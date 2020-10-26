JEFFERSONVILLE — A Clark County judge has taken under advisement whether to lower the $1 million bond of a man charged with attempted murder in July after leading police on a six-hour manhunt in Utica.
Christopher S. Applegate, 33, was arrested July 13 and charged with a level 1 felony for attempted murder and lower level felonies for armed robbery, aggravated battery, criminal confinement, robbery and auto theft after police say he shot a woman and carjacked two people before hiding in Utica for hours.
Applegate appeared for the bond reduction hearing Monday in Clark County Circuit Court No. 4 via Zoom where his attorney, Mitch Harlan, requested a bond more manageable than $1 million full cash due before he could be released.
Clark County Chief Deputy Prosecutor Tim Gray argued against that, saying both the circumstances of Applegate's current case and his criminal history "checks every box" for someone who should have a high bond.
"If there is ever a case where a $1 million full-cash bond is warranted, this would be it," Gray said during the hearing.
The search started at 8:40 a.m. the day he was later arrested, when a person reported seeing a possible kidnapping on Upper River Road in Utica. While en route, police learned the female victim had fled and been taken to a home in Jeffersonville and was possibly injured.
The woman said she had been held captive by Applegate for a week at a home in Utica and had finally been able to escape while he was asleep. Police then spoke with a witness who said she had been driving on Upper River Road when she saw the victim running on a gravel toward the road, limping and calling for help. The driver stopped and the woman got into the bed of the truck. Applegate followed, trying to talk with the victim.
When he got out of the vehicle, the victim told the driver to drive away quickly and that Applegate would kill them.
The witness said she saw Applegate then turn and fire a gun into the windshield of a car that had stopped behind them, which resulted in the attempted murder charge.
Multiple agencies responded including the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, Charlestown, Jeffersonville, Clarksville and Utica Police Departments, Indiana State Police, Conservation Officers and the Clark County SWAT team.
Police set up a perimeter and searched the area, including Applegate's home where they say a truck reported stolen out of Kentucky was found. The defendant was taken into custody around 3 p.m. after being spotted in the Quarry Bluff neighborhood.
Clark County Circuit Court No. 4 Judge Vicki Carmichael will take the request for a bond reduction under advisement.
At the time of his arrest, Applegate had an outstanding warrant out of Floyd County for a level 3 aggravated battery after police say he shot someone in New Albany in June.
