Feb. 4, 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. A 45-minute documentary directed by Indiana native Tom Glynn, the film exposes a web of threats to free and fair elections. It includes a segment on Indiana’s fight for redistricting reform. The film will be followed by Q&A panelists Sheila Kennedy (former professor of law and policy, School of Public and Environmental Affairs at IUPUI), Paul Helmke (former Ft. Wayne mayor and now director of the Civic Leader Center at IU), and Peggy Welch (former State Representative, gerrymandered out in 2011).
The third film, Line in the Street, will be shown on Thursday, Feb. 11, 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. The film is an award-winning documentary about citizen activists and a landmark win for voting rights in the 2018 Pennsylvania Supreme Court case League of Women Voters Pennsylvania V. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. Panelists will include Jesse Kharbanda (Hoosier Environmental Council) and Jennifer McCormick (former Indiana State Superintendent of Public Instruction).
Attendees must register in advance at https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZ0rc-2qpz4pHNzfroVQZCT-X4lvk7N7m-ng. In response, a registration confirmation email will be sent with information and a unique link to attend the programs.
Contact redistrict-1@lwv-bmc.org to sign up for updates or to volunteer with the redistricting campaign.
Area student graduates from University of Alabama
Connor Sturgeon of Greenville has received a Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration and Master of Science from the University of Alabama during its fall commencement Dec. 12. The University of Alabama, the state’s oldest and largest public institution of higher education, is a student-centered research university.
Ark Encounter and Creation Museum extends admission for kids
To encourage more families to visit the Ark Encounter and Creation Museum in 2021, the two themed attractions of Answers in Genesis in Petersburg, KY, have announced they will extend their 2020 offer of free admission to children 10 and younger through the end of 2021.
The campaign started in early 2020, but many families were not able to visit due to a COVID-caused three-month closure of the attractions by the state and then the hesitancy of some people to travel after the Ark and museum reopened.
“It was only fair we continue the ‘Kids 10 and Under Free” offer so that families with children who couldn’t make it in 2020 can do it this year and still enjoy some savings,” said Ken Ham, AiG CEO. As long as there is one adult paying full price admission and who is with the children at all times, all children 10 and under in the party come free.
