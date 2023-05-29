Man charged with killing Indianapolis police officer seeking insanity defense
INDIANAPOLIS — A man charged with fatally shooting an Indianapolis police officer when she responded to a domestic violence call in 2020 is seeking an insanity defense as he tries to avoid the death penalty.
Attorneys for Elliahs Dorsey filed a motion with the court Wednesday saying a report prepared by a doctor states he was suffering from a mental illness when he fatally wounded Officer Breann Leath of the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.
Leath and three other officers were responding to a domestic violence call involving Dorsey when she was shot to death through the door of an Indianapolis apartment, police have said. She died of two gunshots to the head.
Dorsey faces one count each of murder and criminal confinement, and four counts of attempted murder, one of which stems from his alleged shooting of a woman he had confined inside the apartment.
His attorneys acknowledged they filed their motion for an insanity defense later than normal but blamed the delay in part on issues caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
A Marion County judge ruled this month that prosecutors can seek the death penalty against Dorsey.
Dorsey's trial currently is scheduled to begin Sept. 18.
Daniels to speak at nuclear conference
What do the former governor of Indiana and Miss America have in common? Nuclear power, of course.
Mitch Daniels is a featured keynote speaker at the American Nuclear Society’s annual meeting in June. The reigning Miss America — Alaskan nuclear engineering student Grace Stanke — will also speak.
The theme for this year’s meeting, which runs June 11-14, is “failure is not an option.”
Daniels is scheduled to speak at a June 12 plenary session alongside Stanke, who is also zero-carbon advocate.
“Nuclear optimism is at a generational high,” a news release said. “However, tough challenges remain: a laborious licensing process, a domestic enrichment gap, lack of progress on nuclear waste policy, a steep scale-up of our workforce and supply chains, demonstrating first of a kind fission and fusion technologies, just to name a few.”
“It’s become increasingly clear that the world will not be able to solve its most fundamental climate and energy challenges without the power of nuclear technology,” the release continued. “As such, we cannot afford to merely kick these challenges down the road. We must face them head on. If nuclear fails, the planet fails. That is not an option.”
Other panel titles include “The Robots are Coming,” “Used Fuel – Going Somewhere?” and “NukeGPT,” involving a discussion of artificial intelligence.
Spanish now an option at BMV
Hoosiers can now register a vehicle, renew a license or more in Spanish at more than 50 self-service kiosks across the state, Indiana’s Bureau of Motor Vehicles announced Wednesday.
“The BMV continues to expand available services and we are excited to offer this option to Spanish-speaking Hoosiers,” Commissioner Joe Hoage said in a news release.
Spanish is the most widely used language in the state after English, the release noted.
The bureau’s website lists 52 locations with kiosks generally available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
At the kiosks, Hoosiers can register new vehicles and renew those registrations, register off-road vehicles and snowmobiles, renew or duplicate a driver’s license, renew or replace an identification card, and more, according to the website.
“Over the past five years, use of the kiosks has more than doubled and we expect that growth to continue as transaction options and the number of kiosks continue to grow,” Hoage said.
The bureau offers more language options for other services: 11 for an online driver’s manual and 18 for the knowledge exam. Hoosiers can even take the exam using an interpreter if they use a language that’s not offered.
Bureau decisions to close numerous branches since 2019 — citing staff shortages and lower foot traffic — have drawn public outcry from residents who live far from the next-nearest facilities.
