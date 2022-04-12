Charlestown High School Alumni reunion/dinner dance
The 136th annual Charlestown High School Alumni reunion/dinner dance will be Saturday June 11, 2022. The reunion will be at The Tri County Shrine Club at 701 Potters Lane, Clarksville. Reservation forms were mailed April 11 to all alumni the association has a current address for.
Any alumni who did not receive a reservation form can pick one up at the Charlestown Township Trustee’s office at 322 Main Cross Street, Charlestown. Reservation forms can also be downloaded from the Charlestown Alumni website at https://charlestown alumni.online/invitation/ after April 15. Or email at chsalumni@aol.com. You may also contact Tammie at 502-424-8354 with questions.
Deadline of May 25, 2022 is an absolute. There will be no tickets sold after deadline or at the door.
Charlestown Alumni Association scholarships
The Charlestown Alumni Association will award at least three scholarships this year to qualified senior members of the Class of 2022. Seniors should go to their “Class of 2022 Power School Learning Page” and follow the link to Charlestown Alumni Scholarship. Please follow the directions found there.
Applications with required documentation are due back to the Alumni Association by May 10, 2022.
Invitations for the 136th Reunion/Dinner Dance were mailed April 11, 2022 to all members of the Class of 2022 to attend at no charge.
Floyd County Democratic Women's Caucus
The Floyd County Democratic Women's Caucus is hosting its quarterly meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 20 at The 40&8 at 221 Albany Street in New Albany. All members are invited along with anyone who is interested in joining the organization. Indiana State Sen. Shelli Yoder will be the keynote speaker to talk about what we can do as engaged voters to move the Democratic Party forward in the coming elections.
Democratic candidates who are facing opponents in the May primaries have been invited to introduce themselves and share more about who they are and why they are running.
Floyd County Historical Society
The April meeting of the Floyd County Historical Society will be Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at 7 p.m. at the Vintage Fire Museum, 706 Spring Street, Jeffersonville. Please note this is a change in location from the regular monthly meeting. The program entitled “The Preservation of New Albany’s Fire Apparatus,” will be presented by Curtis Peters. Dr. Peters is the Board Chair of the Vintage Fire Museum and an active member of the Floyd County Historical Society. He is a retired philosophy professor at Indiana University Southeast and also a former Lutheran minister who still preaches on occasion.
The program is free and open to the public. You can go to the society’s website at FCHSIN.org for a complete schedule of meetings.
Sip n’ Chat
Floyd County Library will sponsor Sip n’ Chat, 1:30 to 2:30 p.m., Tuesday, April 26, at Mickey’s, 624 Vincennes St., New Albany.
Spring tree sale
The Clark County Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) is hosting a spring tree sale. Trees offered in this sale are supplied by Woody Warehouse, Lizton, IN. These trees are 3-gallon, Grade 1 (nursery stock) container trees. Trees can be easily removed from their containers and directly planted.
Species offered are: Allegheny Serviceberry, American Hornbeam, American Basswood, Arrowwood Viburnum, Bald Cypress, Black Walnut, Buttonbush, Common Witchhazel, Elderberry, Fragrant Sumac, New Jersey Tea, Pawpaw, Red Chokeberry, River Birch, Roughleaf Dogwood, Scarlet Oak, and Smooth Hydrangea. Trees are $25 and shrubs are $20 each, plus tax.
Native perennial plants are also offered in the sale. Species available are: Anise Hyssop, Black-eyed Susan, Butterfly Milkweed, Cardinal Flower, Columbine, Lance-leaf Coreopsis, Little Bluestem, New England Aster, Pink Muhly Grass, and Purple Coneflower. Plants are sold in small pots, and are $5 each, plus tax.
Deadline for orders is 4 p.m., Friday, April 22, 2022. Orders will be available for pickup on May 17-19, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the SWCD office, 9608 IN 62, Charlestown. For order forms or more information, contact the Clark County SWCD office at 256-2330, ext. 3, or go to www.clarkswcd.org, and on Facebook (Clark County Soil & Water Conservation District).
Chocolate Lovers Stroll
The annual Chocolate Lovers Stroll celebrating the small businesses in downtown Jeffersonville will be Saturday, April 30 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. This annual event hosted by Jeffersonville Main Street allows you to sample chocolates while you shop and dine in downtown Jeffersonville. Plus, you’ll get a small box of chocolates at registration to kick off your chocolate tastings.
