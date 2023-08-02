FLOYDS KNOBS - Arni's Restaurant, a Southern Indiana pizza staple with two locations in Floyd County, announced via Facebook on Wednesday that its Floyds Knobs spot will temporarily close beginning Thursday.
"We have enjoyed serving all our Floyds Knobs customers for over 40 years. We thank you for your loyal patronage and understanding," the post on Arni's Facebook page states. "We look forward to continuing that history in a new location soon."
The restaurant didn't announce the new spot. The New Albany location of Arni's at 1208 State St. remains open.
