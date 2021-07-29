SOUTHERN INDIANA — Face coverings should be worn indoors regardless of a person’s vaccination status based on updated CDC recommendations, health officials in Floyd County and Clark County said Thursday.
The statements released by the Floyd County and Clark County health departments were just recommendations and not requirements, though multiple school systems confirmed they were evaluating the situation.
As of Thursday, no public school systems in either county were requiring masks to be worn on school property. Masks are required for persons on buses due to federal stipulations.
New cases of COVID-19 have been on the rise in Southern Indiana over the last week with the Delta variant being blamed for the resurgence. Though most of the cases have been found in people who haven’t been vaccinated, the health departments urged everyone to wear masks to slow the spread.
“The Clark County Health Department is highly recommending residents, visitors, schools, and the business community follow the new CDC guidelines on COVID precautions,” the department said in its news release.
Greater Clark County Schools went back in session this week, and New Albany-Floyd County Schools are slated for a return to the classroom next week.
“In accordance with Center for Disease Control and Indiana Department of Health instructions,” the Floyd County Health Department said, “it is very strongly recommending the use of masks for all children returning to school for the 2021-2022 year.”
Based on CDC recommendations, even vaccinated students over the age of 12 should wear masks inside schools due to increased risk from the Delta variant, the Floyd County Health Department stated.
The indoor masking recommendations from CDC are for counties considered to be at substantial or high risk for the spread of COVID-19. Floyd County has been in the substantial and Clark County the high-risk category over the past week.
On Thursday, the Indiana Department of Health reported for Clark County the highest COVID-19 case rate since late January, before the general population had access to the vaccine.
It shows Clark County with 13,595 total cases, 43 new, with a seven-day positivity rate for unique individuals of 19.1% between July 16 to 22. The positivity rate for all tests in Clark County is 9.8%.
In Floyd County, there have been 8,063 cases, 20 new. The seven-day positivity rate for unique individuals is 12.9%, with a rate for all tests of 6.6%.
There have been 198 deaths in Clark County and 182 in Floyd, none new reported in either county Thursday.
School districts react to guidance
The masking policies for Greater Clark County Schools have not changed at this time, according to Renee Markoski, executive assistant to the superintendent. Masks are optional for Greater Clark and other districts in Clark and Floyd counties.
Clarksville Community Schools leaders are evaluating its back-to-school plan based on guidance from the CDC and Clark County Health Department, according to a Thursday statement.
“If there are changes to our plan, we will communicate those to our families and community before the start of school,” said District Safety Specialist Scott Gardner.
Borden-Henryville School Corp. Superintendent Johnny Budd said the administration is monitoring the situation closely but has not made any changes at this point.
“Right now the plan is going to be recommending but not mandating masks,” Budd said. “We’re going to leave that choice up to parents, students and teachers, but at this point there are no requirements.”
Clark County Health Officer Dr. Eric Yazel met with Clark County schools Wednesday to give them advance notice of the health department’s recommendations and provide current COVID data, although what path the schools take will be up to each individual district.
“I wanted to give them some upfront time to go to their boards and their management teams and decide what that means for them. I though that was the fair thing to do,” he said. “I know the guidelines are not just for schools but those are going to get put under a microscope.
“We’ve all communicated well throughout this and I just wanted to make sure they were completely comfortable with what our stance was.”
Cases on the rise
Yazel said the rapidity of the rise in cases is higher than anything he’s seen in a while, and that “that’s why I do think it’s important that we reinforce some of the CDC and state guidelines,” he said. He also pointed to the Delta variant as the likely cause.
“Even though we’ve only had a trickle of the Delta variant in the county so far, that lags behind and I think as those start coming back in we’ll find out that the majority of our activity this week has been the Delta variant.”
He said overall, he thinks the recommendations will lead to somewhat of an increase in mask use in public, and that “hopefully people will listen — I think some will and some won’t.”
He added although some may see wearing masks as a failure of the vaccine, the inverse is true.
“What it’s showing is that people who are vaccinated who are break-through cases, it takes such a high viral load to break through the vaccine protection that these people are considered to be very infectious to people that aren’t vaccinated,” he said.
“A lot of people are saying ‘well if I don’t get any benefit from being vaccinated, then why would I do it?’ and it’s the opposite. Essentially the vaccinated folks are having to take enhanced precautions for those around them who have made a different choice.”
Gov. Eric Holcomb signed an executive order Thursday extending the public health emergency in Indiana through August.
In the order, Holcomb states that since January, about 98% of the state’s new COVID cases occurred in unvaccinated people.
County leaders defer to health officials
Clark County Commissioners President Jack Coffman said that “as commissioners, we support the actions of our health officer because we’re confident in him following guidelines from the state and CDC.”
Floyd County Commissioners President Shawn Carruthers said the health department must make the call on whether to enforce a mask policy or to make other recommendations.
“I do encourage people to get out and get their vaccine. With a vaccine, your chances of getting COVID would decrease tremendously.”
Additional recommendations from the CDC
• Added a recommendation for fully vaccinated people to wear a mask in public indoor settings in areas of substantial or high transmission.
• Added information that fully vaccinated people might choose to wear a mask regardless of the level of transmission, particularly if they are immunocompromised or at increased risk for severe disease from COVID-19, or if they have someone in their household who is immunocompromised, at increased risk of severe disease or not fully vaccinated.
• Added a recommendation for fully vaccinated people who have a known exposure to someone with suspected or confirmed COVID-19 to be tested 3-5 days after exposure, and to wear a mask in public indoor settings for 14 days or until they receive a negative test result.
• CDC recommends universal indoor masking for all teachers, staff, students, and visitors to schools, regardless of vaccination.
