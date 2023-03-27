CLARK COUNTY – The Clark County Sheriff’s Office on Monday announced the arrest of an Arizona man wanted for multiple sexual crimes involving a minor.
According to a news release, Christen Allen Wright, 38, was arrested on a warrant out of Maricopa County, Arizona. He’s charged with sexual misconduct with a minor, molestation of a child and three counts of sexual misconduct with a minor, all Class 2 felonies.
The CCSO launched a joint investigation in cooperation with El Mirage, Arizona police and the Jeffersonville Police Department after receiving information that Wright was possibly in the Southern Indiana area.
According to the CCSO, Arizona authorities said Wright attempted to fake his death by driving to an Arizona hospital and having an acquaintance call his family and tell them he had died and they needed to collect his personal property from the hospital.
The acquaintance allegedly posed as a nurse, dressing in scrubs to deceive family members when they arrived to collect the personal property. Authorities said the act of deception helped Wright flee Arizona.
An investigation uncovered that Wright was at a residence in the 600 block of Georgian Avenue in Sellersburg. The Southern Indiana Regional Swat Team arrested Wright without incident. As of Monday, he was awaiting extradition to Maricopa County, Arizona to answer to the charges.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.