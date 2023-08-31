FLOYD KNOBS – The general manager of Arni’s said Thursday that a search continues for a new spot for the popular Southern Indiana pizza restaurant after one of its two Floyd County locations closed recently.
The Floyd Knobs location of Arni's closed earlier this month. The New Albany location of Arni’s at 1208 State St. remains open.
The restaurant is changing locations due to a change of ownership of the Floyds Knobs property. The GM said Thursday a search for a new location continues.
“We have enjoyed serving all our Floyds Knobs customers for over 40 years. We thank you for your loyal patronage and understanding,” the post on Arni’s Facebook page states. “We look forward to continuing that history in a new location soon.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.