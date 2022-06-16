NEW ALBANY — The public is invited to look behind the scenes of the artistic process as the Carnegie Center for Art & History offers a residency for a local artist.
Kacey Slone, a 31-year-old multimedia artist and educator, is the new artist-in-residence at the Carnegie Center in downtown New Albany at 201 E. Spring St. She began the residency in late May, and she will continue to work in the Sally Newkirk Gallery through July 16.
Visitors are invited to view Slone’s work and meet the artist in her studio throughout her residency, and she will be presenting several community engagement events.
In her work, Slone explores themes such as home and loneliness, and her art includes photography, printmaking and sculpture.
“A lot of my artwork is about connecting with other humans through a little more private feelings such as loneliness or yearning for certain experiences,” she said.
This is the second year of the Carnegie's artist residency. Julie Leidner, leader of exhibition development and education, said the program allows the center to highlight local emerging artists based in Indiana.
“This kind of sets up a special incubator space where we can actually encourage those artists in a unique way,” she said.
Leidner said the mission is to “create an informed and connected community.”
“I believe not only does this help the individual artist to have a platform for their work and their expression, but I also think it helps inform the public about what an artist does. That can be a real mystery, and I think sometimes people hesitate to engage with contemporary art because they feel like they don’t understand it or it’s not for them.”
The behind-the-scenes aspect can help “demystify that experience and really humanize the artist.”
Slone, a native of New Washington, has an associate’s degree in photography from Ivy Tech Community College, and she received bachelor’s degrees in printmaking and graphic design from Indiana University Southeast.
She also received a master’s degree in intermedia art from the University of Texas at Arlington. In addition to working as an artist, she teaches at IUS and manages studios at both IUS and Ivy Tech Sellersburg.
She is not sure who nominated her to become the artist-in-residence at the Carnegie, but she is grateful to be given the opportunity to apply for the program and be selected for the residency, she said.
“I’m really thankful to have this experience, because a lot of times as an artist when you have a studio, it’s pretty private, and you kind of get lost in your own head,” she said. “Being here and talking to new people every day has really made it easy to talk about my artwork a little more, and I love meeting new people.”
Her goal is to have her own gallery and workshop in the Louisville area, so her experience at the Carnegie is “great practice,” she said.
Slone often uses objects from her own life in her art. One of the installations on display in the Carnegie, called “Now and Forever,” features her childhood blanket displayed on concrete and wood panelling.
“I’m taking actual objects that have that lived-in material,” she said. “This one has my childhood blanket, so a lot of it is about growing up and the growing pains that come with becoming an adult and realizing you’re an adult in the world.”
Another piece includes a photo she took of her apartment when she was living in Texas. The photo focuses on the window, and the rest of the image is covered in dust that collected in her artist studio.
“I looked out that window like every day — this was the window I looked out of as I drank my coffee, but then when I came home it was the first window I saw,” she said. “I was thinking about the time I spent in this apartment. And then this dust is dust from my studio floor.”
“So I think a lot about time in my work, and a way you can tell that time is passing is dust collecting, so I let this dust collect and then I swept it up,” she said.
