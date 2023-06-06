NEW ALBANY — Those planning to attend the Floyd County 4-H Fair this week may need to give themselves a few extra minutes to arrive at the fairgrounds.
Indiana Department of Transportation contractor E&B paving began work Monday on a bridge deck overlay project on the Green Valley Road overpass near Baldwin Drive. Lane restrictions are in effect and a temporary traffic signal has been installed to assist with traffic flow.
An INDOT spokesman said the contractor and state were aware that the Floyd County Fair was to begin this week when planning the project, but added work needed to get underway so that construction can hopefully be completed before school is back in session. The project is estimated to be completed by late July.
“We knew about the fair but we can't delay projects because if we do that, we'll never get the projects done,” INDOT spokesman Don Conner said.
The green-to-red cycle at the temporary signal lasts a little over three minutes.
Construction is closer to the Mount Tabor Road intersection of Green Valley Road, so traffic approaching the fairgrounds from Daisy Lane and State Street shouldn't see much impact.
Motorists can stay informed about state construction projects at 511in.org.
The Floyd County 4-H Fair opens Wednesday and concludes on Saturday evening, with all events at the Floyd County 4-H Fairgrounds, located at 2818 Green Valley Road. Parking and rides are free this year.
WEDNESDAY
• 8 a.m. Livestock auction pictures taken
• 9 a.m. Poultry show (Small Animal Barn)
• 3:30 p.m. Lama Showmanship (Lama Barn)
• 5 p.m. Lama Costume Show (Lama Barn)
• 5 to 10 p.m. Carnival Rides
• 5 to 9 p.m. My Little Farm
• 5:30 p.m. Pig Race and Farm Review
• 7 p.m. Pig Race and Farm Review
• 7 p.m. Swine Show (Swine Barn)
• 8 p.m. Fashion Revue (Main Stage)
• 8:45 p.m. Dessert Auction
THURSDAY
• 10 a.m. Rabbit Show (Small Animal Barn)
• 2 p.m. Sheep/Goat Show (Beef Arena or Swine Arena weather permitting)
• 5 p.m. Beef Show (Beef Arena)
• 5 to 10 p.m. Carnival Rides
• 5 to 9 p.m. My Little Farm, Farm Bureau Hay Rides
• 5:30 p.m. Pig Races
• 6 p.m. Dino Roar Show
• 7 p.m. Pig Races
• 7 p.m. Leaping Lama Limbo (Lama Barn)
• 7:30 p.m. Pedal Tractor Pull
• 8 p.m. Dino Roar Show
FRIDAY
• 9 a.m. Horse Show (Horse Arena)
• 2 p.m. Dog Show
• 5 to 10 p.m. Carnival Rides
• 5 to 9 p.m. My Little Farm
• 5 p.m. Pig Races
• 5:30 p.m. Dino Roar Show
• 6 p.m. Auction Dinner
• 6:30 p.m. Pig Races and Barn Review
• 7 p.m. Livestock Auction (Swine Barn)
• 8 to 10 p.m. Jak Haw Band (Main Stage)
SATURDAY
• 8 a.m. Master Showmanship (Livestock Barns)
• Noon Lama Performance Show (Lama Barn)
• 3 p.m. Awards and Recognition (Outdoor Stage)
• 5 to 10 p.m. Carnival Rides
• 5 to 9 p.m. My Little Farm
• 5 p.m. Pig Race and Barn Review
• 7 p.m. Pig Race and Barn Review
• 5 to 9 p.m. Gamera Truck
• 8:30 p.m. Pig Races and Barn Review
