About the 1849 cholera outbreak
On Thursday, Aug. 5, at 6:30 p.m., Jeffersonville Township Public Library and Falls of the Ohio Genealogy Society will co-sponsor a presentation by Gary Elliot, author of “The 1849 Cholera Outbreak in Jefferson City.”
That year, a group of young men set out from Jeffersonville determined to join other “Miner 49ers” in making their fortunes panning for California gold. After boarding a steamship at St. Louis, Missouri, an outbreak of cholera forced the boat ashore at Jefferson City, Missouri, where the sick and dying crew and passengers were discovered by an area teenager.
Elliot will reveal the fates of the men from Jeffersonville, some of whom have descendants in this area to this day.
The history of orphan trains
“Orphan Trains: A Genealogical Challenge" will be presented by the Louisville Genealogical Society on Aug. 10 from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Zoom. The program will be presented by Mel Arnold.
In 1824 a young ministerial student, Charles Loring Brace, arrived in New York after studying theology at Yale. He quickly became appalled by the number of homeless youth roaming the streets, many securing their daily needs by criminal activity. He proposed the creation of an organization to care for and educate these homeless young people.
However, the numbers were mind-boggling, estimated by social workers in 1824 to be between 10,000 and 12,000. His new organization, Children’s Aid Society, did much good but it became apparent that the Children’s Aid Society could not make the significant impact needed.
A questionable solution was developed; send them out to the godly people of the Midwest who would provide decent homes away from the evil influences of the city. This movement came to be known as “Orphan Trains." A huge unanticipated result was the overwhelming genealogical problems created for hundreds of future family researchers. Register in advance for this meeting by clicking on the following link:
The icons of tombstones
“Gravestone Iconography — Is there more to learn after you read the words?” will be presented by Susan and Bill Snyder Aug. 24 and hosted by the Louisville Genealogical Society. The program will run from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. as a Zoom at your home on your computer.
Names, dates, and places are what most genealogists retrieve from a tombstone, but there may be more information there. Sometimes an icon or symbol appears on a tombstone. This workshop will center on the more common icons and symbols that you may encounter and their significance to your research. Register in advance for this meeting by clicking on the following link:
