Girl Scouts of Kentuckiana Family Fun Festival
Girl Scouts of Kentuckiana welcomes all future and current Girl Scouts to a fun family event to celebrate the start of the new troop year. The free event is open to all on Sunday, Sept. 18 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Mall St. Matthews parking lot between Cinemark Theater and Dillard’s.
Staff and volunteers will showcase the range of Girl Scout programs and volunteer roles at booths with games, activities, prizes, and an on-site Girl Scout Shop. Attendees will also have the opportunity to sample the brand-new Girl Scout Cookie, Raspberry Rally, which goes on sale in December as part of the Girl Scout Cookie Program. On Sept. 19, local Girl Scout troops will launch the Fall Product Program that includes nut, candy, and magazine sales. Samples of the nuts and candy will be available while supplies last. All proceeds from both programs stay local and help troops fund their Girl Scout adventures all year long.
Families who participate can learn more about Girl Scouts, join a troop for the first time, or renew their membership. Girl Scout uniforms will be discounted by 20% if purchased at the event.
For more information about joining Girl Scouts, go to gskentuckiana.org/join.
Floyd Central National Merit Semifinalists
This week, officials for the National Merit Scholarship Program Corporation (NMSC) announced the names of approximately 16,000 Semifinalists in the 68th annual National Merit Program.
This year Floyd Central High School has two National Merit Semifinalists. They are Emma Haley and Harrison Kane. Including these most recent students, Floyd Central has had 89 Semifinalists in its history.
These academically talented high school seniors have an opportunity to continue in the competition for some 7,250 national Merit Scholarships worth nearly $28 million that will be offered next spring. To be considered for a Merit Scholarship award, semifinalists must fulfill several requirements to advance to the Finalist level of competition. About 95% of the Semifinalists are expected to attain Finalist standing, and about half of the Finalists will win a national Merit Scholarship, earning the Merit Scholar title.
Jeff High Alumni Association
Jeffersonville High School Alumni Association will meet Thursday, Sept. 22, 11 a.m., at Frankie Garrett’s General Store & Restaurant, 108 S. Fourth St., Utica. Eat inside the restaurant or dine outside under the shelter house.
Sellersburg American Legion
Sellersburg American Legion Post 204 will sponsor Willis Tucker and Pat Crawford in concert, 8 p.m. to 10 p.m., Friday, Sept. 23 at the post home, 412 N. New Albany St., Sellersburg.
NFL ticket with a game day menu starting each Sunday at 1 p.m. Wear your favorite team jerseys. Activities end at 4:30 p.m.
Mind’s Eye Theatre Company
Mind’s Eye Theatre Company at the New Albany Performing Arts Center, 203 E. Main St., will present The Musical of Musicals (the Musical!) Sept. 23, 24 and 30 and Oct. 1 at 7:30 p.m., with afternoon performances on Sundays, Sept. 25 and Oct. 2 at 2:30 p.m.
Music by Eric Rockwell, lyrics by Joanne Bogart and book by Eric Rockwell and Joanne Bogart. The Musical of Musicals is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals. (www.concordtheatricals.com)
In this hilarious satire of musical theatre, one story is turned into five mini musicals, each written in the distinctive style of a different master of the form: Rodgers and Hammerstein, Stephen Sondheim, Jerry Herman, Andrew Lloyd Webber, and Kander and Ebb. Director, Jennifer Starr, Music Director, Angie Renee Hopperton and Choreographer, Valerie Canon.
For more information, go to www.mindseyetheatre.com/events
Pal Wow Family Festival
The Pal Wow Family Fun Festival each year at Buffalo Trace Park, 1540 Hwy 150 NE in Palmyra is Sept. 23 and 24. The festival is a family-friendly event that hosts food, craft, and service booths as well as games, music, a car show, and other family-friendly activities. The goal of the festival committee is to use and showcase the park and lake while providing a sense of community unity.
The Pal Wow Festival schedule and location of events for Friday, Sept. 23 and Saturday, Sept. 24 are:
Friday, Sept. 23
4 p.m. — Park opens for festival
7 p.m. — 8:15 p.m. Glow Run/Walk registration
8:30 p.m. — (dark) Glow Run/Walk Begins
At Dark — Balloon Glow
9:30 p.m. — Glow Run Awards Program
Saturday, Sept. 24
At Sunrise — Pal Wow Balloon Race begins
8 a.m. – 3 p.m. — Car Show (Registration until Noon)
10 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. — Archery Range open on the tennis court, sponsored by North Harrison Archery Club lead by Certified Archery Instructors
2:30 p.m. – 3 p.m. — North Harrison Archery Club demonstration on the tennis court
3:20 p.m. – 4p.m. — Parade
8:45 p.m. (dark) Fireworks
On the Stage:
Friday
7 -11 p.m. — The Remainders
Saturday
Noon – 1:00 p.m. — Moon Fable Band
1 – 3 p.m. — Morgan Elementary Talent Show
3 p.m. — Car Show awards
4 – 6 p.m. — Neon Moon Band
7 – 10:30 p.m. — The Rumors
For more information go to http://www.harrisoncountyparks.com/parks/buffalo-trace-park
Quilt and Crafts Show and Sale
Edwardsville United Methodist Church, 4830 Ind. 62, Georgetown, will sponsor a quilt and crafts show and sale, Friday, Sept. 23 and Saturday, Sept. 24, in the church fellowship hall. Admission is $1 at the door and all money collected at the door will be donated to charity. Hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Masks will be required. For more information call 812-945-2939.
