SOUTHERN INDIANA — County clerks in Southern Indiana have reported record numbers of early voting this election cycle. With less than two weeks until election day, one says the turnout is surpassing even what was previously expected.
As of Wednesday at noon, there had been roughly 14,500 ballots cast in Clark County, Clerk Susan Popp confirmed. This includes both the mail-in absentee ballots, many of which have been hand-delivered to the clerk's office, and those who have voted early in person. Popp said 7,673 of those votes were in person.
That's already surpassed the roughly 10,000 absentee ballots cast in Clark County in the 2016 general election and is nearly a third of the 52,204 total voters who cast ballots that year both early and on election day.
Popp said she and her staff knew it was going to be a big election. What's surprising to her is how much bigger it is so far with nine days left. The record high this cycle so far was 883 people who came in for early voting in one day. At one point, there were 128 in just 23 minutes.
"We expected double," she said. "Now I think we're going to exceed double what we did in 2016 on early voting."
But the early votes don't necessarily mean the polls will be quiet on election day; from what she's hearing, Popp said, a lot of people still want to vote on that day.
"At first I thought 'oh, we're having a lot of early voting so the polls won't be as busy,'" she said. "I no longer think that. I think this is going to be one of the highest turnouts this county has ever seen."
Floyd County Voter Registration Clerk Nancy Riley confirmed even higher numbers of ballots already cast. As of Thursday, there had been 18,419 — 12,889 of which were people who had voted early in person and 5,530 mail-in ballots that have been received.
That means about 4,000 more Floyd County voters have turned out to one of the two early voting sites in the past week alone. As of Oct. 16, 10 days after the sites opened, Floyd County Clerk Danita Burks confirmed 8,755 people had voted early in person, and she estimated an average of 1,000 people per day had been voting this way.
The early vote totals in Floyd County have also already surpassed the 15,431 absentees for the June primary, and are nearing half of the 38,279 total votes from 2016, which includes election day.
Riley said she can't say for sure if the early votes mean fewer election day votes this year because this has been so far a strange election cycle .
"Covid has got everyone in a very weird mindset," she said.
The last day to request an absentee ballot in Indiana was Thursday, Oct. 22 in the clerk's office or by 11:59 p.m. at www.indianavoters.com. Voters have until noon the day before election day to get them returned.
To prepare for the high totals, both offices are readying for a busier-than-normal absentee count. Riley said there will be additional support to start counting the number of early ballots at 6 a.m. election day and said she hopes the teams are finished by 6 p.m. They will not be tabulated into the overall vote total until 6 p.m. or after.
In Clark County, Clerk Popp has ramped up staff and supplies and said she's ready to add more if needed. The Clark County Council approved Monday an additional appropriation of just over $7,000 for extra part-time staffing, $4,600 for supplies and $15,200 for contract services, which includes ballots and leasing additional voting machines.
During the June primary, there were eight count teams of two people each (one Democrat, one Republican) for the absentee counts in Clark County. For Nov. 3, Popp is planning to have 20 teams and ready to add more if needed.
They'll start at 6 a.m., opening each ballot and making sure the number matches the number of people who have voted early. They will be fed into 20 machines lined up in the courthouse basement hallway, where there are ample surveillance cameras. At 6 p.m., media cards from those machines can be uploaded into a machine to be tabulated into the overall vote total.
Popp said she hopes they're finished with the initial count process to begin adding them into the total count starting when the polls close.
"We know our capabilities, so we will add on teams as needed," she said. "We don't want to be one of those counties or states where we're counting into the night or even the next day."
But, she added, unlike some other areas that have chosen to stop for the night at a certain point to be resumed the following day, the Clark County Election Board has voted to continue as long as needed.
"We will not stop until they're all open and counted," she said. "We will stay with it."
