Floyd County Historical Society
The March meeting of the Floyd County Historical Society will be Tuesday, March 22 at 7 p.m. in the Elsa Strassweg Auditorium of the New Albany-Floyd County Public Library, 180 West Spring Street. Joe Glover will present the program entitled “50 Years of IU Southeast Grenadier Athletics in Southern Indiana.”
Glover is currently serving as Interim Vice Chancellor of Advancement, Alumni, and External Affairs at IU Southeast. He previously served as Director of Athletics at IU Southeast for 11 years. Joe is a lifelong resident of New Albany, graduating from New Albany High School in 2004. He holds a B.S. in Business Marketing, along with a M.B.A. from the IU Southeast School of Business.
Due to Covid-19, masks are recommended. The program is free and open to the public. You can go to the society’s website at FCHSIN.org for a complete schedule of meetings.
National Association of Retired Federal Employees
The New Albany NARFE will meet at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 23 at Tuckers Restaurant, 2441 State St., New Albany. Guest speaker will be Lisa Richardson, Director of Development for LifeSpan Resources.
Richardson’s topic of discussion will include local transportation options available to area seniors for doctor appointments and to attend other medical events. Richardson will also share updated information on the very popular local senior games to be held the first week of June.
All active federal employees, retired federal employees and spouses are welcome to attend any NARFE meeting. For details, call Chapter President, Vickie Fessel at 812-364-6950.
Spring into Fitness and Weight Loss
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library, 211 East Court Avenue will sponsor an hour devoted to learning about becoming fit, weight loss, how these can be accomplished and how these affect women, in particular. Guest speaker will be Dr. Giavonne Rondo. The event is scheduled for Saturday, March 26, from noob to 1 p.m.
Dr. Rondo is the sole practitioner of an adult-only practice called GObileMD. Her specialty is internal medicine.
This is being planned as an in-person event, however, depending on the virus situation, that could change and become a zoom event. For this reason, everyone is asked to pre-register.
For more information on this or other programs, or to pre-register, visit jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar, or call 812-285-8609.
Dining with Diabetes
The Purdue Extension Dining with Diabetes program meets March 28, April 4, April 11, and April 18, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. The location is Purdue Polytechnic Building, 3000 Technology Ave., New Albany, Shine Meeting Room (second floor). The program fee is discounted from $40 to only $10, due to a grant from the Nutrition Coalition at Floyd Memorial Hospital.
Register online through this link: https://cvent.me/D22Nyr. Registration Deadline: March 22, 2022. Call Purdue Extension (812) 948-5470 for more information.
The schedule:
March 28: What is diabetes?/ snacks and appetizers
April 4: Carbs and sweeteners/desserts
April 11: Fats and sodium/ main dishes
April 18: Putting it all together/side dishes
Spring into your dreams with life coach and fun facilitator
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library, 211 East Court Avenue, Jeffersonville, is sponsoring an evening of Interactive Play with Diane Renae Walker, Life Coach and Fun Facilitator, 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 30.
Spring is almost here. A great time to do cleaning, clearing out, and letting go. Those attending will have fun as Walker guides you through a time of reflection of 2021, releasing those things that no longer serve you, clarifying and calling in what you truly desire.
Included in these two hours will be information and inspiration, dialogue, journaling, and guided envisioning. You will then create our own take-home vision boards to remind and guide you toward your dreams.
It is always more fun and powerful to dream with others.
Walker has been guiding and inspiring people to live more fully and authentically for over 30 years. She walks her talk and teaches from her own life experiences and incredible adventures in living. In addition to being a Life Coach and Educator, she is also an Interfaith Minister and Ceremony Officiant.
A fee of $5 per person is suggested (not required) for the class and supplies.
For more information on this or other programs, or to pre-register, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar, or call 812-285-8609.
Triumphant Quartet
Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church, 2100 Highway 150 , Floyds Knobs, will host Triumphant Quartet on Sunday, April 3 at 6 p.m. with doors opening at 5:30. Tickets are $15 and may be purchased in advance at Honey Baked Ham at 3602 Northgate Ste 23, New Albany; PC Building Supply at 123 Cherry St, New Albany or 150 Hunters Station Rd., Sellersburg.
For more information contact Joyce Knight at 812-945-1248.
Crown Hill Cemetery
Annual meeting of the Crown Hill Cemetery will be at 7 p.m., Tuesday, April 5, at New Washington Public Library, 120 S. Poplar Dr., New Washington.
Victorian Tea
American Legion Post 204, Sellersburg, will sponsor a Senior Citizens Victorian Tea party, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Tuesday, April 5.
The event will be at the American Legion Post, 412 N. New Albany St., Sellersburg.
Theatre Works of Southern Indiana
After a two-year hiatus, Theatre Works of Southern Indiana, 203 East Main St., New Albany, is ready to welcome back audiences for the two shows during the 2022 season. The staff and crew have a great plan to safely rehearse and invite audience members to once again enjoy top-notch live theatre in downtown New Albany.
The season will start with “Big Fish,” a Broadway musical based on the novel by Daniel Wallace and the acclaimed film by Tim Burton. Big Fish tells the story of Edward Bloom, a traveling salesman who lives life to its fullest. Edward’s incredible, larger-than-life stories thrill everyone around him — most of all, his devoted wife Sandra. However, their son Will, about to have a child of his own, is determined to find the truth behind his father’s epic tales. The show runs April 6-9 and 13-16 at 7:30, April 10 at 2 p.m. and tickets are now available.
