Each year the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) of Hope Southern Indiana recognizes some outstanding Volunteers of the Year in Clark, Floyd and Harrison counties.
Traditionally, they recognize these individuals at a ceremony at the end of March with a meal and scheduled entertainment. Because of COVID-19 restrictions in 2020 and 2021, RSVP has “hit the road” honoring the volunteers at their homes with an award, banners, cupcakes, and balloons.
RSVP staff, Hope Southern Indiana’s executive director, Advisory Council Members and supporting RSVP volunteers gathered in the parking lot of Colonial Manor Shopping Center in New Albany on Tuesday, April 6 to prepare their vehicles with signs and form a caravan to the homes of the honorees. At that time, Loretta Broady and Mary Rutherford were awarded “Bridge the Gap” gift cards for their recruitment of volunteers to the program.
The first stop along the caravan route for Floyd County honorees was Jim and Sharon Wimp’s house. The Wimps have been RSVP volunteers for 20 years. Between the two of them they have done numerous things in the community including volunteering at Hope Southern Indiana’s pantry, helping individuals with transportation to doctor appointments, Angel Tree, thrift shops and small home repairs.
The second stop, another Floyd County honoree, was at Doug Hosier’s house. Doug has been a regular volunteer at Hope Southern Indiana’s pantry for seven years.
“He helps with whatever special projects come up, and there are many. Whether it’s delivering food or putting batteries into lanterns, Doug always pitches in,” said Ceil Sperzel, director of RSVP South Central Indiana.
Doug has not only committed his life to serving others but he also brings friends to help in his various volunteering ventures, He also was the third recipient of the “Bridge the Gap” gift card.
The third stop, a Clark County honoree, was Joan Tucker. For the last eight years Joan has been volunteering at the Jeffersonville Community Kitchen.
“If I had five like her, that’s all I would need,” said Jeffersonville Community Kitchen Operations Manager, Rich Alexander.
Joan works in the kitchen preparing and plating food and doing whatever is needed during her five-hour shift. She also has spent many years mentoring and reading with students through programs affiliated with Communities in Schools and many hours quilting with her church group.
On Wednesday, April 7, most of the same crew drove to historic Corydon to honor Harrison County honoree, Karen Schwartz. Karen has been an RSVP volunteer for four years. She also has been a lifetime volunteer and maintains a full-time job as a teacher.
Karen has a long list of things she has contributed to over the years including being President of the Harrison County Historical Society where she coordinates all programs, events, concerts, books and grants. She has coordinated the production of more than 10 books about Harrison County history. She is a Master Gardener who plants, maintains and conducts special events at the Pollinators at the Pool garden and the Mini Botanical Garden at the fairgrounds.
Even though these individuals were specifically honored for their service, the RSVP program is filled with many “unsung heroes” who make our local communities better each and every day.
RSVP is a tool for individuals 55 and older who want to use their skills and experiences to find fulfilling volunteer opportunities within their communities. It has a flexible volunteer platform to accommodate those who want to volunteer regularly but also offers one-time event opportunities to those who don’t want to be tied down to a weekly commitment.
If you are 55 or older and want to get involved with volunteering in your community through RSVP, contact Leann Lindley, Tri-County coordinator, at 812-206-1800 or llindley@hopesi.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.