NEW ALBANY— The Kula Center of New Albany asked a local artist to turn the remains of a dying tree into a sculpture celebrating the life of the tree.
The project was a success, and it will be unveiled to the public Saturday night.
The 100-year-old tree had suffered from rotting roots and was at risk of falling down and damaging nearby houses as well as the Kula Center. Instead of having it cut down, the center had Joe Autry, a local sculptor, turn it into a piece of art.
The owner of the building, Rob Klaus, wanted to keep the tree for as long as he could. The tree was also home to a hawk nest.
He called an arborist to see how long the tree had left to live, and they told him 20 years. The tree ended up dying faster than expected.
“I had a number of people out to look at it to make sure we really have to take it down,” Klaus said. "It was so big and dangerous that we had to at that point. I was like, what can we do to make something out of it?”
From there, Klaus contacted Autry to turn the tree into a piece of art.
“It was a real honor to be asked to do the project,” Autry said. “I call it ‘Nature in Oak Sculpture.’ The top of it is the canopy of a tree and it’s standing in a yoga posture also and then the canopy is actually coming around and going under its hands in prayer position.”
The sculpture represents the cycle of energy growing and coming back to itself. There are two birds at the top to represent the hawks that used to live in the tree.
The piece was carved entirely with a chainsaw. Autry has been doing chainsaw artwork for about 12 years. His sculptures are all over Southern Indiana and Louisville, including on 10th Street in Jeffersonville, St. Matthews in Louisville and Klerner Lane in New Albany.
“When someone asks me what my sculptures mean, I'll tend to overthink it,” Autry said. “When I first started doing the wood carvings, the sculpture meant to that I can take something that someone's going to throw away and I can give it a new life.”
Now that the sculpture is complete, the Kula Center will be having a celebration and dedication to the piece on Saturday.
The celebration will be from 4-6 p.m. at 802 E. Market St. There will be live bluegrass music performed by The Randy Romans Trio as well as snacks being served.
