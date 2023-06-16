Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO MIDNIGHT EDT SATURDAY NIGHT... The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental Management have called for an Ozone action day on Saturday, June 17 for the following counties...in effect from midnight tonight to midnight EDT Saturday night. Dubois Perry Orange Crawford Washington Harrison Scott Clark Floyd Jefferson Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce ozone forming emissions: * Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation. * Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip. * Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn equipment until after 7 PM. * Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds. * Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air conditioner to 75 degrees or above.