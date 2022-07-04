NEW ALBANY — Andrew “Andy” Atchison, local wealth advisor and community leader, began his role as the Rotary Club of New Albany’s newest president on July 1.
From its inception in 1915, the Rotary Club of New Albany has served the community and remained dedicated to the ideals and purposes of Rotary International. Rotary membership represents a cross-section of New Albany's business and community leaders who are dedicated to serving others locally and around the world.
Atchison has been a Rotarian since 2017, serving in a variety of leadership and service positions.
“I joined Rotary because Mr. (Robert) Shine brought me to a meeting and told me I needed to be a member to meet other community leaders.” Atchison said. “My Rotary services have impacted me in many different ways. I have served the club from a management standpoint of being a representative on our Board over the past four years. I have served members of our club by helping transport individuals to meetings. My Rotary service has also provided me opportunities to complete civic projects. Each of these services have their own unique personal fulfillments but all of them allow me the opportunity of engaging in new friendships.”
Atchison will replace Stephen Kiger, who completed the 2021-22 year as the club’s President and will now transition into the role of Past-President.
"I am excited as the Rotary Club of New Albany looks forward to the new Rotary year under the leadership of President-Elect Andy,” Kiger said. “His strong leadership and vision for the future ensures even greater service to our community and the world in the days ahead."
Atchison’s preparation for his new role as Club President includes having completed Rotary’s President-Elect Training Seminar, as well as recently attending the Rotary International Convention in Houston, Texas. He says that his vision for the coming year aligns with Rotary’s 2022-23 International Theme, ‘Imagine Rotary’, which asks Rotary members to dream big and take action.
“I look forward to this upcoming Rotary year.” Atchison said. “My goal is to make Rotary membership fun and infectious in our community. Our club experiences have evolved over time and it has provided more enriching fellowship due to our strong past leaders. I want to continue adding to this momentum with unique meeting offerings, civic service opportunities, fellowship events and even collaborating with other local civic organizations. Our club is an awesome group of people! We are always looking for other like-minded community leaders to join us in helping make our community a better place to live and work.”
Atchison joined Horizon Wealth Management of New Albany in 2017 after serving similar roles at other financial institutions. He is a 2003 graduate of Indiana University- Bloomington and is a Retirement Income Certified Professional. He enjoys time outside of the office with his wife, Libby, and his two sons, Cooper and Cade. He is an avid outdoorsman who loves hunting, fishing, golfing and snow skiing.
Each year on July 1st the Rotary Club of New Albany transitions each of the positions on its Board of Directors. A full listing of members on the 2022-23 Board of Directors is listed below:
2022-23 Rotary Club of New Albany Board of Directors:
President: Andy Atchison
President-Elect: Matt Millies
Secretary: Cory Cochran
Vice President: Suzanna Jacobson
Treasurer: Dave Colter
Club Director: Corenn Lorenzini
Club Director: Greg Nash
Rotary Foundation Chair: Roger Whaley
Past President: Stephen Kiger
