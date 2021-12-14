Let’s learn about fossils
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will sponsor a virtual program, Let’s Learn about Fossils, presented by Alan Goldstein, Interpretive Naturalist and Park Paleontologist for the Falls of the Ohio State Park. The program will be Friday, Dec. 17 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Goldstein will discuss the types of fossils found in this area and what they can tell us about Indiana’s geological story. In addition, Goldstein is working on a Fossil display for the library, which will be housed in what is currently the Geode display.
Once registered for this event, a Zoom link will be sent. For more information on programs or to pre-register, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar, or call 812-285-8609.
Christmas in Charlestown
The return of the Charlestown Express and the debut of the Winter Holiday Market highlight a jam-packed Christmas season in Charlestown.
GREENWAY PARK: The City’s central park is glowing with Hallmark-card-worthy lights, including from the 55-foot tree. Visitors can enjoy a stroll through the paved park. Horse-drawn carriage rides return this weekend, Dec. 17 and 18 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., giving riders an intimate tour of Greenway Park and the City Square. No reservation is needed and cost is $10 per rider ages 2 and older. Tickets (cash only) are sold at the Greenway Park concession stand.
FAMILY ACTIVITIES PARK: Debuting this season is a Winter Holiday Market featuring vendors selling holiday décor, gift items, hand-made crafts and more. The Family Activities Park, at 1000 Park Street, across from Charlestown High School, will be open Thursday through Saturdays from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
In addition to the market, returning for 2021 are rides on The Charlestown Express and an opportunity to play mini-golf in a festive environment. Train rides and mini-golf are $5 per person, ages 2 and older. Tickets are sold on site at the admission window. Santa visits are free, as are kids’ activities hosted by the Charlestown Parks Dept. Santa will be at the park Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays during park hours. The concession stand will be open, selling snacks including seasonal favorites, hot chocolate and hot apple cider. The park will be closed Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
CITY SQUARE: The animated lights show at the Charlestown City Square takes place nightly until Jan. 1 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Some nights will feature appearances by favorite Christmas characters.
For more information: https://www.Facebook.com/Charlestowns-Christmas-City or call 812-256-3422.
Kids Christmas Party
Sellersburg American Legion Post 302 will sponsor a kids Christmas party, Saturday, Dec. 18 at the post home, 412 N. New Albany St., Sellersburg. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. and Santa arrives at 1 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.
Sellersburg Holiday Parade
The Town of Sellersburg will kick off its holiday season Dec. 18 beginning at 1 p.m. Santa will make a special stop in Sellersburg for a Santa Parade. Santa enjoyed coming to town so much last year, he’s decided to make this parade an annual event.
Santa asks to have your children make a sign to hold up as he passes, telling him what they would like for Christmas. While Santa can’t promise he’ll bring them all the gifts on their list, he promises to do his best. Some of Santa’s helpers will be along to toss out some candy treats as well.
The Santa Parade will start at 1 p.m. in the Lakeside/Silver Glades neighborhood then make its way all through town ending at Greenwood Road at about 3:30 p.m.
Southern Indiana Craft Show
Southern Indiana Craft Show, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 18 at Speed Memorial Church, 328 U.S. 31, Sellersburg.
Jeffersonville
Jeffersonville Farmers Market is Saturdays, 9:30 a.m. to noon. The Farmers Market is in Winter Mini-Market Mode at Big Four Station until the end of the December and then in January it will move indoors at First Presbyterian Church, 222 Walnut St., Jeffersonville. Use the gymnasium entrance, 202 Walnut St., Jeffersonville.
New Albany
New Albany Farmers Market is Saturdays, 10 a.m. to noon, Bank and Market Streets (downtown square, 202 E. Market Street), New Albany.
Journey on the Polar Express
Journey on the Polar Express for a magical day at the North Pole. Visit The Floyd County Library on Monday, Dec. 20 from 3 to 6 p.m. for a Polar Express Party. Enjoy free snow cones, an exciting indoor snowball fight, hot chocolate, and a visit with Santa Claus. Eight different train stations will be set up to watch and play with, and there will be a fun cookie decorating activity.
All ages are welcome. This free event is sponsored by RE/MAX Pat Harrison. Guests can also tour the library’s Official White House Ornament collection, donated by Pat Harrison, which features every ornament released by the White House Historical Association.
Eagle Watch Event
Patoka Lake is hosting several programs during its 34th annual Eagle Watch Event, which will be on Jan. 8 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Patoka Lake Nature Center. Eagle Interpretive naturalist Wade LeHue will present a live bald eagle, and Dana Recklehoff will share the stories of Patoka Lake’s raptors. Brian Finch, Patoka Lake wildlife specialist, and his team will lead groups on driving tours to hot spots for eagle viewing around the lake. There will also be a presentation on the success of the Eagle Reintroduction Program that took place in the 1980s.
Lunch will be provided. Children’s activities and crafts will be available from 12:40 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Cost is $20 per person. Advance registration is required by calling the Patoka Lake Nature Center at 812-685-2447 and is limited to the first 50 participants. Dress for the weather and bring binoculars, spotting scopes, and cameras if you have them. Be sure to have vehicles fueled for the driving tour.
Patoka Lake (on.IN.gov/patokalake) is at 3084 N. Dillard Road, Birdseye, IN 47513.
Master Gardener Program
If you want to sharpen your gardening skills and you have an interest in sharing your knowledge with others, Purdue Extension has the ideal program for you.
Beginning Feb. 1, 2022, a statewide Purdue Master Gardener Program training session will be offered. Both Floyd and Harrison Counties will host the program.
The Purdue Extension Master Gardener Program is a volunteer training program that provides a learning framework for participants to increase their knowledge on a wide variety of horticultural subjects. Participants will be exposed to a wide range of subjects including soil and plant science, diagnosis of plant problems, pesticide safety, and care of vegetable, flower, landscape, and fruit plants. In turn, participants commit to volunteer 40 hours of their time to be a certified Purdue Extension Master Gardener. As volunteers, participants grow by sharing knowledge while providing leadership and service in educational gardening activities within their communities.
The training will be offered virtually for 14 weeks on Tuesday nights. There will be a Local County Connection Hour also included each week on Thursday nights. The cost of the program is $180 per person or $280 for two people sharing materials. Because this training is virtual, the registration process is a little different. Please contact Gina Anderson at Purdue Extension Floyd County to find out the specific steps to register. Gina can be reached at 812-948-5470 or gmanders@purdue.edu
Due to the popularity of Master Gardener Training, classes fill up quickly. If you are interested in the program, reach out to Gina Anderson, ANR/CD Extension Educator Floyd County. The deadline to register is Jan.11.