Family Fun Drop-In Activity
The Carnegie Center for Art and History, 201 E. Spring St., New Albany, will sponsor a Family Fun Drop-In Activity, 10 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Sept. 24 at the center. The program will be a leaf rubbing collage activity.
This event is held the last Saturday of every month
Lineage, history and archaeology Organizations Day
Would you like to know more about Southern Indiana history? Would you like to show your family artifacts from our area’s past? Would you like to participate in re-enactments and other history-themed events? Would you like to take your interest in history or genealogy to the next level by joining a lineage society or volunteering with a local history organization?
Join a group at the Jeffersonville Township Public Library on Saturday, Sept. 24, from 10 a.m. to noon at the Jeffersonville location to learn more about many area organizations. Each group will have a table with information and displays. While you’re there, you can learn more about Jeffersonville Township Public Library’s resources for family and local history research.
All attendees will be invited to enter the door prize drawing. Prizes include an Ancestry DNA kit!
Organizations’ tables will be set up in the North Program Room and Center Program Room at Jeffersonville Township Public Library’s Jeffersonville location. This program is recommended for teen and adult patrons.
Annual Muster & Parade
Annual Muster & Parade hosted by the Vintage Fire Museum will be on Saturday, Sept. 24 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The parade will begin on Spring Street at 11 a.m. and Water Pumping from Fire Trucks at the riverfront will be at 2 p.m.
Essential Oils Class
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library invites you on Saturday, Sept. 24, from 1 to 2 p.m. to the Jeffersonville location for Essential Oils Class with Sarah Lundy.
New oils and products will be available. Come and learn how these new products can make a difference in your life. Plus, you will find some of the latest research and science highlights from the most recent essential oils convention.
Sarah Lundy has successfully used natural solutions for health and wellness in her home for many years. As a wellness advocate and Joy Coach for six years, she has shared her love of essential oils and natural remedies.
Clarksville Library hosting Kids Create
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library is hosting Kids Create on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. at its Clarksville location. This month's theme is space. We will delve into all things space-related, learn about the library's telescope, and make our own space-related crafts, such as an air-powered rocket and a flying space shuttle. The program is for youth in grades K-5 and requires registration.
For more information, check out the website at jefflibrary.org;Events Calendar.
Feature Film Series
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library welcomes adults (18 and older) to join the Feature Film Series on Saturday, Sept. 24, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Jeffersonville location. For September, this romance/drama follows an indecisive woman through years of navigating her love life and career.
Family Fun Bash
The Floyd County Democratic Party will host a Family Fun Bash, 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24 at Silver Street Park, 2043 Silver Street in New Albany.
“Our Family Fun Bash serves to highlight the friendship and fellowship we share together as a community,” said Floyd County Democratic Party Chair Adam Dickey. “Families play an important part in each of our lives, and we want to celebrate that bond by inviting the community to enjoy a light-hearted Saturday in the park together.”
This family fun celebration will include free food, corn hole, putt-putt golf, and kid activities. Individuals can also meet with candidates for public office, register to vote, and complete absentee ballot applications at the event.
“Our Democratic Party candidates and officeholders will be on hand to greet and interact with attendees,” added Dickey. “This makes the event a perfect opportunity to learn more about them and their vision for Floyd County as we approach the General Election.”
The event is free and open to the public. For more information on the event, please, go to www.floyddems.org or contact Party Headquarters at 812-725-2020.
Rock the Rocks
The Falls of the Ohio Foundation presents Ben Sollee for a live concert on the 390-million-year-old fossil beds of the Falls of the Ohio State Park, 5 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 24. Opening for Sollee will be Jill Anderson.
Tickets for Rock the Rocks at the Falls of the Ohio are on sale at www.fallsoftheohio.com. For more information call 812-283-4999.
Free House Concert
The Community Music Alliance will sponsor a free house concert, Saturday, Sept. 24 from 7 to 8 p.m. in the recital room at the Community Music Alliance, 215 W. Spring St., New Albany. The concert will be by Fireflying.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.