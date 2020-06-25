The News and Tribune regularly publishes information about events and people in the area. If you know of additional happenings, please email details to brenda.dorman@newsandtribune.com.
BMV closed July 4
Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles has announced the majority of BMV branches will be closed Saturday, July 4 in observance of the Independence Day holiday.
Branches with a Monday through Friday schedule or a Monday, Wednesday, Friday schedule will be closed on Friday, July 3 in observance of the holiday. All satellite branches and branches with a standard Tuesday through Saturday schedule are closed July 4.
Branches will resume regularly scheduled business hours on Monday, July 6.
For a complete list of branch locations and hours, to complete an online transaction, or to find a 24-hour BMV Connect kiosk near you go to IN.gov/BMV.
Chicken Dinner
Knights of Columbus, 225 E. Market St., Jeffersonville, will sponsor a curbside order and pick-up chicken dinner, 5 to 7 p.m., Friday, July 10, at the K of C Hall.
The menu will include chicken, green beans, macaroni and cheese, potatoes and gravy, and slaw. Cost is $8 per person.
A large portion of the proceeds will be given to charity.
Native Plant Sale
The Clark County Harmful Invasive Removal Project will host a native plant sale on July 28, 2020, from 2 to 5 p.m., at the Clark County 4-H Fairgrounds.
All plants are plugs. All plants are $5 each; cash or check payment will be accepted — no credit card purchases. Species offered in the sale are: Butterfly Weed, New England Aster, Pink Muhly Grass, Hairy Wood Mint, Columbine, Swamp Milkweed, Wingstem, Foxglove Beardtongue, and Cardinal Flower.
Practicing social distancing and face masks are recommended. Signs will be posted at the entrance to the fairgrounds to get to the sale location.
Contact the Clark County Soil and Water Conservations District (SWCD) at (812) 256-2330, ext. 3, for questions or more information.
Golf Scramble
St. Marks United Church of Christ of New Albany, will have its 2nd Annual Golf Scramble on Friday, Aug. 28, at Chariot Run Golf Course in Laconia, IN. Registration starts at 11 a.m., lunch at 12 noon and Tee time at 1 p.m.
The cost is $75 per player, $300 per team of four, which includes box lunch, practice balls, cart and green fees. Plus a free commemorative team photo via email. Hole sponsorship is available beginning at $50.
The proceeds from this event will go toward helping to support all the missions at St. Marks UCC.
The event will feature prizes, closest to the pin, straightest drive, mulligans, putting contest and silent auction.
For more information and registration form, contact Katrin at STMARKSFR@YAHOO.COM.
