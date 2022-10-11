National Fossil Day
National Fossil Day will be Saturday, Oct. 15, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Falls of the Ohio State Park, 201 W. Riverside Dr., Clarksville.
Community Tea
Tunnel Hill Christian Church Christian Women’s Fellowship will sponsor a Community Tea, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 15 at the church, 5105 Old Georgetown Rd., Georgetown. The day will include a tea and light meal, silent auction and entertainment. Tickets are $20 for adults, $10 for children (10 and under). Jacob’s Well will receive half of the funds from the auction.
ClarkFest
Clarkfest will be from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 15, at Gateway Park, 500 Little League Blvd., Clarksville. A parade will begin at 10 a.m.
Clark County VOICE
A talent show put on by Cyla Walls of the VOICE program at CASI will be from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 15 at Community Action of Southern Indiana.
Children up to 18 years old are invited to come showcase any talents they may have for a chance to win $100.
For more information, call Cyla Walls at 502-553-8341.
Dedication of Mildred Clift Educational Center
Dedication of the Mildred Ann Clift/Port Fulton Educational Center, 201 West Charlestown Ave., Jeffersonville, (former Maple Elementary School then Maple Leaf Academy), will be at 2 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 15 at the Educational Center.
The event is being sponsored by Bethel A.M.E. Church and Rev. Dr. Sheiler Stokes.
Family Nature Club
Family Nature Club, 3 p.m., Oct. 16, at Falls of the Ohio State Park, 201 W. Riverside Dr., Clarksville.
Clark’s Grant Historical Society
Clark’s Grant Historical Society will meet Monday, Oct. 17 at 7 p.m. at the Charlestown Public Library, 51 Clark Rd., Charlestown. The meeting is open to the public. Refreshments will be served.
The program will be sixth-generation storyteller Mandy Dick who will present “Ghost Stories of the Civil War Era.”
Masks are not required. For more information, contact Sue Koetter, President, at (812)294-4080 or (502)386-8885.
Clark County Beekeepers Association monthly meetings
The Clark County Beekeepers Association will hold its monthly club meeting at 6:30 p.m., Oct. 19 on the Clark County 4-H Fairgrounds (in the Food Stand Building), 9608 Ind. 62, Charlestown. The primary purpose of the club is to provide support and education to beginning beekeepers as well as continuing education and networking for experienced beekeepers. New members are always welcome.
If you have questions about the Clark County Beekeepers Association, call Angela Williams, at 812-989-7696. If you need a reasonable accommodation to participate, prior to the day of the event, contact the Purdue Extension office at 812-256-4591.
Clarksville Library hosting two Book Clubs
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will host two book clubs this month at its Clarksville location. The Literary Ladies Book Club will meet Wednesday, Oct. 19 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. This month is read what you like month; each member will read a book of choice and bring it in to share with the group. This club reads women’s literature and books written by female authors.
The Wednesday Readers Book Club will meet Wednesday, Oct. 26 from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. The group will discuss the book “Mrs. Lincoln’s Dressmaker” by Jennifer Chiaverini. This club reads a variety of books, both fiction and non-fiction.
