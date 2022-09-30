Jewelry Making Craft Class
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library (Main Branch) will sponsor a Jewelry Making Craft Class with Jewelry Artist Kelly Avery-Boyd, Monday from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Jeffersonville location.
Avery-Boyd’s jewelry commands hundreds of dollars and she will share her knowledge and artistic talent during this 90-minute class.
The focus of this class will be on necklaces, and each jewelry-making kit will run between $20 and $35. Payment must be made at the beginning of the class by either card or cash, but cards are the preferred payment method. Pre-registration will be set at a maximum of 10 participants.
Sunnyside Master Gardeners
The Sunnyside Master Gardeners monthly meeting will be Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Prosser School of Technology, 4202 Charlestown Road in New Albany. Guest speaker will be Shelly Nold, horticulturist and owner of the Plant Kingdom. She will be speaking about “Deer-Resistant Plants.” Public is welcome. www.sunnysidemg.org
Clarksville Library hosting family movie
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library (Clarksville Branch) will host a family movie in celebration of Hispanic Heritage month on Tuesday from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at its Clarksville location. This family event will include an all ages craft, movie and children’s book giveaway. Join an evening of fun celebrating Hispanic Heritage.
Clarksville Library hosting LEGO Beyond the Build
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library (Clarksville Branch) will host LEGO Beyond the Build on Wednesday from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at its Clarksville location. This program is for kids in grades K-5 who can’t get enough of LEGOS . Participants will go beyond building with bricks to playing games, making crafts, and even coding. Some activities include making a friendship bracelet, designing your own unique LEGO figure, and creating a LEGO landscape using stickers. Participants will also get a LEGO workbook to take home and two free games that they can play and keep. Registration is required for this event.
Cover Crops workshop
The Clark County Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD), the Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS), and Purdue Extension are teaming up to offer a 3-hour workshop on cover crops. The workshop will take place on Wednesday from 9 a.m. to noon at the Clark County Fairgrounds Community Building, 9608 Ind. 62, Charlestown.
Cover crops are plants grown to scavenge nutrients, prevent soil erosion and nutrient run-off, decrease pest and disease pressure, as well as create habitats for wildlife and pollinators. Some cover crops are short-lived (30 days) while others are meant to live for several years before being removed and planted to a new crop. Participants will discover some of the benefits of cover crops, determine how to select cover crops based on their goals, and learn how to establish, maintain, and terminate cover crops. The workshop will also provide details on local cost-share funding opportunities.
For those individuals who hold a Private Pesticide Applicator’s license, PARP and CCH credits will be available. The fees for PARP credits have been waived thanks to sponsorship by the Indiana Soybean Alliance and the Indiana Corn Marketing Council.
You can register online (https://purdue.ca1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_abEHofzMEYl8hGS) or on the day of the workshop between 9-9:30 a.m. For questions or to request a reasonable accommodation, please contact Heidi Potter—Purdue Extension Clark County—at hlpotter@purdue.edu or 812-256-4591.
Agenda:
9:00-9:30 a.m. — Registration
9:30-10:30 a.m. — The “How To” of Establishment and Management—NRCS District Conservationist
10:30 a.m. — Cover crops Q&A and a video from sponsor
11 a.m. — Cost-share Opportunities for Planting Cover Crops—SWCD Watershed Coordinator
11:30 a.m. — PARP Topic—Fertilizer Application Regulations—Purdue Extension
St. Marks UCC Flea Market
St. Marks United Church of Christ, 222 E. Spring St., New Albany, is having its annual Harvest Homecoming Flea Market, Thursday and Friday, Oct. 6 and 7 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 8 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
More details can be found online at Facebook St. Marks UCC Harvest Homecoming Flea Market.
Drink & Draw at the Carnegie Center
Drink & Draw at the Carnegie Center for Art and History, 201 E. Spring St., New Albany. Every Drink & Draw at the Carnegie will feature a guided, live figure drawing session in the Carnegie galleries from 6 to 8 p.m. The upcoming event is Thursday, Oct. 6. Open to all levels.
Falls of the Ohio Genealogical Society
The October meeting of the Falls of the Ohio Genealogical Society, will be held Thursday, Oct. 6 at 6:30 p.m. in the Elsa Strassweg Auditorium of the New Albany-Floyd County Public Library at 180 West Spring Street, New Albany.
