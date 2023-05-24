Grove City College
Iris Noth of Sellersburg, an English major at Grove City College, Grove City, PA,, has been named to the Dean's List with Distinction for the Fall 2022 semester. She is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Scott Noth.
Students eligible for the Dean's List have a GPA of 3.40 to 3.59; for the Dean's List with Distinction a GPA of 3.60 to 3.84 and for the Dean's List with High Distinction a GPA of 3.85 to 4.0.
Grove City College is nationally ranked comprehensive Christian liberal arts college that equips students to pursue their unique callings through a Christ-centered, academically excellent, and affordable learning and living experience.
University of Evansville
More than 640 students at University of Evansville were named to the Dean's List. To merit this honor, a student must have carried a full academic load of 12 hours or more and have earned a grade point average of 3.5 or above.
Students include Isaac Bates of Charlestown; Annabelle Faith of Elizabeth; John Sutter of Lexington; Haley Dreyer of Sellersburg; Eileen Flanigan of New Albany; Haley Foster of Charlestown; Sarah Stutzman of Leavenworth; Tasha Wiseman of Leavenworth; Caitlin O'Rorke of Jeffersonville; Kynidi Mason Striverson of Sellersburg.
The University of Evansville is a private, comprehensive university located in the southwestern region of Indiana.
