CLARK COUNTY — Indiana Department of Transportation contractor E&B Paving Inc. plans to begin work next week on a $5.4 million asphalt resurface contract in Clark and Scott counties.
Beginning on or after Monday, June 12 motorists should anticipate lane closures from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, on Ind. 3 between Ind. 62 and Ind. 356. The project will be completed under flagging operations as crews work to complete asphalt patching, milling and paving.
The 13-mile asphalt resurfacing project is anticipated to be complete by November, weather permitting.
The contract was awarded to E&B Paving Inc. in July. INDOT reminds drivers to slow down, avoid distractions, and consider worker safety when traveling through active construction zones. All work is weather-dependent and schedules are subject to change.
