Officials with Green Tree Mall in Clarksville announced Tuesday that At Home, an 86,653-square-foot home décor superstore, will open next month.
The new At Home store, expected to open on April 7, will be located at 1500 Green Tree Blvd. across from Green Tree Mall. A grand opening celebration is planned for April 24.
“The new At Home superstore will be a wonderful complement to our existing tenant lineup,” said Chris Cullen, general manager of the shopping center. “It’s something we know our shoppers will be excited about and warmly embrace.”
“With its unique selection of designer-brand home furnishings coupled with its affordable pricing, At Home is a brand perfectly suited for America’s heartland,” said Rachel Noble, store director for At Home.
“While searching for the right location for our newest store in Indiana, Green Tree Mall stood out because of its fresh look and feel and, of course, its very convenient freeway-close location.”
At Home is a unique home décor concept that offers the biggest in-store selection of home décor styles at an incredible value. At Home sells more than 50,000 home décor items for every room, every style and every budget – from furniture, rugs, wall art and housewares to tabletop, patio and holiday décor – in large-format stores that offer customers a wide selection of style ideas, a continually updated assortment, and the latest trends and exciting seasonal products.
With hundreds of items arriving each week, shoppers will be thrilled to discover new collections from coveted interior designers like Grace Mitchell and Tracey Boyd to provide fresh inspiration with each visit.
For more information on the store, visit www.athome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.