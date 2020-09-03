Indiana College Savings Month
September is National College Savings Month, and Gov. Eric Holcomb has highlighted the importance of saving for education with a Proclamation establishing September 2020 as College Savings Month in Indiana.
To celebrate, CollegeChoice 529 will award one Hoosier family with a $5,000 CollegeChoice 529 account contribution with the Save to Win Sweepstakes.
To enter the Save to Win Sweepstakes, an individual must make a contribution to a new or existing CollegeChoice 529 Direct or Advisor account during the month of September. One individual will be randomly selected from all Indiana residents who contribute to the CollegeChoice 529 account during that timeframe to win a $5,000 CollegeChoice 529 account deposit. Individuals who contribute during September via employer payroll deduction or previously established Automatic Investment Plan will automatically be entered to win.
“College Savings Month is the perfect time to start saving for future education if you are not already doing so. CollegeChoice accounts can be opened with as little as $10, and funds can be used at any eligible institution or for a qualified apprenticeship program,” said State Treasurer Kelly Mitchell. “Having a strong workforce is crucial for Indiana, and we’re proud to offer Hoosiers CollegeChoice 529 Savings Plans as an option to prepare for the future.”
CollegeChoice 529 enables account owners and gift contributors to save for a beneficiary’s education at any eligible school or qualified apprenticeship program. Accounts grow tax-deferred and distributions are tax-free as long as the money is withdrawn to pay for qualified higher education expenses like tuition, room and board, books, computers and fees.
Indiana taxpayers may also be eligible for an annual state income tax credit of 20% of contributions to their CollegeChoice 529 accounts, worth up to $1,000 each year ($500 for married couples filing separately).
“Our goal is to make College Savings Month and our Save to Win Sweepstakes as inclusive as possible for Hoosiers — you simply have to contribute for a chance to win. The point is to start the conversation about saving for education, and we thought $5,000 could be a powerful conversation starter,” said Marissa Rowe, executive director of the program.
For full contest rules, go to collegechoicedirect.com/savetowin. To begin investing today, go to collegechoicedirect.com or contact your financial professional.
Family History for Health
Jeffersonville Township Public Library’s Genealogy and Local History Librarian Diane Stepro will lead a Zoom program for patrons who need to gather family history information for health purposes.
The program — 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 17 — will focus on securing information far in advance, so that should you need information to care for yourself or a loved one you will be prepared. The program covers several resources for gathering health information for members of your extended family. Most resources can be accessed from the comfort and safety of home or the relative safety of your home library. The program will also focus on being prepared in the event that your family is asked to speak with a genetics counselor.
Beginning researchers are welcome, but a phone, computer, or another device that can access the Internet is required. This presentation is recommended for teen and adult patrons. Registration is required; registered participants will receive instructions for accessing the Zoom meeting. For more information on programs, visit jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar or call 812-285-5641. The main library is at 211 East Court Avenue, Jeffersonville.
