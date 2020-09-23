Breaking news
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Grand jury indicts former Louisville Police Detective Brett Hankison on three counts of wanton endangerment in the first degree in the fatal shooting that killed Breonna Taylor. The charges, though, related to bullets that went into the neighboring apartment, endangering the residents there.
A warrant for Hankison is being issued; full cash bond of $15,000 is being set. He had been fired for shooting 10 rounds into Taylor’s apartment from outside, according to his termination letter.
No other indictments were returned against the other officers involved in the incident.
Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron, speaking at a news conference in Frankfort, said he had spoken with Taylor’s mother about the grand jury decision.
He urged everyone not to lose sight that a life has been lost, and the tragedy of that.
The decision before his office, Cameron said, was to put emotions aside and investigate the facts, including examining police actions.
No video footage of the shooting exists, so his office pieced together the sequence of events on March 13 through ballistics, 911 calls and police radio traffic.
Officers both knocked and announced, according to their statements and that of an independent witness near the Taylor apartment, Cameron said.
He noted that evidence showed Sgt. Jon Mattingly was fired upon by Kenneth Walker, Taylor's boyfriend, and he and and Detective Myles Cosgrove were justified in returning fire.
The investigation was concluded with the last interview Friday, and evidence presented to the grand jury began Monday and concluded earlier today, the attorney general said.
This story will be updated.
Earlier story
LOUISVILLE (WAVE) — A grand jury on Wednesday afternoon will present its report on the deadly raid on Breonna Taylor’s apartment, WAVE 3 News has learned.
The grand jury report will be delivered via Zoom and will take place at 1:15 p.m. Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron is expected to speak after that grand jury presentation.
At a hastily-called midday news conference (watch it live in the video player above), Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer announced that beginning Wednesday, a 72-hour curfew will be enacted, prohibiting people to be on city streets from 9 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. The goal is to allow protesters to gather and express their opinions during daylight, but once night falls, anyone not going to work or church or seeking medical services needs to remain indoors.
“We will not tolerate any violence or destruction of property,” LMPD Interim Chief Rob Schroeder said at that news conference.
Taylor, 26, was shot five times by LMPD officers and left bleeding to death on the floor of her hallway more than six months ago. Officers were serving a warrant related to a narcotics investigation just after midnight on March 13.
Cameron’s office took over the investigation in May. Protesters have crowded city streets for the nearly four months since; pro athletes, public figures and other celebrities have called for the arrests of the officers involved in Taylor’s death.
Sgt. Jon Mattingly and detectives Myles Cosgrove and Brett Hankison were placed on administrative reassignment following the shooting, per department protocol. Hankison was later fired for “blindly” shooting 10 rounds into Taylor’s apartment from outside, according to his termination letter.
Mattingly was shot in the leg when the officers used a battering ram to get into Taylor’s apartment. Taylor’s boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, fired one shot, thinking intruders were breaking in. That bullet struck Mattingly in the femoral artery, but he recovered from his injury.
WAVE 3 News reported that Cameron was to present his office’s findings to a grand jury, which would then recommend whether to indict any or all of the officers.
In addition to Mattingly, Cosgrove and Hankison, a fourth officer could hear his name mentioned when Cameron takes the podium Wednesday. Joshua Jaynes, who wrote the original warrant that led officers to Taylor’s apartment, also is being investigated.
This story is being updated.