Get information and tickets online or in person at Schimpff’s Confectionery. Tickets are $12 plus $1.50 fee online or $12 at Schimpff’s.
Pollinator Day is buzzing with activity
Purdue Extension Floyd County’s annual event, Pollinator Day, will be back in-person on Saturday, April 30 with activities for the whole family. Event hours have been extended to 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. This free, family-friendly event will take place on the lawn of the Purdue Research Park of Southeast Indiana, 3000 Technology Ave., New Albany, weather-permitting.
Classes will be outside and include the topics of “Container Planting for Butterflies,” “Native Gardening” and “Songbirds Need Pollinators Too.”
Other activities include booths on Native Bees, Butterflies, Pollinators and Our Food Supply, Hummingbirds, Native Plants, Planting for Pollinators, Beeswax Lip Balm, a Pollinator Selfie Booth, and much more.
Follow Purdue Extension Floyd County on Facebook and Instagram for more details about this event. If you have questions, contact Gina Anderson, ANR Extension Educator-Floyd County, at 812-948-5470 or gmanders@purdue.edu
If you are in need of accommodations to attend this program, contact Anderson prior to the meeting.
Historical farms sought for rural preservation award
Indiana Landmarks and Indiana Farm Bureau welcome nominations for the 2022 John Arnold Award for Rural Preservation. The award recognizes the preservation and continued agricultural use of historic farm buildings in Indiana. Since it was established in 1992, owners of more than 30 historic farms all over the state have been honored with the award.
Anyone, including farm owners, can submit a nomination for the Arnold Award, which will be presented during the Celebration of Agriculture at the Indiana State Fair in August. The nomination is simple and asks for:
• A brief history of the farm and description of its significant historic structures and features, such as the farmhouse, barns, agricultural outbuildings, and landscape elements.
• A description of how the farm’s historic agricultural structures are used in day-to-day farming operations, and how they have been preserved or adapted.
• High-res digital photographs of the farm and its preserved historic features. Historic images are also welcome.
The award winner receives an attractive outdoor marker and feature coverage in Indiana Preservation magazine.
Indiana Landmarks named the award in memory of John Arnold (1955-1991), a Rush County farmer who successfully combined progressive agricultural practices with a deep respect for the natural and historic features of the rural landscape. The John Arnold Award for Rural Preservation honors those who share a similar commitment to preserving the landmarks and landscape of rural Indiana.
Submit nominations for the Arnold Award for Rural Preservation online at www.indianalandmarks.org/john-arnold-award-rural-preservation, or contact Tommy Kleckner at Indiana Landmarks, 812-232-4534, tkleckner@indianalandmarks.org. Deadline for nominations is May 13, 2022.
Wall Street United Methodist Church to host Musical Arts Camp
Wall Street United Methodist Church (WSUMC) in Jeffersonville will host a summer musical arts camp for children ages 6 years to rising 6th graders. Camp hours are from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday, June 13-17, 2022. A concluding Parents’ Night Program will be Friday, June 17 at 7 p.m.
The 2022 Musical Arts Camp, “A Journey of Grace,” is a weeklong performing arts camp involving vocal and instrumental music, spiritual development, fellowship, and games. Instruction is provided by music professionals. Snacks and hot lunch are available daily.
Camp registration, including a fee of $25, is due by May 1, 2022. For more information or to register online, go to www.wallstreetumc.org. Space is limited for this popular music program; reserve your spot soon. Scholarships are available, when needed. Contact the WSUMC office at 812-282-9868.
Annual Pet Lovers’ Party
The Floyd County Animal Rescue League announced it will host its 14th Annual Pet Lovers’ Party on Sunday, May 15, from 5 to 9 p.m. in the Showroom at Caesars Southern Indiana.
Tickets are $50 each or $400 for a table of 10. All proceeds go toward FCARL’s mission of helping the animals of Floyd County. This Tropical Island-themed event will feature a dinner catered by Caesars Southern Indiana (with vegetarian option), DJ entertainment, exciting trivia games, door and game prizes, cake auction and a silent auction. There will be a costume contest, so come dressed to win. Business casual is also fine.
Floyd County Animal Rescue League is a nonprofit organization with a mission to reduce the number of homeless animals in our community through spaying and neutering programs, educating the public on being responsible pet owners, providing emergency medical vouchers to pet owners in need and providing adoption and medical support for the New Albany Floyd County Animal Shelter.
For tickets and information, call Kate Muss at the Floyd County Animal Rescue League on 812-949-9099.
