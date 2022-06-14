SCOTT COUNTY — At least three people have died after drug overdoses in Scott County over the weekend.
Phil Stucky, executive director of THRIVE, a community recovery organization in Scottsburg, told the News and Tribune that at least two of the deaths could be tied to people who may have taken fake Percocet pills in the area, but there's no confirmation at this time.
He said the fake drugs are circulating in the area.
"One thing that we are finding, everyone has heard of fentanyl getting pushed, one thing we found is that there are fake prescription pills disguised as Percocet 30s (on the streets) being pressed with baking soda and fentanyl only," he said.
These pills go for about $20 on the street and often it's not everyday chronic users buying them. Instead, it's high schoolers or recreational users.
There are ways residents can help, including making sure they have Narcan on them and that they're calling 911 if they witness an overdose.
"The biggest thing we need to do is educate people to the conversation, this isn't the bag of dope on the street corner from the guy that's swinging dope," Stucky said. "(They believe) it's an ordinary pill, normally on a normal day (it would not) be fatal...educating people that don't have that education. This is no longer a 'safe' way of buying illicit drugs, we never know what we are getting anymore."
He said people can also get supplies from THRIVE, which is at 396 West McClain Street in Scottsburg, to make sure what's in their drugs. The organization is also on the web at http://scottcountythrive.org/
"We have equipment to test these things, we have fentanyl test strips," he said. "Test your drugs, test your supply before you use."
