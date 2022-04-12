NEW ALBANY — Floyd County elementary students are showing off their talent and creativity through an art show featuring hundreds of pieces ranging from paintings to ceramics.
The New Albany-Floyd County Schools Elementary Spring Art Show is now on display at the Floyd County Library in New Albany. The upper floor of the library features about 1,400 pieces of art from elementary students across the school district.
On the lower level, more than 4,250 self-portraits are displayed from almost every student in all of NAFCS’ elementary schools. The pieces are displayed together on the library’s walls in a paper “quilt” called “Creative Me and the World I See.”
The exhibitions began last week, and they will be on display through April 28 at the library. Mary Arnold, elementary art teacher leader for NAFCS, works with art classes in each of the elementary schools, and she is impressed with the work the students have produced.
“I see the artwork in all the schools that’s made every year, and I love seeing it be produced,” she said. “But as soon as it is on a black mat and put on the wall, it goes from a gorgeous work of art into something truly inspiring.”
The artwork displayed on the first floor includes numerous “Best of Show” winners from each school. NAFCS has a strong partnership with the library, and the annual event “shows the local community what we do,” Arnold said.
The artwork displayed in the library features 2D and 3D art, and the pieces range from landscape paintings to masks based on African artwork and other world cultures.
The “Creative Me and the World I See” exhibition is the result of a $7,200 Duke Energy Foundation grant, which allowed the New Albany-Floyd County Education Foundation to give multicultural crayons and markers to each elementary classroom. This allowed students to portray diverse skin tones.
“We wanted kids to be able to create self-portraits of how the world sees them and how they see themselves,” Arnold said. “It was really fun watching the kids go through and really focus on the skin tones and colors to see which one matched best with them.”
Amanda Harris, program and outreach manager for the Floyd County Library, said the art show is the “best time of the year, because you walk around and you find yourself in this great environment.”
“It also creates a good decoration for us when we have events…it’s great for people to come in and see what the students are doing,” she said.
Luis Munoz, marketing coordinator for the Floyd County Library, said the annual art show “is the most colorful time of year at the library” as the building is decorated with work from “very talented and creative students.”
A reception will take place from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. April 28 for the student artists featured on the library’s upper floor.
The NAFCS Secondary Art Show and Competition will soon open at the Carnegie Center for Art and History, which will display work from students in grades 5-12. The show will be open from April 21 to May 7.
