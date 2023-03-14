Irish Step Dance Demo
Get ready for St. Patrick’s Day with the Ryan Academy of Irish Dance, 11 to 11:30 a.m., Thursday, March 16 the Charlestown Library.
The performance troupe will provide a fun and educational demonstration to introduce you to the different styles and history of traditional Irish step dancing. All ages welcome, children must be accompanied by an adult.
Irish Dance Program at Floyd County Library
In celebration of Saint Patrick’s Day, an Irish dancing program will be offered on Thursday, March 16 from 4 to 4:30 p.m. at the Floyd County Library, located at 180 W. Spring St., New Albany. This program will be led by the Ryan Academy of Irish Dance and will consist of an educational demonstration and introduction to the basic concepts and history of Irish dance.
All ages are welcome to attend this free event and no registration is required.
Carnegie Center of Arts and History
Carnegie Center of Arts and History, Art History Illustrated, Ghost Town, The Art and People of Ancient Pompeii, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Thursday, March 16, at the Carnegie Center, 180 W. Spring St., New Albany.
Balanced Living Health Class
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library, Main Branch, will be the site of a Balanced Living Health Class hosted by Frances Hunter, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Thursday, March 16. This class takes place on the third Thursday of every month.
Hunter hosts presenters from a team of educators and professionals with a broad range of expertise. Patrons can gain different perspectives each month, and opportunities to pose questions and delve deeper will arise.
The first topic, “Taming Metabolic Fires,” refers to inflammation and sudden heart attacks. Presenters will provide tips for reducing said inflammation. The second topic discussed will be “Depression, the Way Out.” If you suffer from depression, you are not alone. Clinical depression affects millions of individuals in the United States alone. Presenters will discuss the risk factors associated with depression.
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library is at 211 E. Court Ave., Jeffersonville, and The Clarksville Library is at 1312 Eastern Blvd., Clarksville. Programs for the week of March 18 through March 28.
Clarksville Library hosting CBD Program
The Clarksville Library will host a CBD program with 812 Hemp on Saturday, March 18, from 11 a.m. to noon. A representative from 812 Hemp will provide an overview of CBD products and uses and the therapeutic benefits of this emerging market. Learn how and why we should consider taking cannabinoid products for a wide variety of ailments.
Clarksville Library Hosting Magnificent Manipulatives
The Clarksville Library will be hosting Magnificent Manipulatives on Monday, March 20, from 3:30 - 4:30 p.m. at its Clarksville location. Join Mrs. Q for free play with the manipulative of your choice, from LEGO bricks to ZOOB building sets. See what you can build. This event is for grades K-5 and requires registration. To register call the library at 812-285-5640.
Good Neighbor Day
Enjoy a celebration of all things Mister Rogers with fun activities, live entertainment, book giveaways, and more at the upcoming Good Neighbor Day, Monday, March 20 from 3 to 7:30 p.m. at the Floyd County Library, located at 180 W. Spring St., New Albany.
Guests can learn about Fred Rogers, an American icon who championed compassion and kindness, connecting with children through his popular show Mr. Rogers' Neighborhood, which began in 1968 and lasted for almost 40 years. Inspired by his love of puppetry, Good Neighbor Day will offer a variety of entertainment, including a Puppet Making Workshop for children and teenagers at 3 p.m., a Madcap Puppets Show at 4:30 p.m., and a screening of Fred Rogers' documentary at 6 p.m.
Free copies of books inspired by Fred Rogers will be given away, whiles supplies last. Guests are also welcome to wear their favorite cardigans on this special day.
The Floyd County Library encourages guests to bring a canned good or shelf-stable food item to help support the Community Corner Food Pantry, as part of a Good Neighbor Food Drive. No registration is required to attend Good Neighbor Day.
In addition, this event will kick off the Good Neighbor Kindness Challenge, a monthlong program for children and teenagers that focuses on spreading kindness to others. From March 20 through April 23, children can complete kindness activities on Beanstack to earn badges and collect rewards. Youth can sign up for the challenge at https://nafclibrary.beanstack.org/
National Association of Retired Employees
National Active and Retired Employees will meet March 22 at 11 a.m. at Tuckers Restaurant, 2441 State St., New Albany. Chapter members will continue the memorial for Former State President, Don Savage and distribute information on the NARFE Alzheimer’s Research project.
Kasandra Ramsey will update NARFE members and friends on the status of HB 1159 which is in the state senate. This bill would affect the taxation of CSRS retirees and their survivors.
All friends of Don Savage and concerned CSRS retirees are encouraged to attend.
For details, please call Vickie Fessel, Chapter President at 812-364-6950.
Clarksville Library Hosting Toddler Storytime
The Clarksville Library will host Toddler Storytime on Thursday, March 23, from 10:30 to 11 a.m. at its Clarksville location. This structured storytime is the perfect blend of learning and fun, with some movement to get those wiggles out. You never know what will happen after the stories are read. Games? Finger painting? A craft? Playdough? Come by and find out what Mrs. Q has planned.
Jeff High Alumni Association
Jeffersonville High School Alumni Association monthly meeting is scheduled for Thursday, March 23, 11 a.m., at Frankie Garrett’s General Grocery and Restaurant, 108 S. Fourth St., Utica.
All alumni are invited.
Floyd County Library Outdoor Book Sale
Find great deals on books at the Friends of the Library’s upcoming Outdoor Book Sale. This book sale will take place on Saturday, March 25 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in The Floyd County Library’s main parking lot, located at 180 West Spring Street, New Albany.. Regular prices are $1 for hardback books, 50 cents for paperback books, and 25 cents for children’s books.
Medicare 101: Parts A, B, C & D
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library invites the public to Medicare 101: Parts A, B, C & D on Saturday, March 25, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and on Tuesday, March 28, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Jeffersonville location.
Do you find Medicare confusing? Join local educator and independent agent Deb Bulleit, a Medicare recipient herself, for a short presentation on Medicare basics. Learn what you need to know about Medicare coverage and how to avoid deadline penalties. This program benefits those turning 65, current Medicare beneficiaries, and those who would like a refresher.
There will be a question-and-answer period before and after each presentation. Join us for one or both sessions.
Clarksville Library Hosting Kids Create
The Clarksville Library is hosting Kids Create on Saturday, March 25, from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. at its Clarksville location. This month kids will create doodle art. This fun and imaginative art form is sweeping the nation. Let kids explore their artistic side using an art form with no rules. This can be as relaxing or energetic as your child wants. The program is for grades K-5 and requires registration. An adult must accompany children in grades K-2.
To register call the Clarksville Library at 812-285-5640.
Housing Stability Clinic
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library invites Clark County residents to a Housing Stability Clinic on Monday, March 27, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Jeffersonville location.
Pro Bono Indiana and Indiana Legal Services, through its partnership with the Indiana Bar Foundation and Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority, will offer a Housing Stability Clinic with access to free legal navigation services and eviction resources.
Clarksville Library Hosting Dr. Seuss Program
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library is hosting a family movie of a popular Dr. Seuss book on Tuesday, March 28, from 11 a.m. to noon at its Clarksville location. The group will watch a movie, make a fun craft, and have popcorn and drinks. This is a free family event perfect for Spring Break.
For more information on any of the programs, check out the library website at jefflibrary.org; Events Calendar.