Vic McCauley, R.P.L.S. will present: Early Man’s Venture to the Falls of the Ohio Region. Vic will present a sweeping history of the Falls region from a surveyor’s perspective.
Welcome back to face-to-face meetings in the newly renovated Floyd County Library Auditorium!
Refreshments will be served at 6:15 p.m. during a brief social interaction period. The meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. There will be door prizes!
Visit the society’s web site at https://FallsGenealogy.org where there is membership information, a meeting schedule, and access to past meeting programs.
Respond to: info@FallsGenealogy.org
Meet and Greet the candidates
The Georgetown Lions Club will sponsor Meet and Greet the Candidates, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., Friday, Oct. 7 at the Georgetown Optimist Club, 8260 IN 64, Georgetown.
An invitation is extended to all candidates running for public office in local, district and state campaigns.
The Georgetown Lions Club will serve chili with hot dogs, desserts and drinks for a donation only. All proceeds will benefit the Georgetown Lions Club Scholarship Fund.
Class of ‘59 reunion
New Albany High School Class of 1959 will hold a 63-year class reunion, noon to 4 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 8, at American Legion Post, 4530 Paoli Pike, New Albany.
Registration fee is $10 at the door.
Chapel Hill Christian Church
Chapel Hill Christian Church, 6940 Chapel Hill Rd., Galena, will sponsor a bake sale with pies, cakes, breads, persimmon puddings, cookies and chili, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8 at the church.
Watershed Improvement Project
The 14-Mile Creek Watershed Improvement Project is offering to reimburse registration fees for landowners in the watershed who attend upcoming workshops, field days and seminars on conservation and best management practices.
David Trotter, the Watershed Coordinator for the project, says all an eligible person has to do to be reimbursed for attending an approved workshop is to submit a receipt for their paid registration fees and verification from the workshop host(s) that they attended the workshop(s). There is no limit to the number of workshops a person may attend and no limit to the number of family members who can receive the reimbursement. Reimbursement requests are to be submitted to the Clark County SWCD (9608 Hwy. 62, Charlestown, IN 47111) by Dec. 1, 2022.
Following is a list of approved workshops, field days and seminars that are eligible for the registration reimbursement:
• Oct. 8, 2022 – Purdue Fencing School; 1– 6 p.m.; Southern Indiana Purdue Ag Center; Dubois, IN
• Oct. 26 or 27, 2022 – Kentucky Grazing Conference, “Profitable Grazing Systems from the Soil Up”; same program both days; 7:30 a.m. – 3:15 p.m.;
• Oct. 26 – Leitchfield, KY; Oct. 27 – Winchester, KY
• Nov. 1 or 3, 2022 – Kentucky Fencing School; same program both days; 7:30 a.m. – late afternoon; Nov. 1 – Lebanon, KY; Nov. 3 – Manchester, KY
• Nov. 4, 2022 – Conservation Tillage Meeting; 8 – 11:30 a.m.; Lawrenceburg, IN
To learn more about pre-registration requirements for these events and the registration fee reimbursement contact David Trotter at david.trotter@in.nacdnet.net or 812-256-2330, ext. 3.
Essential Oils Class
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library invites the public on Saturday, Oct. 8, from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the Jeffersonville location for an Essential Oils Class with Sarah Lundy.
It’s Breast Cancer Awareness Month! Join us as we discuss natural ways to take care of our breasts and which essential oils can help. (Optional $5 Make & Take)
Sarah Lundy has successfully used natural solutions for health and wellness in her home for many years. As a wellness advocate and Joy Coach for six years, she has shared her love of essential oils and natural remedies. Her heart and passion for helping others is a true delight as they discover healthy and affordable options for themselves and their furry companions.
For more information on this or other programs, or to pre-register, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar, or call 812-285-8609.
DePauw Methodist Church Homecoming
DePauw Methodist Church, across from NAHS, will have a Homecoming Sunday on Sunday, Oct. 9. Worship is at 10:30 a.m. Rev. Ted Murphy, a former pastor at the church, will speak. A pitch in dinner will follow. All are welcome to attend.
Clarksville Historical Society
The Clarksville Historical Society will have a general meeting on Monday, Oct. 10 at 6 p.m. at the Clarksville Library, 1312 Eastern Blvd., Clarksville. All who are interested in Clarksville history are welcome to attend. Refreshments will be served at 5:30 p.m.
