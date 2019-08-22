SELLERSBURG — Art in Speed Park, a juried art fair with 100 of the finest artists in the region and beyond, will hold its 29th show Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 24 and 25, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Due in part to a rigorous jurying process, the show has a reputation for the high quality of original artwork. Artists represent a wide variety of mediums from clay, paint, jewelry, metal, leatherwork and more.
Many artists in the show have been recognized on an international scale for their work. Jeaneen Barnhart’s signature equine designs have been chosen for official Kentucky Derby Festival promotional material such as posters and Woodford Reserve bottles. Her work has also been on television such as on HBO’s “Entourage” and ABC’s “Body of Proof.” Together with her twin sister, Doreen DeHart, Jeaneen designed this year’s Art in Speed Park T-shirt. Additionally, Art in Speed Park is the only art fair to purchase Barnhart’s work and she offers a special sale of original work exclusively for the show.
Musicians perform throughout the weekend both on the gazebo stage and walking throughout the park. Musical talent this year includes Troubadours of Divine Bliss, Robbie Bartlett, and Tyrone Cotton among others.
Art in Speed Park is also known for an exceptional variety of food and drinks. The art fair features both a wine and beer garden in the shade sponsored by Huber’s Orchard and Winery and Donum Dei Brewery. Food trucks feature Maryland crab cakes, Graeter’s ice cream, elk burgers, and more.
A brand new children’s art area will be unveiled this year and children will have an opportunity to create their own works of art and have their faces painted. A recently remodeled playground is also centrally located in the park.
The art fair is free to attend. Sellersburg is just 15 minutes from downtown Louisville, take Interstate 65 to Exit 9, and follow the signs to the park. Free parking is available nearby.
ANOTHER REASON TO CELEBRATE
Sellersburg residents and surrounding communities have been attending Sellersburg Celebrates! for 30 years. The festival is nestled in the Sellersburg Township Park, where each year families and friends join one another to casually stroll through craft booths, enjoy the rides and entertainment, and grab a bite to eat.
The event will be staged from 5 to 10 p.m. Thursday, April 22, 5 to 11 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23, and from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24. The parade will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday (begins at Haas Cabinets and ends at Silver Creek Township Park). The festival is a time for neighbors to come together for fellowship and fun. Anyone attending is sure to run into someone they know, or even meet new friends.
Moondance (7 p.m.) and The Tyme Band (9 p.m.) headline Friday’s live music entertainment. On Saturday, The Monarchs and The Marlins will belt out tunes beginning at 7 p.m.
For a full schedule of events, and more information visit sellersburgcelebrates.org.
