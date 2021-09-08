Celebrating the Life of Dr. Ray Wallace
IU Southeast will celebrate the life of Dr. Ray Wallace at 3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10 at Stem Concert Hall at The Ogle Center. The event is open to the public. For those unable to attend, there will be a streaming option available at https://www.ius.edu/tributes/ray-wallace.html
Masks must be worn indoors on campus at IU Southeast.
The family asks that in lieu of flowers, gifts be made to the Chancellor Ray Wallace Memorial Scholarship, with checks made out to the IU Foundation and sent to the IU Southeast Office of Advancement at 4201 Grant Line Rd. US-155, New Albany, Indiana, 47150. Indicate Ray Wallace Scholarship in the memo line.
Shred It at the library
The Clarksville Library, 1312 Eastern Blvd., will be the site of a Shred It event from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 11. From 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. the truck will move to the Jeffersonville Library at 211 East Court Avenue. A Plus Paper Shredding will provide the shred truck.
The shred truck will be on the Eastern Boulevard side of the Clarksville location and in the rear parking lot of the Jeffersonville location. The limit is two bags per person.
Be advised that any bags containing batteries, cellphones, hard drives, string, cords, glass or steel objects will be rejected by the A Plus Shredding team. These items pose serious threats to their equipment. Documents will be pulverized for one hour or until the truck reaches its capacity of 5,000 pounds.
For more information on programs, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar or call 812-285-8609.
Outer Fossil Bed Hike
Explore the Outer Fossil Bed at the Falls of the Ohio State Park, 201 W. Riverside Dr., Clarksville, Saturday, Sept. 11 from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. (River level permitting, rugged hike)
Music Festival
The Pacey Farm, 3560 S. Pixley Knob Rd., Henryville, will sponsor a music and art festival Sept. 11-12 on the grounds of the Henryville farm. The Moon and Stars Music and Arts Festival is the inaugural benefit festival to raise money in support of The Pacey Farm, a non-profit organization founded by Tonya Pacey to promote the emotional healing and wellness of victims of abuse.
The Pacey Farm serves as a safe place to heal through the use of yoga, meditation and the love of a supportive community. The program will also be a resource for new mothers and single mothers seeking community or in need of emotional support.
Musical acts Strung Like a Horse, The Tunesmiths, Mama Said String Band, Zu Zu Ya Ya, and many more will play. The event will also feature hiking, yoga, spoken word artists, a live muralist, fire spinners, food trucks, vendors and other talent from Kentucky and Indiana.
Tickets for the two-day event are $60 for the weekend or $35 for day passes. Space and tickets are limited. For your safety, The Pacey Farm has cut capacity to 25% for this outdoor event.
For more information regarding the Moon and Stars Music and Arts Festival or other upcoming events, follow The Pacey Farm on Facebook at facebook.com/thepaceyfarm or visit their website www.thepaceyfarm.com
Family Nature Club
Family Nature Club, just for kids, 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 12, at the Falls of the Ohio State Park, 201 W. Riverside Dr., Clarksville. The event will be spear throwing, a blast from the past. Program fee is $2.
Concert in Warder Park
Concert in Warder Park, 109 E. Court Ave., Jeffersonville, will be Friday, Sept. 11, beginning at 7 p.m. at the Sonny Brewster Bandstand.
Farmers Markets
Jeffersonville
Jeffersonville Farmers Market is Saturdays, 9 a.m. to noon, at Big Four Station Park, 223 Pearl St., Jeffersonville.
New Albany
New Albany Farmers Market is Saturdays, 8 a.m. to noon, Bank and Market Streets (downtown square), New Albany.
Floyds Knobs
Floyd County Farmers Market, located in Floyds Knobs and New Albany, has something for everyone.
Join the group Sundays from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. next to Landmark Dental Care at 411 Lafollette Station off Lawrence Banet Rd/Hwy 150, Exit 119 or catch the group at the additional location at the OPTUM Health parking area at 4101 Technology Ave., New Albany, on Thursdays from 2:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Charlestown
Charlestown Farmers Market will be Wednesdays, 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Community Presbyterian Church, 1370 Monroe St., Charlestown.
Sellersburg
Sellersburg Farmers Market will be Wednesdays, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., Wilkerson Park, 316 E. Utica St., Sellersburg.
9/11 Remembrance
This Saturday marks 20 years since the September 11th terrorist attack against the United States. The City of New Albany cordially invites everyone to join for a ceremony in honor and remembrance of the brave first responders, military personnel, and citizens who answered the ultimate call that fateful day.
Join The City of New Albany on Saturday, Sept. 11 at 9 a.m. at Bicentennial Park (Spring and Pearl streets) in downtown New Albany to pay tribute to the American heroes whose lives were taken too soon.
Sellersburg American Legion 9/11 remembrance
Sellersburg American Legion Post 204 is sponsoring a street dance for the 9/11 20th anniversary remembrance celebration, remembering the lives lost, but celebrating those who survived the tragedy. The post is at 204 N. New Albany St., Sellersburg.
The agenda for the day:
• Car show, noon to 4 p.m. with three live bands playing into the evening.
• The New Washington State Bank Fun Bus will be on site from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. handing out free ice cream to all kids.
• Skipping Stone Band, 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.
• Willis Tucker Band, 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.
• JukeBox Band, 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.
A beer and wine garden will be on site and food trucks will provide burgers, barbeque, fried fish and fries.
The Sons of the Legion will be selling T-shirts to commemorate the day.
Vintage Fire Museum 9-11 Memorial
On Sunday, Sept. 12, at 3 p.m. the Vintage Fire Museum will sponsor its annual event to honor all those who lost their lives in the Twin Towers attack of Sept. 11, 2001.
The event will take place at the Big Four Station Park in Jeffersonville. It will be on the west side of the park along Mulberry Street, behind the entrance to the walking bridge. People are welcome to bring lawn chairs for the outdoor event and invited to bring a mask and to social distance.
This year's memorial will include an honor guard, a large flag raised high between two ladder trucks, a short address, a prayer, a period of silence, and a bell ceremony.
The event is free, and all are invited to attend to honor those who have sacrificed their lives for others. The Vintage Fire Museum thanks the Jeffersonville Parks Department and the City of Jeffersonville for its assistance.
For more information, call 502-599-2522, email curtandpam@earthlink.net, or go to the website: vintagefiremuseum.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.