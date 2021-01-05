U.S. emergency food funds to Clark, Floyd
Clark County and Floyd counties have been notified that they will be awarded federal Emergency Food and Shelter Program funds through the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency, as appropriated by Congress.
Floyd County has been notified that it will be awarded $31,627 and Clark County will receive an estimated $37,270.
A local board will determine the amount spent on food for each agency that is approved. The local board is responsible for recommending agencies to receive these funds. Agency eligibility requirements under the terms of the grant from the National board are;
• Be private voluntary non-profit or units of government
• Be eligible to receive Federal funds
• Have an accounting system
• Practice nondiscrimination
• Have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs
• If private voluntary organization, have a voluntary board.
Nonprofit organizations, faith-based or public agencies interested in applying for Phase 38 Emergency Food and Shelter Program funds must contact Erin Goodlett, board chair: 812-941-7009 or egoodlett@stecharities.org for an application and requirements. The deadline for applications to be received is Jan. 16, 2021.
New ISP trooper assigned to Sellersburg Post
Benjamen Davis, one of 36 probationary troopers who graduated from the 80th Indiana State Police Academy on Dec. 19, 2020, has been assigned to the Indiana State Police in Sellersburg.
Probationary troopers now begin a three-month field training period riding with veteran troopers. Field training aims to give a practical application to the training received throughout the formal academy.
After completing field training, the troopers will be assigned a state police patrol vehicle and begin solo patrol. These officers have already completed over 1,200 hours of structured training in law enforcement techniques and hands-on and scenario-based training at the Indiana State Police Recruit Academy. Their curriculum included criminal law instruction, emergency vehicle operations, psychology, traffic law, crash investigation, self-defense, first responder, and other general enforcement related training.
Davis is a native of North Platte, Nebraska. After graduating from high school, Davis joined the U.S. Army where he served as a Combat Engineer for nine years and attained the rank of Staff Sergeant. After his time in the Army, Davis moved to Indiana and graduated from Indiana University Southeast with a Criminal Justice degree.
When he completes field training, Davis will be assigned primary patrols in Clark and Floyd Counties.
Clark, Floyd commissioners elected to regional posts
Clark County Commissioner Jack Coffman was re-elected 2021 president and Floyd County Commissioner John Schellenberger was re-elected vice president of the Indiana Association of County Commissioners South East District during the IACC’s recent annual district meeting.
They will represent the elected county commissioners in the South East district, which includes Bartholomew, Brown, Clark, Dearborn, Decatur, Floyd, Harrison, Jackson, Jefferson, Jennings, Ohio, Ripley, Scott, Switzerland, and Washington counties. Both will serve on the IACC’s board of directors, which determines policies and legislative goals for the association.
The IACC board postponed the in-person annual conference annually scheduled for early December to ensure the safety of their attendees during the pandemic. Each of the six IACC districts conducted virtual meetings to discuss issues and for elections. Commissioners across the state discussed the COVID 19 Public Health Emergency, CARES act funding, and 2021 legislative initiatives during their district meeting.
The Indiana Association of County Commissioners is a nonprofit organization established to provide the best education, leadership support, and advocacy services for County Commissioners to strengthen their influence throughout Indiana.
K of C curbside, pickup chicken dinner
Knights of Columbus, 225 E. Market St., Jeffersonville, will sponsor a chicken dinner, curbside order and pick-up only, Friday, Jan. 8, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the K of C parking lot.
The menu will include chicken, green beans, macaroni and cheese, potatoes and gravy, slaw. Cost, $9 per person for white meat and $8 for dark meat.
A large portion of the proceeds will be given to charity.
Premier Primary Care opens in New Albany
Premier Primary Care opened Jan. 4 to provide comprehensive primary care, pediatric, and internal medicine services. The clinic, at 4919 Charlestown Road, New Albany, also will provide urgent care, chronic disease management, preventive care, post-hospital follow-up visits, and many other services for patients of all ages. Telehealth and same-day appointments are available for patient convenience.
The team, led by internal medicine specialist Dr. Suresh Lohano, will consist of nurse practitioners, registered nurses, and support staff. Appointments are being booked in one-hour increments to provide patients the most face-to-face time with the provider and to eliminate long wait times.
“Premier Primary Care’s focus is to provide high-quality comprehensive care,” said Dr. Lohano, owner and operator. “I have the luxury of having in-patient experience as a seasoned hospitalist with the experience of running two hospitalist programs as a leader, as well as working as a primary care physician with a well-set practice for the last 16 years. I invite you to a different kind of healthcare experience where the patients are the priority.”
Office hours are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. All major health insurance plans are accepted. For more information, go to https://www.primarycareonline.org/ or call 812-250-1818.
Zoom Webinar on soil health
Clark County Extension will offer a zoom webinar on soil health to benefit crop farmers and ranchers and to enable them get their PARP credits.
The webinar will be an online training session on soil health and how to determine safe and economic liming rates for crops and pastures.
PARP (Pesticide Applicator Recertification Program) to enable private pesticides applications obtain credits also will be offered.
The session will be Jan. 28 at 7 p.m. Registration deadline is Jan. 22.
To register call Clark County Extension (812-256-4591) to make the request or email Simon Kafari at skafari@purdue.edu. You will need to provide an email address to send the meeting link. Call the Extension office for help if you do not have an email address
PARP participants: Please mail your check of $10 to the Clark County Extension office. Checks should be written to “Purdue Extension, Clark County.” Attach a sheet containing the this information: Your name as it appears on your license card. Your Pesticide Applicator license number (PA number). If you can’t find your card and do not remember your number, include the last 4 digits of your SSN. Your email address. Your check and information should be received by Jan. 22.
