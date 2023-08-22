Art Near Speed Park, a curated art showcase, is scheduled for this Friday and Saturday at Speed Church Fellowship Hall, 328 US 31, Sellersburg. The event gives local artists the opportunity to display and sell their unique handmade works.
This community-focused event will be inside the Speed Fellowship Hall, next to Speed Park, in Sellersburg. “Make and Take” Art classes for adults and children are being offered throughout the weekend by Sellersburg-based artist Ericka Johnson, owner of Red Headed Princess Designs. Shoppers are invited to vote for their favorite artist to win the 2023 Voter’s Choice Award.
Along with selected artists, the Silver Creek High School Art Department will be represented with students and art teacher Ruth Dowling, who will be donating her proceeds to help fund the AP Visual Art Exams, which are one of only three at Silver Creek High School not funded by the State of Indiana.
The event hours will be Friday, Aug. 26 from 4 to 8 p.m. and Saturday, Aug. 26 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Parking and admission are free.
For more information, contact Danielle McFarland, event director at Show My Crafts Events — showmycraftsevents@gmail.com
