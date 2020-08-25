Bonnie’s Food Pantry partners with Meijer
The Center for Lay Ministries Bonnie’s Food Pantry is proud to announce a summer partnership with Meijer to provide much-needed hunger relief to local families through the retailer’s customer-driven food pantry donation program, Simply Give.
The community has been hit hard with families in need of food during the Covid-19 outbreak. The center’s food pantry has been meeting that need, with community help. We will again be the partner for the Jeffersonville Meijer Simply Give Campaign and we appreciate their support.
“This is a phenomenal opportunity provided by Meijer to CLM food pantry – it allows us to serve more families in our area. These past few months have been a crucial time for our children and families and we need to be prepared to meet that continued need,” said Kara Brown, executive director of the Center for Lay Ministries.
The Meijer Simply Give campaign has replenished the shelves of the center’s food pantry for more than five years with donation drives. The program encourages customers to purchase $10 Simply Give donation cards between now and Sept. 26.
Double Match days will be on Friday, Sept. 11, and Saturday, Sept. 12. On these days, for every $10 donated by the community, Meijer will donate an additional $20, up to a maximum donation by Meijer of $10,000.
The purpose of the CLM food pantry is to provide services to vulnerable populations in the local community with compassion, dignity and respect. If you have any questions regarding your donation or of the CLM mission, please contact CLM at 812-282-0063.
Art work in honor of National Recovery Month
The artwork of drug offenders incarcerated in the Clark County Jail will be on display at the main location of the Jeffersonville Township Public Library beginning Tuesday, Sept. 8 through Wednesday, Sept. 30. The facilitator of this exhibition is Amanda Beam, programs director of the Clark County Jail.
The exhibition, Unchained: Art of Recovery, is mixed mediums, including graffiti art, soap sculptures, paintings, playing card constructions, and weaving, is being shown in September in recognition of National Recovery Month and to honor those in recovery and those still battling drug addictions.
The exhibit will be available in the second-floor gallery of the main library building during normal hours of operation. The main library is at 211 E. Court Avenue, Jeffersonville.
Falls of Ohio Foundation’s virtual experiences
Life during the COVID-19 pandemic has created new opportunities for fundraising for The Falls of the Ohio Foundation. The foundation board announces the following virtual experiences to support the Falls:
• Virtual School Field Trip Sponsorships – Help keep students healthy with virtual school field trips to the Falls of the Ohio State Park. The cost per student to participate in a virtual field trip is $5. A $100 donation will sponsor an entire class of 20 students! Donations can be made online at https://www.fallsoftheohio.org/sponsor-virtual-field-trips/.
• Painting It Forward-Family Friendly Virtual Event – September 10, 7-9 pm. The Falls of the Ohio Foundation is partnering with Pinot’s Palette of St. Matthews to offer a special Dazzling Geode Date Night virtual painting experience with a portion of the proceeds to benefit the foundation. Participants can pick up their paint kits at the Falls of the Ohio State Park or at Pinot’s Palette in St. Matthews. Out-of-town participants can have their paint kits shipped for an additional fee. Registration can be found online at https://www.pinotspalette.com/louisville/event/469686.
• Give for Good Louisville – September 17. The biggest day of local giving will include The Falls of the Ohio Foundation. Donations for the Falls of the Ohio Foundation can be made on September 17 at www.giveforgoodlouisville.org.
• An Exciting Live Streaming Event – Coming in October, showcasing all that the Falls has to offer. Sponsorship opportunities available by calling The Falls of the Ohio Foundation office 812-283-4999.
“Extraordinary times call for new ways to share our 390-million-year history,” said Bill Reedy, board president. “We’re excited to reach new audiences in today’s virtual environment.”
The Falls of the Ohio State Park Interpretive Center is open Monday-Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Admission fees are $9 adults (12 and older), $7 children (ages 5-11), free for children younger than 5, and parking $2.
The mission of The Falls of the Ohio Foundation is to raise funds and support to preserve and interpret the scientific, historical and cultural heritage of the Falls of the Ohio and to promote educational initiatives for a better understanding of this unique natural resource. For more information go to www.fallsoftheohio.org.
Sisters of Providence Taize Prayer
Join the Sisters of Providence for song, quiet contemplation and inspired readings during the ecumenical Taizé Prayer livestream service from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 8.
Persons of all faith traditions are invited to the gatherings, which take place on the second Tuesday of each month. The 2020 theme for Taizé is “Act justly. Love tenderly. Walk humbly.” The monthly Taizé service is free to attend.
The hourlong service includes prayer, beautiful music, and a time for silence, spoken and silent prayers. The prayer is quiet and reflective, peaceful and joyful.
Join the livestream at https://spsmw.org/visit/taize or on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/groups/519759528586722/.
Remaining Taizé Prayer gatherings through 2020 include Oct. 13, Nov. 10 and Dec. 8.
For more information, call 812-535-2952 or go to http://spsmw.org/event/taize-prayer-service/all/.
‘Motors and Mass Rallies’ genealogical program
The Sept. 3 program of the Southern Indiana Genealogical Society will be “Motors and Mass Rallies: Expanding the Movement After 1909” by Dr. Anita Morgan, Senior Lecturer of History at IUPUI. The early Indiana suffrage movement for women’s right to vote gained new members through automobile tours, street gatherings and large rallies. Dr. Morgan will explore the movement leaders and their understanding that adding new groups of suffragists such as African Americans and more public events could persuade unwilling politicians to vote in favor of women’s suffrage.
The program will begin via Zoom link https://bit.ly/SIGSSept20 at 5:30 p.m. For more information, go to sigsweb.org or phone Donna Kepley Foster at 812-923-3492.
