ASB Custom Homes, a New Albany construction company, collected supplies to support flood relief in Eastern Kentucky during a Saturday donation drive at Indiana University Southeast. The donations included cleaning supplies, nonperishable foods and other items. The supplies filled two semi-trucks, and the donations were delivered Sunday to Letcher County in Kentucky.
featured
ASB Homes fills semi-trucks with donations for Eastern Kentucky flood relief
