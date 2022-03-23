JEFFERSONVILLE — As someone who grew up in Jeffersonville, artist Tammy Burke is in awe of the investment in arts in the city.
The large, loud and colorful murals lining the NoCo Arts and Cultural District on Michigan Avenue in downtown Jeffersonville are just the beginning when it comes to art in the area.
Inside the building there are eight studios that local artists can apply for to earn a space to create.
Burke is one of those artists and focuses on fibers, sewing and a number of artistic mediums.
"It's shocking to me and wonderfully shocking in the best sort of way," she said. "In the year 2000, it was so underpopulated. Of course, we had a few businesses on Spring Street, but you could also make cartwheels down Spring Street."
In Burke's spacious studio she's working on a number of things, including mini-horse costumes for a future event.
The horses will be dressed as Shakespeare, artist Frida Kahlo, a scavenger hunt-horse with a functioning backpack and a home-themed off the Paintbox Garden at NoCo.
Burke also works as an art professor at IU Southeast and has used some of the walnuts on campus to dye her fabrics. She's also used gumballs to dye other fabrics.
Next to her corner studio is Jess Stiller, the owner of custom jewelry, home good and knick-knack business Lorelai and Lottie, which occupies Studio 4. A laser-cut piece of wooden art, her signature, greets people as they pass by.
Stiller just recently got a spot at the studios, allowing her to take her work out of her home and into the community.
"I started laser cutting when the pandemic started, around November (2020)," she said. "I'd been laid off and needed a cheap way to make Christmas gifts."
She was at first using machinery at the Jeffersonville Township Public Library's makers space. She said people loved the gifts and she wondered if she could turn it into a business.
Earrings line a wall in her studio, with wooden charms showing flowers, pizza slices, cats, dogs and even the outline of Indiana.
Stiller cuts the wood at Maker13, the community workshop and makerspace directly across the street.
"There's a ton of women working at Maker13," she said, adding they know what items other females would want to buy. "It's helping other women to find unique ways to express themselves to the world."
Fostering that creativity is a goal for the center, said Jeffersonville Public Art Director Emily Dippie.
"We offer very low-cost rents for artists in order to get an accessible space in order to grow their business," she said. "We are very interested in helping artists to develop."
Artists apply to use the space and are picked through a juried process. Dippie is Stiller's sister, but recused herself from her selection process so her sister would not have an unfair advantage or disadvantage.
Typically, the selection process looks at the artist's community involvement with the arts and their medium.
"We've wanted to have a good selection of different type of media," Dippie said. "So currently in the arts center we have a photographer, an author, a fibers artist, a glassblower, a woodworker, a painter and found objects artist."
Young people can also participate and NoCo hosts competitions in which their art can be featured prominently at the space.
"We want to really serve as that beacon, doesn't matter what age you are; you are creative and we want to celebrate what you bring to the community," she said.
Artist Angela Porter is a painter and works out of Studio 7.
She will be painting a strawberry for the Abbey Road festival in Jeffersonville this summer to represent Beatle Paul McCartney.
Porter uses oil, acrylic, pastel, watercolors and more for her self-taught practice.
"I really enjoy the space," said Porter, a New Albany resident. "Sometimes art can get messy and it's nice to have it out of your house."
Most of the artists have jobs outside of the work they do at the space.
Glass artist Lisa Marie Fowler got into her craft to help alleviate some of the stress of her day job. She works at an attorney's office and the cases were often related to malpractice and personal injury.
"It was always so sad, I needed something to have an outlet," she said.
Her designs, all glass that she melts into shapes and puts onto jewelry, are whimsical, bright and cheery. She's been working with glass for more than 17 years.
"I just needed stuff that made people smile and made them feel good," said Fowler, who lives in Charlestown.
She's recently received a $2,000 grant from the state for artists. She will use the grant for marketing her business and other NoCo artists will help her with it.
"I wanted to educate people about glass because people don't understand the background of it and why it's maybe a little more expensive than machine-made things," she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.