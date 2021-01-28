Charlestown student on Cedarville Univ. Dean’s List
Kaylee Probst of Charlestown was named to the Cedarville University Dean’s List for fall 2020. Probst maintained a 3.5 minimum GPA while carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours during fall semester 2020.
Cedarville University is an accredited, Christ-centered, Baptist institution in southwest Ohio. It has an enrollment of 4,550 undergraduate, graduate, and online students in more than 150 areas of study. Founded in 1887, Cedarville is one of the largest private universities in Ohio.
Four area students on University of Cumberlands Dean’s List
Haley Baxter and Philip Stratton of Sellersburg, Jennifer Lester of Jeffersonville and Caitlyn Thompson of New Albany have been named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2020 semester at University of the Cumberlands.
To be eligible for the Dean’s List, students must be enrolled in at least 12 credit hours (a full course load), maintain a minimum cumulative grade point average of 3.50, and be in good academic standing.
University of the Cumberlands is the largest private university in Kentucky. Located in Williamsburg, KY, Cumberlands offers undergraduate, graduate, doctoral, and online degree programs.
Silver Creek Watershed Conservancy meeting rescheduled
The Muddy Fork of Silver Creek Watershed Conservancy District annual meeting previously scheduled for Jan. 27, 2021 was cancelled because of weather. It has been rescheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 3 at 7:30 p.m. at the Borden Museum.