The second show this season will be Theatreworks’ first co-production with Faith Works Studios and their Artistic Director, Rush Trowel, on the classic hit musical “Ragtime.” This sweeping musical portrait of early 20th Century America, based on the novel by E.L. Doctorow, tells the story of three families in the pursuit of the American Dream. The Tony-winning score by Ahrens & Flaherty is just as diverse as the melting pot of America itself. It draws upon many musical styles, from the ragtime rhythms of Harlem and Tin Pan Alley to the klezmer of the Lower East Side, from bold brass band marches to delicate waltzes, from up-tempo banjo tunes to period parlor songs and expansive anthems. Ragtime is truly a unique and powerful portrait of America.
Performances will be Sept. 7 through Sept. 18 at TheatreWorks. Tickets will be available soon. For ticket information or more information, go to info@theatreworksofsoin.com or call 812-725-6701.
Do It Yourself Lawncare
Scott County Purdue Extension Educator for Ag & Natural Resources Tom Springstun is conducting a program titled D-I-Y (Do It Yourself) Lawncare starting April 7. The program can accommodate 20 in-person participants, and others can join the webinar via Zoom. It will be from 6-8 PM EST, in-person at the Heritage Station/Train Depot 90. N. Main Street, Scottsburg, and a Zoom link will be sent to all registrants.
DIY Lawncare is a four-week, two hours-per-session course designed for homeowners, property renters, and homeowner associations. Session topics include: Basics of Taking Care of Lawns; Lawn Pests and Problems; Weed Identification and Management; and Seeding Establishment and Lawn Renovation.
So, whether you are new or experienced at lawncare, understanding the basics of turf management will help you create a lawn that others will look at with envy. This series is where you will receive the skills and knowledge on the turf management basics needed to lay the groundwork for creating, establishing, and maintaining your lawn.
Registration for this program ends on March 31, and costs $20 per participant, or $30 for two family/business members sharing materials. The link to register can be found at https://bit.ly/3thnrbN
For more info on this or other Agriculture topics, contact Springstun at the Scott County Extension Office in Suite G-30 of the Courthouse in Scottsburg, 1 E. McClain Ave, email of tsprings@purdue.edu, or call him at (812) 752-8450.
Carnegie Center art program
The Carnegie Center for Art and History, 201 E Spring St., New Albany, will sponsor a drink and draw program, 6 to 8 p.m., April 7 at the center.
Pollinator Day is buzzing with activity
Purdue Extension Floyd County’s annual event, Pollinator Day, will be back in-person on Saturday, April 30 with activities for the whole family. Event hours have been extended to 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. This free, family-friendly event will take place on the lawn of the Purdue Research Park of Southeast Indiana, 3000 Technology Ave. New Albany, weather permitting.
Classes will be outside and include the topics of “Container Planting for Butterflies,” “Native Gardening” and “Songbirds Need Pollinators Too.”
Other activities include booths on Native Bees, Butterflies, Pollinators and Our Food Supply, Hummingbirds, Native Plants, Planting for Pollinators, Beeswax Lip Balm, a Pollinator Selfie Booth, and much more.
Follow Purdue Extension Floyd County on Facebook and Instagram for more details about this event. If you have questions, contact Gina Anderson, ANR Extension Educator-Floyd County, at 812-948-5470 or gmanders@purdue.edu
If you are in need of accommodations to attend this program, contact Gina Anderson prior to the meeting at 812-948-5470 or gmanders@purdue.edu by April 15.
Wall Street United Methodist Church to host Musical Arts Camp
Wall Street United Methodist Church (WSUMC) in Jeffersonville will host a summer musical arts camp for children ages 6 years to rising 6th graders. Camp hours are from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday, June 13-17, 2022. A concluding Parents’ Night Program will be Friday, June 17 at 7 p.m.
The 2022 Musical Arts Camp, “A Journey of Grace,” is a weeklong performing arts camp involving vocal and instrumental music, spiritual development, fellowship, and games. Instruction is provided by music professionals. Snacks and hot lunch are available daily.
Camp registration, including a fee of $25, is due by May 1, 2022. For more information or to register online, go to www.wallstreetumc.org. Space is limited for this popular music program; reserve your spot soon. Scholarships are available, when needed. Contact the WSUMC office at 812-282-9868.
Annual Pet Lovers’ PartyThe Floyd County Animal Rescue League announced it will host its 14th Annual Pet Lovers’ Party on Sunday, May 15, from 5 to 9 p.m. in the Showroom at Caesars Southern Indiana.
Tickets are $50 each or $400 for a table of 10. All proceeds go toward FCARL’s mission of helping the animals of Floyd County. This Tropical Island-themed event will feature a dinner catered by Caesars Southern Indiana (with vegetarian option), DJ entertainment, exciting trivia games, door and game prizes, cake auction and a silent auction. There will be a costume contest so come dressed to win. Business casual is also fine.
Floyd County Animal Rescue League is a nonprofit organization with a mission to reduce the number of homeless animals in our community through spaying & neutering programs, educating the public on being responsible pet owners, providing emergency medical vouchers to pet owners in need and providing adoption and medical support for the New Albany Floyd County Animal Shelter.
For tickets and information, call Kate Muss at the Floyd County Animal Rescue League on 812-949-9099.
