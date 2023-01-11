Arts Alliance of Southern Indiana is sponsoring a regional high school art juried competition, open to high school students from Clark, Floyd and Harrison counties.
Students are invited to submit to the first ever Regional High School Art Show. The theme is “Repurposed Shape.” By participation, students will be able to have their work recognized through scholarships and public display in the region.
Deadline to submit is Feb. 10. First place is a $2,500 scholarship; second place, $1,500 scholarship and third place, $1,000 scholarship.
Exhibitions will be:
Feb. 15-19: Floyd County students at the Mary Anderson Center, 101 St. Anthony Dr., Mt. St. Francis.
March 1-31: Clark County students at Ivy Tech Community College, 8204 County Rd. 311, Sellersburg.
April 1-30: Harrison County students at Harrison County Library, 105 N. Capitol Ave., Corydon.
The final show will be May 8-20 at NoCo Art Center, 628 Michigan Ave., Jeffersonville.
For more information, contact Arts Alliance Southern Indiana, 820 E. Market St., New Albany or call the office at 812-949-4238.
